A response from Steve Pinker to Salon’s hit piece on “Enlightenment Now”

Phil Torres is a “riskologist” who studies existential risk, and seems to have it in for the New Atheists (Salon, of course, is always willing to provide him with a platform for that). Torres’s latest Salon piece is an attack on Steve Pinker and his last book (Enlightenment Now, or EN), a piece called “Steven Pinker’s fake Enlightenment: His book is full of misleading claims and false assertions.” Torres’s piece is pugnacious, ending with a suggestion that Pinker may actually be hiding stuff that he knows is wrong:
Let me end with a call for action: Don’t assume that Pinker’s scholarship is reliable. Comb through particular sentences and citations for other hidden — or perhaps intentionally concealed — errors in “Enlightenment Now.” Doing so could be, well, enlightening.
When I read Torres’s piece, I wasn’t impressed, as Pinker’s “errors and false assertions” seemed to consist mainly of quotations used in EN that, claimed Torres, don’t accurately represent the actual views of the quoters (Torres contacted some of them). There were also differences between Pinker’s and Torres’s views on the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), which are differences of opinion and not “misleading claims”. Torres proffered no substantive criticism of the data Pinker presents in EN to show progress in the moral and physical well being of our species. Those data, after all, are what support the main point of the book.
But I wrote to Steve, asking him what he thought about the Salon article. He replied yesterday, and I thought his reply was substantive enough that it deserved to be shared here. I asked him if I could post it, and he kindly agreed. Steve’s email to me is indented below.
Hi, Jerry,
Thanks for asking about the Torres article. Phil Torres is trying to make a career out of warning people about the existential threat that AI poses to humanity. Since EN evaluates and dismisses that threat, it poses an existential threat to Phil Torres’s career. Perhaps not surprisingly, Torres is obsessed with trying to discredit the book, despite an email exchange in which I already responded to the straws he was grasping.
His main objection is, of course, about the supposedly existential threat of AI. Unfortunately, his article provides no defense against the arguments I made in the “Existential Threats” chapter, just appeals to the authority of the people he agrees with. This is fortified by the rhetorical trick of calling the position he disagrees with “denialism,” hoping to steal some of the firepower of “climate denialism.” This is desperate: climate change is real, and accepted by 97% of climate scientists. The AI existential threat is completely hypothetical, and dismissed by most AI researchers; I provide a list and the results of a survey in the book.
Torres disputes my inclusion of Stuart Russell in the list, since Russell does worry about the risks of “poorly designed” AI systems, like the machine with the single goal of maximizing paperclips that then goes on to convert all reachable matter in the universe into paper clips. But in that same article, Russell states, “there are reasons for optimism,” and lists five ways in which the risks will be managed—which strike me as reasons why the apocalyptic fears were ill-conceived in the first place. I have a lot of respect for Russell as an AI researcher, but he uses a two-step common among AI-fear-sowers: set up a hypothetical danger by imagining outlandish technologies without obvious safeguards, then point out that we must have safeguards. Well, yes; that’s the point. If we built a system that was designed only to make paperclips without taking into account that people don’t want to be turned into paperclips, it might wreak havoc, but that’s exactly why no one would ever implement a machine with the single goal of making paperclips (just as no complex technology is ever implemented to accomplish only one goal, all other consequences be damned. Even my Cuisinart has a safety guard). An AI with a single goal is certainly A, but it is not in the least bit I.
The rest of Torres’s complaint consists of showing that some of the quotations I weave into the text come from people who don’t agree with me. OK, but so what? Either Torres misunderstands the nature of quotation or he’s desperate for ways of discrediting the book. The quotes in question were apt sayings, not empirical summaries or even attributions of positions, and I could just as easily have paraphrased them or found my own wording and left the author uncredited. Take the lovely quote from Eric Zencey (with whom I have corresponded for years), that “There is seduction in apocalyptic thinking. If one lives in the Last Days, one’s actions, one’s very life, take on historical meaning and no small measure of poignance.” In our correspondence, Zencey said, “I did caution about the narcissistic seductiveness of apocalyptic thinking,” and added “that doesn’t make it wrong.” Indeed, it doesn’t, but it’s still narcissistically seductive, which is why I quoted it, perfectly accurately in context. As I wrote to Zencey, I think his argument that we’re approaching an apocalypse is in fact wrong, since it relies on finite-resource, static-technology thinking, and ignores the human capacity for innovation. But there was no need to pick a fight with him in that passage, since I examined the issue in detail the chapter on The Environment. The bottom line is that I did not attribute to Zencey the position that apocalyptic fears are groundless, just that they are seductive (as he himself acknowledges), and he deserves credit for the observation.
Torres was similarly distracted by the quote from a New York Times article that “these grim facts should lead any reasonable person to conclude that humanity is screwed.” These pithy words, which I wove into an irreverent transition sentence, were meant to introduce the topic of the discussion, namely fatalism and its dangers. I certainly wasn’t claiming that the Times writer was agreeing with any particular position, let alone the entire argument! (Sometimes I think I should follow some advice from my first editor: “Never use irony. There will always be readers who don’t get it.”)
Just as pedantic is Torres’s cavil about the hypothetical (indeed, deliberately far-fetched) scenario of growing food under nuclear-fusion-powered lights after a global catastrophe. Torres multiplies the muddles: I was not claiming that anyone endorsed this sci-fi scenario (though a footnote credited the pair that thought up the idea), and my addition of nuclear fusion to the scenario is consistent, not inconsistent, with their observation that current electricity sources would be non-starters.
In a revealing passage, Torres seems to think that EN is about “optimism” versus “pessimism,” and defends his fellow runaway-AI speculators as “optimists” because they are the ones who believe that “if only we survive, our descendants could colonize the known universe, eliminate all disease, reverse aging, upload our minds to computers, radically enhance our cognition, and so on.” I don’t know whether we’ll ever colonize the known universe, but Torres is already writing from a different planet than the one I live on. It’s true that EN does not weigh apocalyptic sci-fi fantasies against utopian sci-fi fantasies. The threats I worry about are not AI turning us into paper clips but rather climate change, nuclear war, economic stagnation, and authoritarian populism. The progress I endorse is not colonizing the universe or uploading our minds to computers but protecting the Earth, eradicating specific infectious diseases, reducing autocracy, war, and violent crime, expanding education and human rights, and other worldly hopes.
As for the supposed scholarly errors: Torres pointed out that that the “Center for the Study of Existential Risk” should be “Centre for the Study of Existential Risks.” I thanked him and corrected it in the subsequent printing.
Thanks again, Jerry, for soliciting my response, and sorry for going on so long. If I had more time I would have made it shorter.
Best,
Steve
Torres’s piece, I conclude, is not an act of judicious and scholarly criticism, but an anti-Pinker hit job motivated by things other than a concern for factual accuracy. You can see that alone from Torres’s last paragraph, in which he invites readers to further go after Pinker’s book and implies that Pinker is guilty of duplicity.
But you be the judge.
I love that last paragraph of the letter.
It is an ironic use of a well known quote that is attributed to many authors. The first may have been Pascal.
Sam Harris doesn’t seem very optimistic about AI:
Very good response by Pinker and more civil than most would be. The man has much patience. I wonder if AI is such a terrible threat as Torres says, why am I not hearing the same from all the intelligence agency heads who are testifying before the Senate as we speak. They cover many areas of threats today but I did not hear much about his theory. My understanding is that China is working harder in that area than anyone, so if that is the big threat what does he suggest we do about China?
I do worry about considering AI on its own.
The combination of AI, drone technology and terrorism is extremely concerning, for example. It’s not hard to imagine others.
Also, I think we need to be careful not to ignore hackers, criminals and the like in our thoughts.
AI will increasingly form part of our internet of things connected world.
Finally, There may be social risks as whole job classes become obsolete.
It seems Torres’ review is really just another misguided hit piece intended to strike a blow for the pessimists, albeit with an AI angle thrown in.
AI is something I know quite a bit about. I don’t believe we’ll confront an AI apocalypse anytime soon. Instead, the danger will come from a combination of modern technologies wielded by evil people. More and more inexpensive, off-the-shelf technology components can be assembled by virtually anyone. Even if we believe that countries will show restraint in unleashing such things, we already know that terrorists won’t.
There is no better demonstration of what I’m talking about than the “Slaughterbots” video. Bear in mind that this is all based on cheap technology pretty much AVAILABLE TODAY! It’s definitely not an AI like we see in the movies but there would be AI technology involved: face recognition, navigation, etc. If you haven’t seen it, please watch:
That was also my reaction. Its not so much AI going mad, its lone nutters being able to access the sort of technology that previously only states had access to.
Imagine if John Gray had access to killer drones?!
Yes, and let’s not also forget the threat from genetics. Quick, cheap, miniature DNA analysis may allow terrorists to target individuals or entire races. And then there’s the threat from genetically engineered bacteria and viruses. Plenty to worry about before we even get to the robot overlord problem.
In his Salon article, Torres links to his 35 page analysis of Pinker’s take on existential threats. I have no idea of whether Torres’ critique has any merit, but the fact that he took the time to write it indicates the importance of Pinker’s book in stimulating discussion among the intellectual elites (although probably not the masses) on critical topics that often take a back seat to the everyday transitory and trivial news. Only good can come out of a no holds barred discussion of serious issues and challenges confronting the world and how to deal with them, even if the problems are not so acute as some of Pinker’s critics think.
Thanks for this. Yes, the Salon article was essentially an attempt to get people to read the much more substantive critique that I published. No, this was not a “hit piece,” but calling it that, as Coyne does, is one way to throw it into the trashcan before anyone’s read it. I spoke to many, many experts on the related issues, and virtually all agree that Pinker’s chapter is one of the sloppiest specimens of bad scholarship they’d seen. (PS. If you’re reading this, I’m shocked — Coyne has, in the past, acquired the habit of deleting or blocking any comment of mine that, however politely, disagrees with him.)
For a bit more on how wrong, insulting, and outrageous Pinker’s suggestion that I’m a disingenuous critic of EN, see here: https://twitter.com/xriskology/status/1090315214602584066. Thanks.
“Denialism” – nice try.
I was reading with amusement 😉 the supporting hit piece from (of course) PZ. Digging a little deeper into links of links it soon enough became clear that there was really nothing there of any substance. Even if every one of the accusations were true, it would not put the slightest scratch on the central thesis of EN.
Chrissake, some people can’t stand good news.
Meliorism — the notion that humans can achieve progress that improves the world — has underlain traditional Liberalism at least since late 19th century philosophers like William James and John Dewey. Pinker provides persuasive evidence to support that notion.
Just look at the tragic development of the airplane. Millions of people killed in crashes, bombing, you name it. And there is always that old saying – if g*d had wanted us to fly….
I recall the plot–though nothing else–of a science-fiction story read long ago. It answered the perennial question of why there are always paperclips but never coat hangers: the coat hangers were busy silently morphing into paper clips.
Does anyone know the title/author of this piece?
Or All the Seas with Oysters. I love that short story! Paper clips were the babies, coat hangers were the next stage, and the ‘adults’ of the secretly invading aliens were bicycles and these come in male and female forms.
You remember how the story ended?
It might be the short story “Or All The Seas With Oysters” by Avram Davidson (1958), although it’s safety pins not paper clips, and it’s the other way round, the pins morphing into hangers.
I can’t recall the story myself, but there’s a review here: http://das-ubernerd.blogspot.com/2007/12/reviews-or-all-seas-with-oysters-big.html
Hmm, coulda sworn it was paper clips.
And what is that bicycle sitting outside my office? It wasn’t there befo
Wonderful response — and good to see Prof Pinker now prioritizing “protecting the Earth.” That’s a rare position for Panglossian technophiles like him.
I’ve been a fan of Pinker since “The Blank Slate,” and I of course agree with the thesis of EN, but his chapter on the environment reminded me of the juvenile contrarianism of a Slate article.
Pinker is a giant and he’s produced a monumental work based on solid scholarship. That a few wannabes are nipping at his heels and correcting from “Center” to “Centre” isn’t surprising. I’m surprised he took the time to even engage Torres; I guess that just shows he’s a class act.
As long as such quotations haven’t been wrenched from their context, there’s nothing at all wrong with quoting those on the opposite side of an issue. To the contrary, it tends to bolster one’s position — just as introducing admissions made by a party-opponent does at a trial.
Hell, during the Reagan-Bush years, it seemed like the most popular phrase in town among Washington, DC, conservative was “As even the liberal New Republic says …” 🙂
There’s a pair of books I read–“Life Everywhere” and “Rare Earth”–that did a fantastic job of quoting folks who disagree with the thesis of each book. The idea is that if your opponents agree with some idea that you are using to support your conclusion, it’s probably got a good chance of being true.
Sadly, most people today can’t understand critical thinking. They don’t realize that one can agree with individual arguments, without agreeing with the general conclusion. Most people see arguments as a package deal–you accept everything or nothing.
Pinker strikes the nail on the head with this one-liner: “Since EN evaluates and dismisses that threat, it poses an existential threat to Phil Torres’s career.”
Most of the criticisms I’ve seen of Pinker and EN have come from right-leaning theists or religion sympathizers. They always claim they’re attack poor scholarship but I’ve always suspected that they’re threatened by a corollary to Pinker’s thesis: The world has become a nicer place as we’ve become less religious.
In this case I side with Torres on the threat posed from AI but his attack was unwarranted
This op ed in today’s Guardian challenges Pinker’s case on poverty. Jason Hickel – the author – is a de-growth activist with academic credentials.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/jan/29/bill-gates-davos-global-poverty-infographic-neoliberal
Professor Pinker, you seem to be treating AI and climate change differently. With AI, you seem to admit that, as Russell says, unaligned AI *might* pose an existential threat to humanity. But you dismiss the fear on the basis that it “will be solved”.
Yet, many experts, including Russell, are worried that it *won’t* be solved, and that AI alignment is a difficult problem. Hence it qualifies as an existential risk. Similarly, climate change is, if not an existential risk, then a global catastrophic risk, *if left unsolved*.
For solutions to emerge and be implemented, research into AI alignment has to be funded. Yet, in the book (which is overall excellent) you mock and dismiss places such as the University of Oxford’s Future of Humanity Institute.
Surely you should be praising them for adopting the problem-solving mindset you advocate.
So, to be clear, you’re okay with Steven Pinker using statements out of context to support his position?