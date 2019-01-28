The three books that changed my view of life

Last night as I was perusing my bookshelves, I came upon my copy of The Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam in the Edward FitzGerald translation. It was given to me by my Uncle Moe when I was just a tyke, inscribed in green ink this way: “To Jerry: Live, love, and laugh, for life is short enough in itself. Uncle Moe.” Since then I must have read that poem a hundred times, and the combination of the Persian Khayyam’s aphorisms and FitzGerald’s translation seven centuries later, couched in appealing AABA quatrains, has been immensely appealing—and life-altering.
Now I know that FitzGerald’s translation is controversial and has been said to misrepresent Khayyam’s views, but it doesn’t matter. What matters to me is that, in its present form, the poem is a denigration of religious austerity and a paean to hedonism. And it’s one of the three books that has had the greatest influence on my views about life. This post is about those works, ending with a request for readers to share their own life-altering literature.
Now when I describe these three works, I am not saying they’re the greatest works of literature, or the works that I most admire. They’re not, and some might see the three even as sophomoric. I’ve written before about what I consider the greatest works of literature, including Dubliners, Ulysses, Crime and Punishment, The Master and Margarita, Middlemarch, Anna Karenina, The Sun Also Rises, and so on. What I’m saying is that the works I’ll discuss gave me “brainworms,” forever affecting my attitude towards life.
In the case of the Rubaiyat, it was hedonism, or rather the view that the enjoyment of life is the goal of life: life is short. And by hedonism, I don’t mean the carousing and wine-drinking espoused by the Persian. Rather, I mean the view that we should live each day as if it were our last, and try to expunge regrets. My own view of “pleasure” includes not just wine, but effort: I’ve realized, late in life, that I don’t enjoy myself unless I’m facing a challenge, a challenge that involves mastering (or trying to master) something I’ve never done before.
The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ,
Moves on: nor all thy Piety nor Wit
Shall lure it back to cancel half a Line,
Nor all thy Tears wash out a Word of it.”
The idea that life should be lived in the moment, and that time is fleeting, became more pressing when I became an atheist at age 16. Then I began to embrace the view of St. Bede:
Your Majesty, when we compare the present life of man on earth with that time of which we have no knowledge, it seems to me like the swift flight of a single sparrow through the banqueting-hall where you are sitting at dinner on a winter’s day with your thegns and counsellors. In the midst there is a comforting fire to warm the hall; outside the storms of winter rain or snow are raging. This sparrow flies swiftly in through one door of the hall, and out through another. While he is inside, he is safe from the winter storms; but after a moment of comfort, he vanishes from sight into the wintry world from which he came. Even so, man appears on earth for a little while; but of what went before this life or of what follows, we know nothing.
Well, I am pretty sure of something: the sparrow came from oblivion and likely goes back to oblivion.
The second of the three books that influenced me also limns the message of the shortness of life and the need to keep that in mind while living: Zorba the Greek by Nikos Kazantzakis. Zorba, also a drinker and carouser, constantly reminds his “boss” (my alter ego) to loosen up and enjoy himself, for we won’t get back the time we spend on the planet. When Zorba, old but still chasing women and adventures, is on his deathbed, he gets up, grips the windowsill, and utters his last words: “A man like me should live a thousand years.” How can one forget that?
I can’t say I’ve been entirely successful in my aspiration to be more like Zorba or Khayyam: I’m a workaholic who still goes to the office at 5:30 am, even when retired. But that’s because I get pleasure from working; and when the work wears me out, I head to some faraway clime for adventures. But at least I have the aspiration rather than the Thoreau-ian quiet desperation.
The last “influencing” book I’ll mention is Arrowsmith, by Sinclair Lewis. It’s the only fully realized novel about a scientist that I’ve read, and it’s a good one. Yes, it’s sappy in bits, but it won a Pulitzer Prize for Fiction (Lewis turned it down) and played a role in the Nobel Prize for Literature he was awarded in 1930.
The book, based largely on the experiences of Lewis’s microbiologist collaborator Paul de Kruif (not listed as an author), has characters loosely based on real scientists de Kruif knew throughout his career. Martin Arrowsmith, starting off as a small-town Midwesterner, works his way up to being a scientist at a prestigious school (modeled on the Rockefeller Institute), adhering all the while to the purest aims of the scientist. And at the end he throws much of his scientific trappings away to adhere to his principles, retiring to a cabin-laboratory in Vermont with his scientific BFF to do research on his own.
Arrowsmith is at some odds with the other two books in that it praises hard work, austerity, and the abnegation of worldly pleasure in favor of science. (At the end, Arrowsmith leaves his wealthy wife because she’d slow down his research.) But what it did for me, as it has done for other scientists, is to present an ideal toward which we should strive: an ideal of unsullied pursuit of the truth leavened with a good measure of doubt and self-criticism. The book didn’t make me a scientist, but it surely conditioned my attitude towards science.
At one point Arrowsmith, steeling himself for tedious research, utters what he calls “the prayer of the scientist”:
God give me unclouded eyes and freedom from haste. God give me a quiet and relentless anger against all pretence and all pretentious work and all work left slack and unfinished. God give me a restlessness whereby I may neither sleep nor accept praise till my observed results equal my calculated results or in pious glee I discover and assault my error. God give me strength not to trust to God!
Arrowsmith was not religious, and this prayer is still a model for any scientist.
I’ve had my say, and others may feel that my choices are sappy. So be it: these others may be right, but these books did influence the way I look at life.
Now it’s the turn of readers: which works of literature (or art or music) have most changed your life, or the way your view your existence?
I’ve been trying to read Rubaiyat but not very hard.
A couple from me:
Zen and the art of motorcycle maintenance
Tao Te Ching
…. parting comment is : books that you loved but have had lots of holes poked in it since. Zen would be my example.
Agree on Zen and the art of motorcycle maintenance…food for thought there. Siddhartha was a big one for me as well.
The Glass Bead Game
Ok I won’t add anymore now!
“My own view of “pleasure” includes not just wine, but effort: I’ve realized, late in life, that I don’t enjoy myself unless I’m facing a challenge, a challenge that involves mastering (or trying to master) something I’ve never done before.”
I have felt this way most of my life. I am retired but my latest self-challenge was being recently elected as a director of my HOA and became the treasurer (a lot to learn for a former software engineer and manager)
Arrowsmith – I, also found reading this book to be a profound experience. It has been decades and I should re-read Sinclair Lewis’ books.
The works of Robert Green Ingersoll; Isaac Asimov’s non-fiction (e.g., The Roving Mind); and the poetry of Charles Bukowski.
For those interested, the Lab Lit list by UCL’s own Jenny Rohn is here – http://www.lablit.com/the_list
Arrowsmith (I have not read) is third… Now it is true that many on the list are only slightly sciencey, like The Essex Serpent which we read at the RI Fiction Lab this month, but it is as good a list as you will find of books with science or scientists.
I forgot to answer the question!
I think Robert Ardrey’s The Territorial Imperative – I read bits of it in the mid 70s in our school library. Man really WAS just another animal… I think his books being popular were really important, like those of Desmond Morris (still going strong).
Then there were two archaeology books in the late 70s about megaliths, I still have, but can only remember the title of one, The Megalith Builders. They each had very different views of the same phenomena, which made me realise that more than one interpretation could be considered & there might be more than one possible theory to account for the same outcome (one diffusionist I think, one ‘nativist’ for want of a better term).
Eye opening.
I’ll go along with Zorba the Greek. While I love the Rubaiyat/Fitzgerald (I’ve read some other translations — not the same thing), I can’t say it changed my life, maybe because of when I read it.
I would cite rather a more modern poem, The Waste Land. That may seem odd, but the key line there for me is “These fragments I have shored against my ruins”, which illustrates that one can give some sense to life without having some sort of grand story behind it.
My 3rd is Camus’s “Le mythe de Sysiphe”, which my wife-to-be and I discussed by exchanging aerogrammes across the Atlantic during a prolonged separation. It inspired my own (probably incorrect, I don’t care) version of existentialism. I still try to imagine Sysiphus happy.
Forgot to point out that a great French biologist, Jacques Monod, was a friend of Camus and used the last paragraph of Sysiphe for the introductory quote to his own great book Le hasard et la nécessité.
…Monod is staring at me at home from a top shelf, in English translation, saying “Read Me!”
Atheism: The Case Against God (George Smith) – I was already an atheist by the time I read this, but this book deeply clarified for me why, and provided an amazing example of clear reasoning. The Selfish Gene (Richard Dawkins) – this book is ultimately responsible for my becoming an evolutionary biologist, I think. Parting the Waters (Taylor Branch) – this history of the Civil Rights movement was deeply moving and profoundly influenced my politics. I read all three when I was a teenager, and in no small part they made me who I am today.
1] “One Two Three.Infinity” by George Gamow — My best introduction to science and logic!
2] “Positioning: The Battle for Your Mind” by Ries and Trout — Marketing is applied psychology and everything we buy is through psychological manipulation. This changed the way I view the world, and run my video game company (which because VERY successful).
3] “The Paleo Diet” by Dr. Loren Cordain — Finally a book that gave a scientific foundation for a healthy human diet, which I’ve successfully followed for 18 years with great results.
One of Dr. Cordain’s earliest articles:
https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/ba07/b6e9f3cb6e77239d0e81de9aee8173595403.pdf
My junior year in high school was a period of awakening. I had an inspirational English teacher who introduced us to life-changing (for me, at least) literature.
“The Wisdom of Laotse” by Lin Yutang. It was the Age of Aquarius, Transcendental Meditation and Sock-it-to-me; it all made perfect sense. I recently gave my original copy to my son (and bought myself a replacement).
“The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien. Mr. Davis actually read a few chapters to us in class like we were in the 5th grade. It had just come out in paperback and I rushed out to get a copy for 50-cents. Read it twice, totally captivated, then years later read it aloud to my kids.
“Tale of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens. My favorite Dickens, an exciting story of love, drama and sacrifice. Never get tired of reading it.
Bonus books: “On the Origin of Species” and “Voyage of the Beagle” by Charles Darwin. Simply inspiring reads; where did he get the energy!
You like Dickens? Do you know The Bookshop Sketch?! http://www.montypython.net/scripts/bookshop.php
🙂
Here’s a fine version of that Cleese/Chapman authored sketch:
The book that drastically changed my views was The Hot-Blooded Dinosaurs by Desmond Morris, which I read in my early thirties. With typical physics arrogance, I had previously considered biology to be a “soft” science. Morris’s powerful and coherent argument for dinosaurian endothermy opened my eyes. With that to kick off my interest, I next read The Selfish Gene and was hooked on an enduring desire to learn more and more about evolution, and on an enduring hatred of creationism.
Adrian Desmond!
Yes, that was the first proper science book I read cover to cover…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adrian_Desmond
Thoreau: Walden and Civil Disobedience (I remember thinking in high school: “They’re actually having us read this? What if we were to take this stuff to heart?”)
Tolstoy: The Death of Ivan Ilyich(encountered much later)
A movie: 2001 (encountered at just the right time, in high school)
And finally, less profoundly, but very helpfully for dealing with school administrations, academia at large and pretentiousness in general: Lucky Jim (how I envy him)
Comment 7 reminded me of Gamow’s 1, 2, 3 … Infinity. Important in other ways than the above.
I am delighted that you chose Arrowsmith. I read it while in high school, and it made a very strong impression much along the lines that you describe. That and The Microbe Hunters made very strong impressions on me at a young age. I had read Arrowsmith again several years ago and found it surprisingly stilted, but I fully understand your points about its impactfullness since they are still true. The movie is also quite good as it adheres to the dialogue in the book very closely. I recommend the movie if it can be found.
As stated here before thus and each easily
self – explanatory ( and, as deemed unworthy, likely not read by … … very many ___ ):
( my ) scripture by Ms Matilda Joslyn ( Gage ):
http://www.sacred-texts.com/wmn/wcs/index.htm
( my ) scripture by Prophetess Dr Rosalind Miles:
https://tinyurl.com/y7sbjzfv
( my ) scripture by Prophetess Dr Mary Daly:
https://tinyurl.com/ycpto7vy
Blue
If we are restricted to books as most influence on my views it would be hard because I am primarily a reader of American History. To pick out specific books is very hard because there are many good historians out there and some still writing their best stuff. Reading history often leads to reading other books on politics. Any book by Joseph Ellis will be up there and his latest, American Dialogue, is as good as it gets. Andrew Bacevich is very good for military history and political comment but there are so many good historians.
When thinking of most influence over all, it would not be my education or career because I think of them as history, they are over and past. Most influencing to me were a couple of people, my grandfather and father. Besides your DNA and genetics the other most influencing factor is your life experience from birth to adult. If you did not see the show on CNN just last night about the triplets and the secret study done on identical twins, you should try to catch it.
The Curse of Chalion by Lois McMaster Bujold.
Although this is a fantasy story involving destinies, saints, and gods (sniff) it particularly appealed to me… in the world of 4 ‘main’ gods (Father, Mother, Son, Daughter) there is also another extra god (The Bastard).
The Bastard is the god of balance, of all disasters out of season, of bastard children and orphans, of executioners and many other dirty jobs, and the god of odd loves, such as sodomy. In other words the bits of life that don’t fit into neat categories.
It struck me that whether you were talking politics, economy, philosophy, religion, psychological types, definitions of ‘species’ or scientific experiments you should always allow for The Bastard Option. The world is messy and not everything fits into neatly defined boxes; my opinions should always be subject to revision.
For me it would the works of Douglas Adams … a sense of the ridiculousness of it all.
The Power Myth – Joseph Campbell. An alternative way at looking at religion.
The interesting thing some books can have a temporary effect. eg the God Delusion, I was a little more strident after I read it, but the effect wore off.
He pointed out a lot of things that I hadn’t thought of on my own despite decades of atheist reading before reading that book. Likewise, Shermer’s Why People Believe Weird Things.
Also, not really a book, but “Why I am Not A Christian” has some essential points that have become part of my belief system & thinking.
I almost never go back and re-read something, but it’s amazing how often I’ll see where I’ve written “Wow!” in the margin of something that on second reading seems obvious. So that first reading had changed me and I didn’t realize it.
Yep I like Russell’s succinctness in his essays.
And also I agree with your post below … the imperceptible effects.
My first thought (slightly tongue in cheek) would have been The Chemical Rubber Company Handbook
I think every book changes the reader’s life in some way, but it’s often imperceptible.
Several self-help books have actually helped me, like the Road Not Taken, Dance of Anger, and 7 Habits of Successful People. My take-aways from each could fit into a TED talk today, though.
If I can count Shakespeare’s plays, King Lear influenced me the most. Actually, I have been thinking often about that play since 2016.
The novels that have affected me the most were about characters whose lives I could not have imagined otherwise: Crime and Punishment, and The Color Purple.
I hate to say it, but the first is the Bible. I grew up in rural Wisconsin where seemingly everyone was very religious. I always feared I was missing out on eternity because I found faith hard. In college I joined a Bible study, where close reading led me to conclude that if the God of the Bible was perfection, I wanted nothing to do with him. The Bible has provided a deep well of reasons to NOT believe, and to not fear not believing. I haven’t worried about my lack of faith since I was about 20.
The second is “Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman”. Starting in childhood he never assumed that he would not be able to understand something simply because he lacked the background. (The first example is fixing the family radio as a kid.) The big lesson for me is that is it always worth taking a look to see if you can calmly and patiently work something out. Darwin’s biography might have had a similar impact had I read it when I was younger.
I wish I had a more literary example that transformed me in a more fundament “seize the moment” way, but alas, no.
When I was 12 yo I fell over Electric Ladyland double album, vinyl, 1968. Supposedly it had this inside picture of 19 naked women, but I don’t recall that at all:
My cousin had it & I bought my own copy three days later. How I managed that is also lost to me – I didn’t get presents or money for my birthdays. I used to work odd jobs & hide the proceeds – I think I told my folks the record was my cousins that I’d borrowed. The music was something I’d never heard before in my restricted life. STUNNING.
No 2nd or 3rd object comes close so I’ll not bother thinking what they might be.
Books:
“The Blind Watchmaker” (Richard Dawkins)– my first immersion in an atheist perspective on life and meaning.
“The Dead” (James Joyce), for its meticulous buildup to its culminating sentence, which seems the most resonant one I have ever read.
“The Death Of Ivan Ilych” (Leo Tolstoy)– my first doorway into to some grasp of what death really means and how no more than anyone else can I hope to evade it.
“The Rise And Fall Of The Third Reich” (William Shirer)– read as teenager, my first true literary plunge into the depths that human evil can reach.
Films:
“Eclipse” (Michelangelo Antonioni) — the first time a film made me feel as though I had truly entered the consciousness (I would once have said the soul) of its main character, a woman named Vitoria played by Monica Vitti.
“Vertigo” (Alfred Hitchcock)– the last word on the commingled ecstasy and madness that longing for love in a world that makes no sense can induce.
“Day Of Wrath) (Carl Th. Dreyer) — the same for the alluring insidiousness of destructive religious illusions.
“Barry Lyndon” (Stanley Kubrick) — cinema’s finest meditation on the sheer mysteriousness of the fact that humanity exists at all.
A sampling, with many other companions for whose existence I am extremely grateful.
Sinclair Lewis’s book “It Can’t Happen Here”, which was written in 1935, was just re-published. It is similar to Animal Farm as it follows what happens to a country when the signs of socialism turn the gov’t into a fascist state. I definitely recommend reading it!
Back in my college days, I was at a girlfriend’s apartment — in the early check-out-the-other-person’s-books-and-records stage of a blossoming romance — and spotted the Rubaiyat in her bookshelf. I asked her about it, and she said I should read and was welcome to hers.
Next time I was alone at her place while she was at class, and was looking for something to read, I plucked the Rubaiyat outta her bookshelf and plopped in an easy chair to give it a read. There, written on the frontispiece, was a note from an old boyfriend back home who had given it to her before she went off to school. It was all lovey-dovey and airy-fairy and brimming with woo.
I was tempted to grab a red pen and correct his punctuation and syntax, but demurred. Soured me on reading it, though. My loss, I ‘spoze, lookin’ back.
Your tale sounds like a much less successful version of Norwegian Wood!
For me, Dawkins’ The Selfish Gene, I think, had a profound effect on me when it came out.