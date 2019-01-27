Readers’ wildlife photos

Here’s the second batch of photos taken by Rachel Wilmoth on a trip to Kruger National Park last October (first batch of photos here). Her notes and IDs are indented; some creatures are unidentified and readers are invited to give their take.

Here are bird pictures. I am not a birder and don’t know what most of the birds are. But I’m guessing other readers can identify what I cannot. Here are the birds I can identify:
Helmeted guinea fowl (Numida meleagris). These were all over our campsite.
Two African fish eagles (Haliaeetus vocifer) in a tree.
Redbilled oxpeckers (Buphagus erythrorhynchus) on impalas (Aepyceros melampus). (We also saw these birds on a rhino and giraffe).
The rest I leave to other readers more knowledgeable than myself to identify.
Vultures.
A wading water bird.
A beautiful small rainbow-colored bird.
A black and white bird.
Another eagle.
And a black bird with red head.
    The red head black bird looks to be a Bucorvus leadbeateri.

    The vultures are hard to figure based on that view (at least for me). But the rest are saddle-billed stork (female), lilac-breasted roller, blacksmith plover, martial eagle (?), and southern ground hornbill.

    The “rainbow coloured bird” looks like a Lilac-breasted roller (Coracias caudatus).

    Great pictures! What an adventure that must have been.

    The unidentified birds are:
    -White-backed VUlture
    -Saddle-billed Stork
    -Lilac-breasted Roller
    -Blacksmith Lapwing
    -Martial Eagle
    -SOuthern Ground-Hornbill

    One of the great things about travel is seeing new species. Great photos, thanks for sharing.

