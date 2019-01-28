Krista Tippett’s safe space

Back in the old days, Krista Tippett’s show on National Public Radio was called Speaking of Faith, and was pretty religious and New-Agey. But Tippett had her ear to the ground, and, realizing the increasingly secular nature of America, she changed the name of her show to On Being. That secularism is mentioned in a new article about Tippett and her show in New York Magazine, also reprinted in The Cut (click on screenshot):
Now I’ve long been a critic of On Being, as it seems to be the audio equivalent of a self-help book, but one aimed at self-styled intellectuals. And yet, despite my revulsion at the platitudes that pass for wisdom on the show, and at Tippett’s tendency to choke up when realizing the depth of her own profundity, I continue to listen to the show if it comes on when I’m doing my Sunday-morning shopping. Why? As someone once said, “For the same reason you sniff the milk when you already know it’s gone bad.”
I could say I’m hoping for some substantive discussion, but that’s a lie. I just enjoy yelling at my car radio and writing about it on this site. It also distresses me that Tippett’s show is wildly popular, at least according to Amy Larocca’s article. Why is there such an audience for this aural pabulum?
So once again I pick up the cudgels. Larocca interviews Tippett, and I’ll be hornswaggled if I can make much sense of what Tippett says. But reading the article, I was stopped in my tracks by this bit, recounting a day when Larocca and Tippett head off to a “jolly” (??) restaurant from Tippett’s office:
Before we left, just as Tippett was slipping into a pair of Ugg boots for the walk around the corner to dinner, a handful of her staffers appeared, in pajama pants and “On Being” sweatshirts, clutching pillows and bags of organic popcorn for movie night in a conference room downstairs — Sleepless in Seattle. Tippett’s executive producer, Liliana Maria Percy Ruíz, is a movie buff and the host of This Movie Changed Me, an “On Being” podcast. Profit Idowu, an engagement manager, joked that the movie was made the year he was born. They all giggled and rolled their eyes, then gleefully tripped down the stairs.
The only thing missing here is the Play-Doh, puppies videos, and Crayolas. I couldn’t have made up that scenario if I wanted to. Organic popcorn! Uggs! Sleepless in Seattle! (The movie actually isn’t bad, but somehow it fits right into the paragraph.) Pajama pants and radio sweatshirts! No wonder that Tippett calls her new conversational segment “an unusually safe space.”
But on to Tippett’s quotes from the article. I would be pleased as punch if readers can explain these to me:
. . . “We have exhausted the limits of the supposedly rational, the political, of the things we can measure with numbers attached and so-called rational arguments and solutions,” Tippett says. “We have exhausted the limits of that as our primary vocabulary, and all the things that have risen to the surface of our life together now, and of our political life, and of our economic life, are about the human drama. And that’s actually what we’re paying attention to, and that’s what spiritual life attends to. It’s inner life. That’s not the only definition of it, but that’s my definition.”
Seriously? We have exhausted the limits of the SUPPOSEDLY rational? Now we have to talk about the “human drama”? Yes, there’s surely room for emotions in life, but not all of politics and economics is about “human drama”. And about exhausting the “supposedly” rational—well, I have no words. I am shaking and crying now.
Tippett spent some of her younger days in Berlin as a stringer and assistant to diplomats. Here’s what she says about that:
. . . While there, Tippett began working as a freelance journalist, then as an assistant to several high-ranking American diplomats. It was, she later wrote, the proximity to power that led to her interest in probing the moral, spiritual, and theological questions that have come to define her work. As she writes in Speaking of Faith, “In Berlin, I learned that transcendent goals like peace and justice are always made possible, or rendered impossible, by the patterns of the human heart. The human condition is the reality around which political life revolves — and upon which it falters. Even the highest levels of diplomacy and geopolitical strategy are about treating the symptoms of humanity on the loose.”
But what are the “patterns of the human heart”? Is Tippett trying to say that the way people feel about things affects how they try to achieve political goals? If so, well, that’s true but trite. (It is, in fact, a Deepity.) And “the human condition is the reality around which political life revolves”? Couldn’t you say that about any human activity?
The last sentence defies my understanding, but it sounds good, doesn’t it?
But wait! There’s more!
. . . “I grew up in an immersive southern world that had all the answers,” she says. “I do love deep religious conviction, and I really honor that, but I like the idea that we can hold that in a creative tension with a real humility before mystery.” She prefers to talk to people about beauty and love and loss, not whether someone believes in God, say, or adheres to certain boundaries in daily life. “Early on, I interviewed this geneticist who is also an Anglican priest,” she says. “He’s so cool. And he said that if there is a spirituality of scientists, it is that at one and the same time you are compelled to discover truth and cleave to that and mine it and also to live in expectation of everything that is yet to discover.”
Okay so she honors deep religious conviction (Tippett is never confrontational because she thinks that’s bad); but we’ll let that pass. But what on earth is a “real humility before mystery”? She’s not talking about the mystery of Dark Matter or the origin of life here; she’s talking about The Big Emptiness Within Millennials, and how she tries to fill it with her swell-sounding palaver. And as for that priestly scientist, it’s not really that cool, as the person is clearly infected with cryptic cognitive dissonance. And “Everything That is Yet to Discover” is either about scientific facts, in which case it’s not spiritual, or it’s about the Nature of Being, in which case it’s flabby and gaseous.
Let there be no doubt: in my mind, Tippett is the Queen of Deepities, and her audience laps this stuff up. I don’t get it and I don’t acclaim it. Give me the frank and confrontational emissions of Christopher Hitchens any day.
I once dated a gal who could to that, too.
That’s a time-honored form of entertainment so long as you are sensitive to any passengers. My father used to listen to right wing fundamentalists like Carl McIntire for the sole purpose of yelling at the radio. I also think he wanted to inoculate his kids against such nonsense.
All mortar, no brick.
People believe they are learning something profound without actually having to think.
I think you’ve nailed it.
I’m with you. I dislike this sort of deepity doo. It seems to be based on a belief that emotions are indescribable, ignoring the fact that better writers seem to be able to do it. It also implicitly attempts to reinforce the division between the rational, scientific worldview and that of the human condition and its emotions. IMHO, the best thinking melds them when the subjects require it.
Jerry sniffs bad milk so we don’t have to…
Yeah, me too. Scares the shit outta my Springer Spaniel, though. (I often forget he’s even in the car.) I have to pull over, fetch him outta the back seat, tell him in a soothing voice it’s got nothing to do with him. Then, I give him a treat, put him in the front seat, and change the station.
“clearly infected with cryptic cognitive dissonance”
I’m using the opportunity to address the misuse of the concept. The dissonance is a momentary tension that “wants” to be resolved, which happens fairly quickly in favour of one of the conflicting beliefs. For example, buyer’s remorse can build up, which is combatted by telling customers that their purchase was money well spent. There is no reason to congratulate customers after they bought, but doing so reduces returns, because it reduces cognitive dissonance.
Maintaining conflicting views over longer time requires compartmentalisation, which is sealing away such beliefs into different contexts or identities (say, one as a scientist, one as church visitor). We can do this, because our views seem to remain fairly local and are not processed globally across all our other beliefs (mixing from different domains is a source of creativity, a talent, or mental illness).
We do not naturally grasp the implications of every view, and can easily confuse naming with knowing. Smart people, such as scientists, also are ingenious enough to imagine mediating or mitigating ideas that somehow harmonize domains when questioned (enough to survive cognitive dissonance when pressured, after which they go back to happily exist in separate contexts).
But really, one runs into this sort of gobble-de-gook all the time. Example: a couple of weeks ago, one of my sisters had a car wheel come off while she was driving. She was able to control the car, pull over and she was not injured in any way. After describing the incident, which could have been horrific, she said: “I love my guardian angel”. Really? What about our other sister, who, on Dec. 6th, fell down the stairs at home and broke her right wrist, left humerus and five ribs? Or our niece’s husband, who overdosed and died not that long ago? Where were their guardian angels? Or is it just you that the “guardian angels” look after? Of course, I didn’t say that. I just quietly seethed inside at the stupidity.
Can we confine Ms. Tippett to a cell (in a monastery, of course) to fast and contemplate on the texts of Better Angels and Enlightenment Now?
I’m just getting into the newer of these (last night, Ch. 5, Life; Ch. 6, Health). Incredible what rationality hath wrought, in the last hundred years, and even in the last 10-20 years.
Her On Being org is partly funded by the John Templeton Foundation.
It got $1,199,999 in July 2017 & other payments I’m sure [I’m still looking]
THE ABOVE AWARD
KRISTA TIPPETT TEMPLETON GRANTS:
July 2011 to June 2014: $590,000
https://www.templeton.org/grant/krista-tippett-on-being-pursues-the-big-questions
November 2014 to July 2017: $899,832
https://www.templeton.org/grant/on-being-engages-a-wide-audience-in-innovative-multi-media-exploration-of-science-and-the-big-questions
July 2017 to July 2020: $1,199,999
“Expanding Public Imagination about Science, Deep Thinking, and the Human Enterprise”
That’s some well-paid woo-mongering!
Acumen [should be Acme surely?] Presents: “Krista Tippett on the Art of Conversation. Become wiser by learning to hold transformative conversations, ask generous questions and listen with presence”
5,402 students enrolled – £45 [discounted from £180]
Includes:
1 hour on-demand video
9 articles
Full lifetime access
Access on mobile and TV
Certificate of Completion
https://www.udemy.com/krista-tippett-on-the-art-of-conversation/
Rip off merchant!
There can be no more perfect name for a New Agey ‘engagement manager’ than Profit Idowu.