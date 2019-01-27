Here’s the second batch of photos taken by Rachel Wilmoth on a trip to Kruger National Park last October (first batch of photos here). Her notes and IDs are indented; some creatures are unidentified and readers are invited to give their take.
Here are bird pictures. I am not a birder and don’t know what most of the birds are. But I’m guessing other readers can identify what I cannot. Here are the birds I can identify:
Southern yellow-billed hornbill (Tockus leucomela).
Helmeted guinea fowl (Numida meleagris). These were all over our campsite.
Two African fish eagles (Haliaeetus vocifer) in a tree.
Redbilled oxpeckers (Buphagus erythrorhynchus) on impalas (Aepyceros melampus). (We also saw these birds on a rhino and giraffe).
The rest I leave to other readers more knowledgeable than myself to identify.Vultures.
A wading water bird.
A beautiful small rainbow-colored bird.
A black and white bird.
Another eagle.
And a black bird with red head.
The red head black bird looks to be a Bucorvus leadbeateri.
The vultures are hard to figure based on that view (at least for me). But the rest are saddle-billed stork (female), lilac-breasted roller, blacksmith plover, martial eagle (?), and southern ground hornbill.
The “rainbow coloured bird” looks like a Lilac-breasted roller (Coracias caudatus).
Great pictures! What an adventure that must have been.
The unidentified birds are:
-White-backed VUlture
-Saddle-billed Stork
-Lilac-breasted Roller
-Blacksmith Lapwing
-Martial Eagle
-SOuthern Ground-Hornbill
One of the great things about travel is seeing new species. Great photos, thanks for sharing.