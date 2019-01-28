The three books that changed my view of life

Last night as I was perusing my bookshelves, I came upon my copy of The Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam in the Edward FitzGerald translation. It was given to me by my Uncle Moe when I was just a tyke, inscribed in green ink this way: “To Jerry: Live, love, and laugh, for life is short enough in itself. Uncle Moe.” Since then I must have read that poem a hundred times, and the combination of the Persian Khayyam’s aphorisms and FitzGerald’s translation seven centuries later, couched in appealing AABA quatrains, has been immensely appealing—and life-altering.

Now I know that FitzGerald’s translation is controversial and has been said to misrepresent Khayyam’s views, but it doesn’t matter. What matters to me is that, in its present form, the poem is a denigration of religious austerity and a paean to hedonism. And it’s one of the three books that has had the greatest influence on my views about life. This post is about those works, ending with a request for readers to share their own life-altering literature.

Now when I describe these three works, I am not saying they’re the greatest works of literature, or the works that I most admire. They’re not, and some might see the three even as sophomoric. I’ve written before about what I consider the greatest works of literature, including Dubliners, Ulysses, Crime and Punishment, The Master and Margarita, Middlemarch, Anna Karenina, The Sun Also Rises, and so on. What I’m saying is that the works I’ll discuss gave me “brainworms,” forever affecting my attitude towards life.

In the case of the Rubaiyat, it was hedonism, or rather the view that the enjoyment of life is the goal of life: life is short. And by hedonism, I don’t mean the carousing and wine-drinking espoused by the Persian. Rather, I mean the view that we should live each day as if it were our last, and try to expunge regrets. My own view of “pleasure” includes not just wine, but effort: I’ve realized, late in life, that I don’t enjoy myself unless I’m facing a challenge, a challenge that involves mastering (or trying to master) something I’ve never done before.

The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ,

Moves on: nor all thy Piety nor Wit

Shall lure it back to cancel half a Line,

Nor all thy Tears wash out a Word of it.”

The idea that life should be lived in the moment, and that time is fleeting, became more pressing when I became an atheist at age 16. Then I began to embrace the view of St. Bede:

Your Majesty, when we compare the present life of man on earth with that time of which we have no knowledge, it seems to me like the swift flight of a single sparrow through the banqueting-hall where you are sitting at dinner on a winter’s day with your thegns and counsellors. In the midst there is a comforting fire to warm the hall; outside the storms of winter rain or snow are raging. This sparrow flies swiftly in through one door of the hall, and out through another. While he is inside, he is safe from the winter storms; but after a moment of comfort, he vanishes from sight into the wintry world from which he came. Even so, man appears on earth for a little while; but of what went before this life or of what follows, we know nothing.

Well, I am pretty sure of something: the sparrow came from oblivion and likely goes back to oblivion.

The second of the three books that influenced me also limns the message of the shortness of life and the need to keep that in mind while living: Zorba the Greek by Nikos Kazantzakis. Zorba, also a drinker and carouser, constantly reminds his “boss” (my alter ego) to loosen up and enjoy himself, for we won’t get back the time we spend on the planet. When Zorba, old but still chasing women and adventures, is on his deathbed, he gets up, grips the windowsill, and utters his last words: “A man like me should live a thousand years.” How can one forget that?

I can’t say I’ve been entirely successful in my aspiration to be more like Zorba or Khayyam: I’m a workaholic who still goes to the office at 5:30 am, even when retired. But that’s because I get pleasure from working; and when the work wears me out, I head to some faraway clime for adventures. But at least I have the aspiration rather than the Thoreau-ian quiet desperation.

The last “influencing” book I’ll mention is Arrowsmith, by Sinclair Lewis. It’s the only fully realized novel about a scientist that I’ve read, and it’s a good one. Yes, it’s sappy in bits, but it won a Pulitzer Prize for Fiction (Lewis turned it down) and played a role in the Nobel Prize for Literature he was awarded in 1930.

The book, based largely on the experiences of Lewis’s microbiologist collaborator Paul de Kruif (not listed as an author), has characters loosely based on real scientists de Kruif knew throughout his career. Martin Arrowsmith, starting off as a small-town Midwesterner, works his way up to being a scientist at a prestigious school (modeled on the Rockefeller Institute), adhering all the while to the purest aims of the scientist. And at the end he throws much of his scientific trappings away to adhere to his principles, retiring to a cabin-laboratory in Vermont with his scientific BFF to do research on his own.

Arrowsmith is at some odds with the other two books in that it praises hard work, austerity, and the abnegation of worldly pleasure in favor of science. (At the end, Arrowsmith leaves his wealthy wife because she’d slow down his research.) But what it did for me, as it has done for other scientists, is to present an ideal toward which we should strive: an ideal of unsullied pursuit of the truth leavened with a good measure of doubt and self-criticism. The book didn’t make me a scientist, but it surely conditioned my attitude towards science.

At one point Arrowsmith, steeling himself for tedious research, utters what he calls “the prayer of the scientist”:

God give me unclouded eyes and freedom from haste. God give me a quiet and relentless anger against all pretence and all pretentious work and all work left slack and unfinished. God give me a restlessness whereby I may neither sleep nor accept praise till my observed results equal my calculated results or in pious glee I discover and assault my error. God give me strength not to trust to God!

Arrowsmith was not religious, and this prayer is still a model for any scientist.

I’ve had my say, and others may feel that my choices are sappy. So be it: these others may be right, but these books did influence the way I look at life.

Now it’s the turn of readers: which works of literature (or art or music) have most changed your life, or the way your view your existence?