While I have a comfortable backlog of photos, I can always use more, so if you have some good pictures do send them in! Today we have some bird photos taken by reader Paul Peed, whose notes are indented:
My primary birding “patch” is T.M. Goodwin Waterfowl Management Area located within the Upper St. John’s River Basin in Brevard County, Florida. The original 6300 acre marsh was ditched and drained for cattle grazing and production citrus groves until purchased by the state and restored for wetlands management.These images give you a good idea of the wetlands habitat at T.M. Goodwin.
Summer:
Fall:
Early winter:
T.M. Goodwin provides habitat for wide variety of wetland wildlife but the emphasis is on wintering, year round resident and migratory waterfowl. I have found it to be an exceptional habitat for raptors and these birds of prey have become a passion of mine.
I participate in the citizen science program eBird which is an online database of bird observations providing scientists, researchers and amateur naturalists with real-time data about bird distribution and abundance.
The raptor that got me going was the Red-shouldered Hawk (Buteo lineatus) Order: Accipitriformes Family: Accipitriadae. At Goodwin, the lineatus and extimus groups are seen.
I stumbled across this guy just after a vicious thunderstorm. RSHs tend to take cover under the fronds of cabbage palms at Goodwin.
Red-shouldered Hawks are monogamous. In my experience, they remain in the same territory year after year. I can expect to see a particular RSH at a particular spot every time I explore Goodwin. This couple is very familiar to me. The female is the larger of the pair.
I do my best to resist naming RSH individuals I continually run across but I could not resist calling this one “Bruno”:
I often see them with the frogs, snakes and lizards which are abundant at T.M. Goodwin.
….and this happened just as a wicked thunderstorm began to brew. Exposure control was a real nightmare as the clouds rolled in.
The appearance of these guys changes from juvenile to adult. This is a first year juvenile (I think…just learning about color morphs and juvenile plumage in buteos)
I do my best to avoid disturbing the birds. All of these images were from at least 20 meters.
Next I will send images and descriptions of the less abundant American Kestrel, Snail Kite, Swallow-tail Kite and Merlin.
Here is a link to my identification images at eBird (id images are “quick and dirty” unpolished images but nothing I would be embarrassed to post)
I post for family and friends at Instagram I’m old, retired and comfortable. No need for any publicity, I don’t need my ego stroked and I’m not selling anything.
Delightful!
Looks like a really nice wetland nature reserve. Around the world lots of wetland habitat has been lost to drainage projects for agricultural production of one kind or another; it is nice to see an instance where this has been successfully reversed. Great photos.
Wonderful to see your photos and will look forward to more.
Looks like a very exciting area and I’m glad to see it is thriving with wildlife.
Great shots. I really envy your Florida location. You and Tara Tanaka live where birds abound. I also envy your growing knowledge of raptors. I’m just getting to know them.
Great pictures! Nice too to see these near-tropical scenes in the teeth of a blizzard going on outside.