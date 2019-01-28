Surfing the world’s biggest waves

When I was in Hawaii I became fascinated with the surfing culture, and curious about why so many people devote their lives to it. I’d probably understand more if I ever tried it, but that’s not going to happen. Yet I can get an idea of its allure when I watch videos like the ones below, showing people surfing the really big waves. Clearly, it takes a lot of skill and experience to do that, and the thrill, enhanced by the considerable dangers, must be huge.

It is a fact the whole world knows that the world’s biggest surf-able waves are off the coast at Nazaré, Portugal, located where the red is here:

Wikipedia says this about Nazaré:

Nazaré is a popular surfing destination because of its very high breaking waves that form due to the presence of the underwater Nazaré Canyon. As the canyon creates constructive interference between the incoming swell waves, it makes their heights much larger on this stretch of coast. Due to the height of the waves, numerous surfing records have been set at Nazaré. In November 2011, surfer Garrett McNamara, who resided in Hawaii at that time, surfed a then record-breaking giant wave: 23.8 m (78 ft) from trough to crest, at Praia do Norte, Nazaré. On November 8, 2017, Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa broke the previous record by surfing a big wave of 24.4 m (80 ft); for this feat he won the Quiksilver XXL Biggest Wave prize and entered the Guinness World Record for the biggest wave ever surfed. Social media wrongly attributed a footage of German surfer Sebastian Steudtne surfing another big wave also in Nazaré to Koxa; both have made public statements in attempts to correct the original misinformation. In the meantime, Portuguese surfer Hugo Vau surfed a potentially 35 m (115 ft) high wave, known as “the big mama”, on 19 January 2018. This achievement yet to be validated. The waves at this point can also be dangerous to those ashore. In August 2012, a freak wave killed a 5 year old British girl and her grandfather walking along Salgado Beach.

First, this is the wave surfed by Vau, though the YouTube says it took place on January 17, not 19. And, though you can’t see Vau (or at least I can’t), Inertia assures us that Vau is riding this 35-meter wave. If you can see him, let us know. I can’t imagine a human being on that thing.

And a compilation of surfers on lesser but still giant waves at Nazaré:

Here’s a segment from 60 Minutes showing the technicalities of surfing such waves, and introducing us to two Aussie surfers who displays their enthusiasm. This is really a fascinating report.

h/t: Nilou