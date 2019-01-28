Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s a cold Monday in Chicago: January 28, 2019, and National Blueberry Pancake Day, celebrating a truly indigenous (and delicious) American food. It’s also Data Privacy Day, celebrated, as Wikipedia notes, “in the United States, Canada, India and 47 European countries.”

It’s a cold Monday, and snowing: when I walked to work the temperature was 1°F (-17°C), and it’s going to get worse. Look at the prediction for high and low temperatures for the coming week. Wednesday, the coldest day of all (with wind chill it may be the equivalent of -50°F), is when I’m supposed to go downtown and have my Global Entry interview so I can enter the US from overseas with no waiting. I will freeze, but it’s worth it.

Fahrenheit (highs and lows). Today will be warm (top yellow bit), with temperatures even exceeding the freezing point, but then Tuesday through Thursday will be DIRE (figures below):

Celsius:

Some scenes on my walk to work, taken with an iPhone camera.

Snow on the Robie House:

Snow on Rockefeller Chapel:

Snow on the Quad:

On this day in 814, Charlemagne, the first Holy Roman Emperor, died in Aachen, and was succeeded by his son Louis the Pious. And here’s a grinner; Wikipedia says that on this day in 1521, “the Diet of Worms begins, lasting until May 25. That’s a pretty dreadful way to lose weight, and it lasted four months! (No, don’t correct me.) On January 28, 1547, Henry VIII died at the age of 55, and was succeeded by Edward VI. Henry was in bad shape; as Wikipedia reports:

Late in life, Henry became obese, with a waist measurement of 54 inches (140 cm), and had to be moved about with the help of mechanical inventions. He was covered with painful, pus-filled boils and possibly suffered from gout. His obesity and other medical problems can be traced to the jousting accident in 1536 in which he suffered a leg wound. The accident re-opened and aggravated a previous injury he had sustained years earlier, to the extent that his doctors found it difficult to treat. The chronic wound festered for the remainder of his life and became ulcerated, thus preventing him from maintaining the level of physical activity he had previously enjoyed. The jousting accident is also believed to have caused Henry’s mood swings, which may have had a dramatic effect on his personality and temperament.

Painful, pus-filled boils!

On this day in 1754, Horace Walpole coined the word “serendipity” in a letter, and, on this day in 1813, Jane Austin published Price and Prejudice in the UK.

Wikipedia reports this on January 28, 1896: “Walter Arnold of East Peckham, Kent, becomes the first person to be convicted of speeding. He was fined one shilling, plus costs, for speeding at 8 mph (13 km/h), thereby exceeding the contemporary speed limit of 2 mph (3.2 km/h).” Two miles per hour is slower than walking speed! On January 28, 1933, Choudhry Ramat Ali Khan, a Pakistani nationalist, coined the term “Pakistan,” 14 years before partition. It’s stuck ever since. On this day in 1935, Iceland became the first “Western country” to legalize therapeutic abortion. But Russia had legalized it in 1919, so I guess they’re not considered Western. On this day in 1956, Elvis Presley made his first appearance on national television in the U.S. This wasn’t his famous hip-wiggling episode on the Ed Sullivan Show, but several appearances on CBS’s “Stage Show.”

On January 28, 1958, the Lego company patented its trademark plastic bricks, and they’re still compatible with bricks made today. On this day in 1965, the current design for Canada’s Flag was chosen by Parliament. To wit:

Two decades later, the group “USA for Africa” recorded the single We Are the World to raise funds to alleviate the famine in Ethiopia. Finally, on January 28, 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger disintegrated shortly after liftoff, killing all seven astronauts on board. I was at the University of Maryland, where Judith Resnik—every Jewish boy’s dream girl—had gotten her Ph.D., and there was great mourning. The names of the seven are given below.

Notables born on this day include Henry Morton Stanley (1841), Colette (1873), Arthur Rubenstein (1887), Jackson Pollock (1912), Claes Oldenburg (1929), Alan Alda (1936), Rick Warren (1954), and Sarah McLachlan (1968).

Those who died on January 28 include Charlemagne (814; see above), Henry VIII (1547, see above), W.B. Yeats (1939), the crew of the Challenger (1986: Gregory Jarvis, Christa McAuliffe, Ronald McNair, Elison Onizuka, Judith Resnik, Dick Scobee, and Michael J. Smith), Joseph Brodsky (1996; Nobel Laureate), and Paul Kantner (2016).

Several readers sent me a link to the BBC’s sad obituary for Trevor the Duck, killed by a d*g on the island of Niue. The blood of that duck is on the hands of the New Zealand government, who refused to take him even after I offered to pay. (Click on screenshot.)

This is cold comfort given that New Zealand could have saved Trevor’s life:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Editor Hili is napping (surprise!):

A: Can you stop sleeping and give me some good advice? Hili: I see clearly only when my eyes are closed.

Tweets from Heather Hastie. Here’s a mechanical bug, not CGI (“computer generated imagery”). I bet your kid would like a toy like this; imagine what a hit it would be at school!

A kakapo kills a thieving petrel. Those parrots may be wingless, but they’re not defenseless.

Last night I watched a #kakapo kill a petrel in her nest. Waiting to lift Huhana's eggs when a petrel rushed in and was killed after a violent struggle. Worried the eggs were broken, so scooped them out from next to her. She was feisty! Fortunately eggs intact. #kakapo2019 pic.twitter.com/3YqKp8iKbh — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) January 25, 2019

Tweets from Grania. This first one is about one of her favorite topics: interspecific love in animals. Those cats may be atheists or Christians, but they’re not Jews or Muslims.

"We got chatting online and things just took off from there." pic.twitter.com/BSKH9aGRLC — the sarah graham (@essgee1966) January 26, 2019

Can you believe that the fricking POPE tweeted this? What “yes” is he talking about? Affirmative consent for copulating with God?

With her “yes”, Mary became the most influential woman in history. Without social networks, she became the first “influencer”: the “influencer” of God. #Panama2019 — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) January 27, 2019

This is a day too late to celebrate Mr. McGee, but the music remains Cajun: joyful and danceable.

Remembering Dennis McGee, born on this day in 1893 in Eunice, Louisiana. McGee cut 13 records for the Brunswick and Vocalion labels in New Orleans between 1929-1930. Here he is fiddling at his friend Bois-Sec Ardoin’s house with Ardoin and his two sons in 1972. pic.twitter.com/oFUGB0vL9o — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) January 26, 2019

A beautiful jellyfish, and I trust you can make out the Spanish:

La belleza de la medusa Halitrephes maasi, mientras reflejaba una fuente de luz, capturada en video en la Isla Socorro en BC, México, por el doctor Robert Ballard, de Ocean Exploration Trust, durante una expedición en noviembre de 2017. pic.twitter.com/CknX9jnDFU — MYT© (@InfoMyT) January 20, 2019

Two Scottish Fold cats doing the “machine-gunning” call (turn sound up). I know what the proximal stimulus is for this, but whether and how it’s adaptive remains a mystery:

Can this be the pigeon equivalent of Snowball the Cockatoo? Sadly, the song to which he boogies isn’t ideologically pure.

This pigeon jamming along to blurred lines pic.twitter.com/CDGwUQMJ9h — Freaking Awesome (@freak1ngawesome) January 17, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Neither he nor I can ever get enough murmurations:

This is infinitely better than just ranting about the guy:

I can't improve on this. pic.twitter.com/zeMKnWi5CY — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) January 27, 2019

I think this wonderful compilation deserves TWEET OF THE MONTH: