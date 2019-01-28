T.M. Goodwin provides habitat for wide variety of wetland wildlife but the emphasis is on wintering, year round resident and migratory waterfowl. I have found it to be an exceptional habitat for raptors and these birds of prey have become a passion of mine.

I participate in the citizen science program eBird which is an online database of bird observations providing scientists, researchers and amateur naturalists with real-time data about bird distribution and abundance.

The raptor that got me going was the Red-shouldered Hawk (Buteo lineatus) Order: Accipitriformes Family: Accipitriadae. At Goodwin, the lineatus and extimus groups are seen.

I stumbled across this guy just after a vicious thunderstorm. RSHs tend to take cover under the fronds of cabbage palms at Goodwin.