Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Sunday, January 27, 2019 and that means it’s National Chocolate Cake Day. It’s also International Holocaust Remembrance Day, honoring the day in 1945 when the Red Army liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. If you’re ever in Kraków, Poland, do go visit it, as I did a few years ago. I can’t say it’s a pleasant excursion (see my short post on it here), but the visit will remain in your mind the rest of your life.
A tweet to help us remember:
You can read about the liberation of Auschwitz Birkenau here, and here’s a video with interviews of historians and some survivors of the camps:
And a reader sent me a story just a few minutes ago:
Decades ago, when I worked in the anesthesia department of a hospital for special surgery (ophthalmology), one of my patients noted that, as I examined his arms looking for a suitable I.V. site & found his tattoo, a tear well up in my eye; he looked into my eyes, took my hand in his & comforted me! Such was this survivor who was finally getting his cataracts out. He did not want pity, but understanding.
Exactly one year later, the Soviet 322nd Rifle Division liberated the inmates of Auschwitz-Birkenau who had not been marched away. On this day in 1967, three Apollo astronauts, Gus Grissom, Ed White, and Roger Chaffee were killed in a fire while their spacecraft was being tested at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Finally, it was on this day in 1996 that Germany first observed the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Notables born on this day include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756), Lewis Carroll (1832), Samuel Gompers (1850), Jerome Kern (1885), Elmore James (1918), Donna Reed (1921), Mikhail Baryshnikov (1948), Mimi Rogers (1956), and Rosamund Pike (1979). Here’s Elmore James, king of the slide guitar, playing “Dust My Broom”:
Those who died on January 27 include Francis Drake (1596), John James Audubon (1851), Giuseppe Verdi (1901), Nellie Bly (1922), Crew of Apollo 1 (1967; see above), Mahalia Jackson (1972), André the Giant (1993), Jack Paar (2004), John Updike (2009), J. D. Salinger (2010), and Pete Seeger (2014). And here’s Audubon’s raven (Corvus corvax) from the Birds of America folio (1840):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has a new toy that dispenses cat treats when it’s batted about, but I suspects it annoys her, as she can’t figure out how it works! As Malgorzata wrote me, “This is not a new toy. We had it for about a year and Hili never understood that there are goodies inside and that she could get at them. This cat is not as intelligent as we thought. After a biscuit fell out and she ate it, she looked to Andrzej to produce another one. Last Friday we had a visit from Elzbieta and we gave her the ball to take home. Leon got the trick at once and is now happily pushing the ball and eating biscuits.”
When I wrote back that Leon was smarter than Hili, Malgorzata replied, “Yes, it is definitely so. But we love her anyhow.”
A: Inside this ball are scrumptious cat biscuits. You just have to bat it.Hili: You do it!
Leon is still hiking in the mountains of southern Poland. Here he plans a trip:
Leon: I would love to travel where chamois are.
A tweet from reader Barry, who wonders why the pigeon doesn’t fly away:
Tweets from Grania. The first is a response by Maajid Nawaz to the “progressive” new Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who isn’t that progressive. The incident he refers to is described here. An excerpt:
Omar, who has been under fire for not backing down from anti-Israel rhetoric, and who accused the Covington Catholic H.S. teens on Twitter of “taunting 5 Black men before they surrounded Phillips and led racist chants” (she has since deleted the false accusation), and then accused President Trump of backing a “coup in Venezuela” and installing “a far right opposition” opposed to Socialist Dictator Maduro is now getting heat for a letter that she wrote to a judge in 2016 defending a Minnesota man caught trying to join the terrorist organization ISIS.
Go look at the thread below to see what Germans think Americans eat. It’s funny! Hint to die Deutschen: Wir essen keine Lebensmittel “mini”!
Blissed out cat!
Like most of us, Shappi Khorsandi is a fan of the unsinkable Titania McGrath. (In the UK, “BAME” refers to black, Asian, and minority ethnic people.) Unlike many, Shappi knows that Titania is a spoof of wokeness.
Tweets from Heather Hastie (via Ann German). This dog is being taught to be nice to birds:
Lunch to the right of me; lunch to the left of me. . .
Tweets from Matthew. Laurel and Hardy can’t possibly influence the brainwashed, can they?
A wonderful landing, but not much room for error! This reminds me of flying into the Lukla, Nepal airport in a Twin Otter. Turn the sound on for this one:
Matthew says “zoom in to see”.
Finally, one of the many pictures I took at Auschwitz in 2013. I always intended to do a full post on my visit there, but somehow couldn’t bear to do it. This shows the suitcases of Jews who, told that they would retrieve their belongings after their shower, were then gassed. The Germans kept the suitcases, as they did all the other “saved” possessions. This photo breaks my heart, as the suitcases bear the names and addresses of real people. On display at Auschwitz are also rooms full of toothbrushes, shaving apparatus, prosthetic limbs, and, saddest of all, the dolls of children who were killed.
I think that the Holocaust should be part of the curriculum in all Schools, it could so easily happen again.
Everyone should read “Denying the Holocaust” by Deborah Lipstadt.
The BBC reported a poll that 1 in 20 brits are deniers and 1 in 12 think the holocaust was exaggerated. I am willing to bet things are worse here in the Fake News US of A.
What the hell is going on in the world today?!
Thanks for all that history today. It is impossible to go forward if you do not know the past. I’m sure someone else said that.
Jerry, Thank you for these very important holocaust remembrance posts. When you and i were in elementary school the discovery and liberation of the camps was just a decade or less in the past and thus immediate and very real for our parents and virtually all our uncles aunts and neighbors. Thank you particularly for the five minute sir ben kingsley video from your earlier crakow poland post. That is a particularly important piece for all of us in the West at this time.
Re. “AMERICAN” brand food in Germany [expand the Twitter thread in the OP to see what was on offer]. Here’s an example:
It was a brainwave of Aldi Süd* in Germany who had an “AMERICAN WEEK” in the summer around 2013 [just in Germany] with ‘new’ lines all with the “AMERICAN” brand packaging – must have cost fortunes which their suppliers would have paid – Aldi being the most ruthless retailer in the world IMO.
It’s quite amusing to see how the suppliers have cut production costs by taking an existing line & modifying it appropriately. I spotted obviously Christmas mince pies with the filling switched to Blueberry & “AMERICAN” slapped onto the box of six.
How about this then? it’s mustard AND ketchup in a single tube OR ketchup AND mayo in a single tube:
* There’s also an Aldi Nord – mostly a separate company, yes weird
The pigeon is courting the kitten, and has sex so much on its feathery mind that is is trying intercourse.
I just finished watching the BBC series on Auschwitz. (It’s on Netflix if anyone’s interested.) Sometimes I just had to turn it off and go do something else, because my brain went into refuse-to-absorb-this mode and depression was creeping up on me.
The fact that a large group of people put a lot of effort into figuring out how to kill the maximum number of people in the shortest time, and dispose of the bodies efficiently, is really hard to think about. The way the survivors were treated after being freed doesn’t help much with my wish to think of humans in a positive light, either.
My paternal uncle was a chaplain (Catholic) with the US Army during WWII, and his unit was a participant in the liberation of Dachau. He had photos that he had taken himself which he never showed to anyone, nor did he ever talk about it. The photos turned up after he died in 1991, but were destroyed in accordance with his own refusal to show them, so I think that it was only he and the rest of the family who saw them. I have no idea whether any copies were given to the army.
Visiting the small holocaust museum in Dallas, Tx was hard enough. I’m not sure I could handle visiting one of the concentration camps in person.
When my stepfather’s father died, maybe 10 years ago, we found a box containing things from his time in the military during WWII. There were postcards, for lack of a better word, photographs, of some of the scenes in the German camps. I don’t know what he saw. He never talked about it . I also recall a wonderful elderly couple who lived in KC when I first moved there in ‘95. The gentleman I recall the best as always wearing a long grey coat, simply but nicely dressed, and carrying a brown grocery bag into which he put his receipts for everything he purchased. So kind, gentle, polite, reserved. He was the first survivor I’d ever met.
Reading of Audubon at Wikepedia, I was amazed to learn what a genius he was. Not just for his amazing art, but for his determination and skill at promoting his historic Birds of America. Sadly, “All but 80 of the original copper plates were melted down when Lucy Audubon, desperate for money, sold them for scrap…”.