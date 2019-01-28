Krista Tippett’s safe space

Back in the old days, Krista Tippett’s show on National Public Radio was called Speaking of Faith, and was pretty religious and New-Agey. But Tippett had her ear to the ground, and, realizing the increasingly secular nature of America, she changed the name of her show to On Being. That secularism is mentioned in a new article about Tippett and her show in New York Magazine, also reprinted in The Cut (click on screenshot):

Now I’ve long been a critic of On Being, as it seems to be the audio equivalent of a self-help book, but one aimed at self-styled intellectuals. And yet, despite my revulsion at the platitudes that pass for wisdom on the show, and at Tippett’s tendency to choke up when realizing the depth of her own profundity, I continue to listen to the show if it comes on when I’m doing my Sunday-morning shopping. Why? As someone once said, “For the same reason you sniff the milk when you already know it’s gone bad.”

I could say I’m hoping for some substantive discussion, but that’s a lie. I just enjoy yelling at my car radio and writing about it on this site. It also distresses me that Tippett’s show is wildly popular, at least according to Amy Larocca’s article. Why is there such an audience for this aural pabulum?

So once again I pick up the cudgels. Larocca interviews Tippett, and I’ll be hornswaggled if I can make much sense of what Tippett says. But reading the article, I was stopped in my tracks by this bit, recounting a day when Larocca and Tippett head off to a “jolly” (??) restaurant from Tippett’s office:

Before we left, just as Tippett was slipping into a pair of Ugg boots for the walk around the corner to dinner, a handful of her staffers appeared, in pajama pants and “On Being” sweatshirts, clutching pillows and bags of organic popcorn for movie night in a conference room downstairs — Sleepless in Seattle. Tippett’s executive producer, Liliana Maria Percy Ruíz, is a movie buff and the host of This Movie Changed Me, an “On Being” podcast. Profit Idowu, an engagement manager, joked that the movie was made the year he was born. They all giggled and rolled their eyes, then gleefully tripped down the stairs.

The only thing missing here is the Play-Doh, puppies videos, and Crayolas. I couldn’t have made up that scenario if I wanted to. Organic popcorn! Uggs! Sleepless in Seattle! (The movie actually isn’t bad, but somehow it fits right into the paragraph.) Pajama pants and radio sweatshirts! No wonder that Tippett calls her new conversational segment “an unusually safe space.”

But on to Tippett’s quotes from the article. I would be pleased as punch if readers can explain these to me:

. . . “We have exhausted the limits of the supposedly rational, the political, of the things we can measure with numbers attached and so-called rational arguments and solutions,” Tippett says. “We have exhausted the limits of that as our primary vocabulary, and all the things that have risen to the surface of our life together now, and of our political life, and of our economic life, are about the human drama. And that’s actually what we’re paying attention to, and that’s what spiritual life attends to. It’s inner life. That’s not the only definition of it, but that’s my definition.”

Seriously? We have exhausted the limits of the SUPPOSEDLY rational? Now we have to talk about the “human drama”? Yes, there’s surely room for emotions in life, but not all of politics and economics is about “human drama”. And about exhausting the “supposedly” rational—well, I have no words. I am shaking and crying now.

Tippett spent some of her younger days in Berlin as a stringer and assistant to diplomats. Here’s what she says about that:

. . . While there, Tippett began working as a freelance journalist, then as an assistant to several high-ranking American diplomats. It was, she later wrote, the proximity to power that led to her interest in probing the moral, spiritual, and theological questions that have come to define her work. As she writes in Speaking of Faith, “In Berlin, I learned that transcendent goals like peace and justice are always made possible, or rendered impossible, by the patterns of the human heart. The human condition is the reality around which political life revolves — and upon which it falters. Even the highest levels of diplomacy and geopolitical strategy are about treating the symptoms of humanity on the loose.”

But what are the “patterns of the human heart”? Is Tippett trying to say that the way people feel about things affects how they try to achieve political goals? If so, well, that’s true but trite. (It is, in fact, a Deepity.) And “the human condition is the reality around which political life revolves”? Couldn’t you say that about any human activity?

The last sentence defies my understanding, but it sounds good, doesn’t it?

But wait! There’s more!

. . . “I grew up in an immersive southern world that had all the answers,” she says. “I do love deep religious conviction, and I really honor that, but I like the idea that we can hold that in a creative tension with a real humility before mystery.” She prefers to talk to people about beauty and love and loss, not whether someone believes in God, say, or adheres to certain boundaries in daily life. “Early on, I interviewed this geneticist who is also an Anglican priest,” she says. “He’s so cool. And he said that if there is a spirituality of scientists, it is that at one and the same time you are compelled to discover truth and cleave to that and mine it and also to live in expectation of everything that is yet to discover.”

Okay so she honors deep religious conviction (Tippett is never confrontational because she thinks that’s bad); but we’ll let that pass. But what on earth is a “real humility before mystery”? She’s not talking about the mystery of Dark Matter or the origin of life here; she’s talking about The Big Emptiness Within Millennials, and how she tries to fill it with her swell-sounding palaver. And as for that priestly scientist, it’s not really that cool, as the person is clearly infected with cryptic cognitive dissonance. And “Everything That is Yet to Discover” is either about scientific facts, in which case it’s not spiritual, or it’s about the Nature of Being, in which case it’s flabby and gaseous.

Let there be no doubt: in my mind, Tippett is the Queen of Deepities, and her audience laps this stuff up. I don’t get it and I don’t acclaim it. Give me the frank and confrontational emissions of Christopher Hitchens any day.