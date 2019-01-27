Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Sunday, January 27, 2019 and that means it’s National Chocolate Cake Day. It’s also International Holocaust Remembrance Day, honoring the day in 1945 when the Red Army liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. If you’re ever in Kraków, Poland, do go visit it, as I did a few years ago. I can’t say it’s a pleasant excursion (see my short post on it here), but the visit will remain in your mind the rest of your life.

A tweet to help us remember:

These violins belonged to European Jews murdered in the Holocaust. Now they're being played in concert halls around the world, thanks to this man. pic.twitter.com/9URXfadfB2 — DW News (@dwnews) January 20, 2019

You can read about the liberation of Auschwitz Birkenau here, and here’s a video with interviews of historians and some survivors of the camps:

And a reader sent me a story just a few minutes ago:

Decades ago, when I worked in the anesthesia department of a hospital for special surgery (ophthalmology), one of my patients noted that, as I examined his arms looking for a suitable I.V. site & found his tattoo, a tear well up in my eye; he looked into my eyes, took my hand in his & comforted me! Such was this survivor who was finally getting his cataracts out. He did not want pity, but understanding.

expedition led by Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen and Mikhail Petrovich Lazarev discovers the Antarctic continent, approaching the Antarctic coast.” On January 27, 1944, the Siege of Leningrad by the Germans, which had lasted 900 days, was lifted. On this day in 1302, Dante Alighieri was exiled from Florence for belonging to the wrong faction of a fight between supporters of the Pope and of the Holy Roman Emperor. On January 27, the trial of Guy Fawkes and the other conspirators of the “Gunpowder Plot” began; they were all executed four days later. On this day in 1820, according to Wikipedia, ” a RussianAntarctic

Exactly one year later, the Soviet 322nd Rifle Division liberated the inmates of Auschwitz-Birkenau who had not been marched away. On this day in 1967, three Apollo astronauts, Gus Grissom, Ed White, and Roger Chaffee were killed in a fire while their spacecraft was being tested at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Finally, it was on this day in 1996 that Germany first observed the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Notables born on this day include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756), Lewis Carroll (1832), Samuel Gompers (1850), Jerome Kern (1885), Elmore James (1918), Donna Reed (1921), Mikhail Baryshnikov (1948), Mimi Rogers (1956), and Rosamund Pike (1979). Here’s Elmore James, king of the slide guitar, playing “Dust My Broom”:

Those who died on January 27 include Francis Drake (1596), John James Audubon (1851), Giuseppe Verdi (1901), Nellie Bly (1922), Crew of Apollo 1 (1967; see above), Mahalia Jackson (1972), André the Giant (1993), Jack Paar (2004), John Updike (2009), J. D. Salinger (2010), and Pete Seeger (2014). And here’s Audubon’s raven (Corvus corvax) from the Birds of America folio (1840):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has a new toy that dispenses cat treats when it’s batted about, but I suspects it annoys her, as she can’t figure out how it works! As Malgorzata wrote me, “This is not a new toy. We had it for about a year and Hili never understood that there are goodies inside and that she could get at them. This cat is not as intelligent as we thought. After a biscuit fell out and she ate it, she looked to Andrzej to produce another one. Last Friday we had a visit from Elzbieta and we gave her the ball to take home. Leon got the trick at once and is now happily pushing the ball and eating biscuits.”

When I wrote back that Leon was smarter than Hili, Malgorzata replied, “Yes, it is definitely so. But we love her anyhow.”

A: Inside this ball are scrumptious cat biscuits. You just have to bat it. Hili: You do it!

In Polish:

Ja: W tej piłeczce są pyszne chrupki, wystarczy ją popchnać.

Hili: Zrób to.

Leon is still hiking in the mountains of southern Poland. Here he plans a trip:

Leon: I would love to travel where chamois are.

A tweet from reader Barry, who wonders why the pigeon doesn’t fly away:

Tweets from Grania. The first is a response by Maajid Nawaz to the “progressive” new Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who isn’t that progressive. The incident he refers to is described here. An excerpt:

Omar, who has been under fire for not backing down from anti-Israel rhetoric, and who accused the Covington Catholic H.S. teens on Twitter of “taunting 5 Black men before they surrounded Phillips and led racist chants” (she has since deleted the false accusation), and then accused President Trump of backing a “coup in Venezuela” and installing “a far right opposition” opposed to Socialist Dictator Maduro is now getting heat for a letter that she wrote to a judge in 2016 defending a Minnesota man caught trying to join the terrorist organization ISIS.

Go look at the thread below to see what Germans think Americans eat. It’s funny! Hint to die Deutschen: Wir essen keine Lebensmittel “mini”!

I am an American living in Germany. My grocery store currently has a temporary “American food” section. Join me for a tour of what Germans think Americans eat. pic.twitter.com/uvnF0Q8Uwo — Erik Wade (@erik_kaars) January 25, 2019

Blissed out cat!

oh yahhhhh that's the spot. 🐱 📹: cohty_neo pic.twitter.com/suARWFjUBS — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) January 26, 2019

Like most of us, Shappi Khorsandi is a fan of the unsinkable Titania McGrath. (In the UK, “BAME” refers to black, Asian, and minority ethnic people.) Unlike many, Shappi knows that Titania is a spoof of wokeness.

Tweets from Heather Hastie (via Ann German). This dog is being taught to be nice to birds:

Lunch to the right of me; lunch to the left of me. . .

This is such an amazing image from Marine and Coastal Fisheries! — Wiley Ecology (@BiolSciNews) January 21, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Laurel and Hardy can’t possibly influence the brainwashed, can they?

The North Korean football squad watch #LaurelAndHardy in 'Towed In A Hole' at their hotel in Middlesbrough during the 1966 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/H7xqORD3qO — Laurel and Hardy (@Stan_And_Ollie) January 26, 2019

A wonderful landing, but not much room for error! This reminds me of flying into the Lukla, Nepal airport in a Twin Otter. Turn the sound on for this one:

What it looks like landing at the Nuuk Greenland Airport pic.twitter.com/9g7C8zhHBJ — Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) January 24, 2019

Matthew says “zoom in to see”.

Almost all carabid #beetles have an antennal cleaner. This little Sloanella (Trechina) from Weldborough Pass in Tasmania is showing us how they use it. pic.twitter.com/HHPiuZAKOQ — Nick Porch (@InvertoPhiles) January 24, 2019

Finally, one of the many pictures I took at Auschwitz in 2013. I always intended to do a full post on my visit there, but somehow couldn’t bear to do it. This shows the suitcases of Jews who, told that they would retrieve their belongings after their shower, were then gassed. The Germans kept the suitcases, as they did all the other “saved” possessions. This photo breaks my heart, as the suitcases bear the names and addresses of real people. On display at Auschwitz are also rooms full of toothbrushes, shaving apparatus, prosthetic limbs, and, saddest of all, the dolls of children who were killed.