It’s supposedly my day off, though with the weather being Arctic, there’s not much to do outside—or even a reason to go outside. But I’ve read a few things that I’ll recommend if you too are housebound today.
First, a good column—especially the first part—from Andrew Sullivan in New York Magazine (h/t Simon). It’s worth keeping up with him, as he’s becoming a voice of reason in this increasingly demented era of hatred and tribalism. Click on the screenshot:
This is about the Covington Mess and how both social and mainstream media, by going with their confirmation bias, is ruining America. And I agree. I’ll give a couple of good quotes:
Yes, the boys did chant some school riffs; I’m sure some of those joining in the Native American drumming and chanting were doing it partly in mockery, but others may have just been rolling with it. Yes, they should not have been wearing MAGA hats to a pro-life march. They aren’t angels; they’re teenage boys. But they were also subjected for quite a while to a racist, anti-Catholic, homophobic tirade on a loudspeaker, which would be more than most of us urbanites could bear — and they’re adolescents literally off the bus from Kentucky. I heard no slurs back. They stayed there because they were waiting for a bus, not to intimidate anyone.
. . . To put it bluntly: They were 16-year-olds subjected to verbal racist assault by grown men; and then the kids were accused of being bigots. It just beggars belief that the same liberals who fret about “micro-aggressions” for 20-somethings were able to see 16-year-olds absorbing the worst racist garbage from religious bigots … and then express the desire to punch the kids in the face.
. . . Across most of the national media, led by the New York Times and the Washington Post, the narrative had been set. “I’m willing to bet that fifty years from now, a defining image of this political era will be that smug white MAGA teen disrespecting a Native elder and veteran. It just captures so much,” Jessica Valenti tweeted. “And let’s please not forget that this group of teens … were there for the March for Life: There is an inextricable link between control over women’s bodies, white supremacy & young white male entitlement.” This is the orthodoxy of elite media, and it is increasingly the job of journalists to fit the facts to the narrative and to avoid any facts that undermine it.
There’s a reason why, in the crucial battle for the legitimacy of a free press, Trump is still on the offensive. Our mainstream press has been poisoned by tribalism. My own trust in it is eroding. I’m far from the only one.
The other night I was having a drink with a friend who said he believed that the Trump threat was essentially over, as the shutdown took its toll. He noted what might become an inflection point in the polling. He was heartened by the midterms. He might be right. But I think that misses the core point about this presidency. From my perspective, the Trump threat to liberal democracy is deepening, largely because its racial animus and rank tribalism are evoking a response that is increasingly imbued with racial animus and rank tribalism, in an ever-tightening spiral of mutual hostility.
I especially like this bit:
What was so depressing to me about the Covington incident was how so many liberals felt comfortable taking a random teenager and, purely because of his race and gender, projected onto him all their resentments and hatred of “white men” in general. Here is Kara Swisher, a sane and kind person, reacting to the first video: “To all you aggrieved folks who thought this Gillette ad was too much bad-men-shaming, after we just saw it come to life with those awful kids and their fetid smirking harassing that elderly man on the Mall: Go fuck yourselves.” Judging — indeed demonizing — an individual on the basis of the racial or gender group he belongs to is the core element of racism, and yet it is now routine on the left as well as the right. To her great credit, Kara apologized profusely for the outburst. The point here is that tribal hatred can consume even the best of us.
And this is what will inevitably happen once you’ve redefined racism or sexism to mean prejudice plus power. It’s reasonable to note the social context of bigotry and see shades of gray, in which the powerful should indeed be more aware of how their racial or gender prejudice can hurt others, and the powerless given some slack. But if that leads you to ignore or downplay the nastiest adult bigotry imaginable and to focus on a teen boy’s silent face as the real manifestation of evil, you are well on your way to creating a new racism that mirrors aspects of the old.
This is the abyss of hate versus hate, tribe versus tribe. This is a moment when we can look at ourselves in the mirror of social media and see what we have become. Liberal democracy is being dismantled before our eyes — by all of us. This process is greater than one president. It is bottom-up as well as top-down. Tyranny, as Damon Linker reminded us this week, is not just political but psychological, and the tyrannical impulse, ratcheted up by social media, is in all of us. It infects the soul of the entire body politic. It destroys good people. It slowly strangles liberal democracy. This is the ongoing extinction level event.
Andrew writes further about the legalization of marijuana, which has led to “dabbing”, or vaporizing concentrated weed resin. He decries this practice mainly because it leads to somnolence rather than facilitating good conversation, which is what he wants out of the drug. I am on his side, as I tend to become more gregarious when I partake. A few years ago tried dabbing in a state where it was legal to buy and smoke recreationally, and it blitzed me out for about 8 hours, in a way that just made me withdraw and want to sack out rather than chat. Our new governor has vowed to make marijuana legal in Illinois, and we’ll see if that happens. His third segment is about Brexit.
Speaking of Covington, one of the venues that’s tried its hardest to maintain its narrative in the face of changing facts is the Guardian, a site I rarely visit any more. Have a gander at this headline, from a story posted last Wednesday:
The article, and the Guardian as a whole, makes me ill; they’re presenting a caricature of the Left. When Wilson writes something like this, did he ever care about the truth? I don’t think so; he just wanted to maintain that the Covington students were still pariahs while dissing the conservative media that painted them as heroes. Nobody was a hero in that narrative, but neither were the boys nor the Native Americans pariahs. Wilson:
On Tuesday night, Fox News hosts continued to feast on the controversy, which was sparked by a standoff between Covington Catholic high school students and a Native American veteran called Nathan Phillips. Footage show students wearing pro-Trump Maga hats taunting the Omaha tribe elder. The relentlessly repeated talking point – that there was a collective “rush to judgment” on the boys because they were Trump supporters – was used by conservative anchors Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham to attack mainstream media and left leaning social media users.
. . . As of Wednesday, as a result of these well-worn tactics, liberal media has almost completely backed away from their initial, justified take on the story.
When will we ever learn?
Yep, use the kids to go after your favorite targets. And “initial justified take on the story”? I don’t think so!
Speaking of social-media outrage, here’s a good article in The Atlantic by Conor Friedersdorf:
A quote:
For example: I’m sitting in a coffee shop as I write this. Imagine that a man sitting at a nearby table spilled his coffee, got a phone call just afterward, and simply left, so that staff had to clean up his mess, a scene that culminated in a haggard-looking barista drooping her shoulders in frustration. Was the call a true emergency? We don’t know. But if not, almost everyone would agree that the man behaved badly.
Yet almost all of you would react with discomfort or opprobrium if I followed the man back to his office, learned his name, spent half an hour waiting to see his boss, adopted an outraged tone, explained his transgression, felt righteous, then commenced a week-long mission to alert his extended network of friends, family, and professional contacts to his behavior, all the while telling masses of strangers about it, too.
On the other hand, if that man spilled his coffee, leaving that same haggard barista to clean it up, and if I captured the whole thing on my phone camera and posted it to Twitter with a snarky comment about the need to better respect service workers, some nontrivial percentage of the public would help make the clip go viral, join in the shaming, and expend effort to “snitch-tag” various people in the man’s personal life. Some would quietly raise an eyebrow at my role in that public shaming, but I mostly wouldn’t be treated as a transgressor.
One cannot help but wonder whether there are better norms. . .
From Inside Higher Ed, Alan Sokal, author of the Great Hoax, criticizes the persecution of philosopher Peter Boghossian by his employer Portland State University (PSU) after Peter, James Lindsay, and Helen Pluckrose submitted fake articles to humanities journals, exposing the egregiously low standards of those journals—and the disciplines as a whole. PSU found Peter guilty of violating rules about experimentation on human subjects—in this case, the subjects were journal editors and reviewers—without following “human subject research” policy. Found guilty, Peter may be fired. Yet the federal regulations apply only to federally-funded research, which wasn’t behind Boghossian et al.’s work. Portland State just decided as its policy to follow the federal rules. Read on:
Sokal thinks this punishment is dumb, and I agree, but those who think the excesses of the humanities are just fine, thank you, are going for Peter’s throat. Vindictiveness reigns.
And Portland State University, like many other universities, has decided, as a matter of its own internal policy, to apply federal IRB rules to all research carried out by PSU employees or students — though such treatment is legally mandatory only for projects sponsored by the federal government, which Boghossian’s was not.
But common sense suggests that something has gone seriously awry here, when rules initially written to protect subjects in biomedical research from physical harm — and later extended to social-science research, where the harm could be psychological — are applied blindly and literally to an “audit study” aimed at testing the intellectual standards of scholarly journals. As Singal observed, “the potential for harm came in the form of reputational damage and humiliation to journal editors and reviewers.” But so what? The journal editors are professionals undertaking a public responsibility, not people in the street. If they screw up, why shouldn’t this be publicly known? Moreover, the journal editors are not voiceless: if their actions were defensible (as they may well have been), they and their supporters can set forth their reasons, and the rest of us can evaluate the competing arguments with our own brains.
Please note that the issue here is different from the one addressed in two recent articles, where it was proposed that research projects deemed to pose “low risk” might be exempted from IRB review (an issue that is quite delicate, as the comments on these articles show). Here I am not contending that the reputational risk to journal editors caught publishing grossly deficient articles is low. Quite the contrary: this risk can, depending on the circumstances, be severe. What I am contending, rather, is that journal editors do not deserve to be protected from this type of risk.
What we see here is a guy being punished not for violating sensible rules, but for violating senseless ideology.
Finally, The Washington Post calls out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for telling whoppers, which she does habitually. And it’s a shame, as I like many of her policy recommendations. But she keeps shooting herself in the foot with misstatements and a fulminating love of the limelight (h/t Heather Hastie for the link):
The Post:
Ocasio-Cortez deserves credit for using her high profile to bring attention to income inequality. However, she undermines her message when she plays fast and loose with statistics. A lot of Americans do not earn enough for a living wage, but we cannot find evidence that it is the majority. Amazon and Walmart pay well above the minimum wage, contrary to her statement, and it is tendentious to claim those companies specifically get some sort of a wealth transfer from the public when such benefits flow to all low-wage workers in many companies. Overall, she earns Three Pinocchios.
The new Representative is awarded three Pinocchios for her misstatements, which, on the Post’s ratings, represent “significant factual error and/or obvious contradictions. This gets into the realm of “mostly false.”
The Covington set-to should have been nothing. It happened miles away from most of us, and no one was hurt. The kids got on their bus and left. The native elder went on beating his drum. The Black Israelites went back to their bibles. Few of us are teens, few native Americans, few Black Israelites. But the media took it as some kind of Rorschach test and pitched their readers against each other based on which stereotype they chose: maga hat, tom-tom, bible with star of David. Where do we turn these days for facts without interpretation?
I would prefer facts with honest interpretation. In a sense the Covington video was a fact. The event was not staged and the video wasn’t altered. Unfortunately, it led to erroneous conclusions as it wasn’t the whole story.
There is no single source to turn to for facts without interpretation. The best one can do is to seek out sources from multiple points of view. I firmly believe that if you don’t regularly avail yourself to quality opinion from “the other side” you’re living in an ever strengthened bubble.
Sullivan brings up a good point. Trump has opened the door for people like Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Beto O’Rourke, who actually display characteristics of his which are otherwise decried daily in the press. They are inexperienced, rude, dishonest, and petty. CNN runs an article, ostensibly news, every time Trump makes a speech or does a press conference labled ‘x-number of outrageous/unbelievable things that Trump said.’ Their pronouncements are never treated with the same disdain. Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal is treated as if it isn’t just a green wall. We are in a race to the bottom, and both parties need to step back, and remember what governing means. I don’t that is going to happen, and I am more and more convinced that Trump will win re-election.
This is more false equivalence. Trump is President and his lies get made into policy. He has also responded to being called on his lies by accusing the media of “fake news”. AOC is just exaggerating like virtually all politicians do. I am not trying to justify AOC’s lies. I wish she wouldn’t lie and I hope that she corrects this character flaw in the future.
Respectfully disagree, Paul, because all of these people are members of our government, and O’Rourke is running for President.
Respectfully disagree, DrBrydon, because Beto O’Rourke is not running for POTUS.
What’s wrong with calling out fake news? It’s rampant and we’ve just witnesses two stunning examples within the last few days. There is absolutely fake news, it’s damaging to our country and Trump is right to call it out.
You have to be kidding me. We are looking to Trump to tell us about fake news?
Well, I’m not saying he’s an infallible source but yeah, he’s accurately called out fake news many times.
His problem is he lies.
I didn’t read Sullivan’s article, only the excerpts shown here, but it seems an overreaction to an overreaction. When I saw the Covington video, I was disgusted by the MAGA kid but I don’t feel too guilty about it. I assumed it had been fairly investigated by the media but it looks like it wasn’t. We all know by now that we can be fooled by memes, videos, and bad reporting. And we must accept some responsibility ourselves to vet sources and avoid getting taken in by provocative and fake images. Still, some things are bound to slip through our filters. We will occasionally be reminded that we can be fooled. I’m not going to beat myself up over it. Sullivan’s tone seems to be way over the top.
I make almost no comment on the MAGA story because it just does not interest me. The over reactions of the so-called media on all sides of the issues stopped bothering me long ago. I just cannot make time for it.
I believe Ocasio-Cortez, the new congress woman from NY will have a hard time being taken seriously by most of the people in the country who would normally give her a break. She talks way too much and as shown here, can be over the top. To find yourself in the same region as Trump with the facts is not a good place to be. She should shut up and maybe take a few lesions from others in her party. If you want to change the world this is not the direction that will get it done. Since she has been given a very nice position on the intelligence committee in the House I hope she gives her comments more thought.
Correction – Oversight committee (Elijah Cummings)
This “increasingly demented era of hatred and tribalism” is starting to look very similar to the medieval theological disputes. They have in common the demented element and the fact that they deal with imaginary problems.
The Boghossian affair was getting opaque to me. Why were they going ‘after’ the researchers? But this information really clarified things.
I thought he was getting in trouble for falsifying research data and then giving it to reviewers? I don’t know that I’d go as far to say he is being ‘persecuted’. Seems that perhaps he is flouting the rules and the institution finally got tired of it.
Professor Boghossian is being sanctioned by the Portland State administration for not applying federal rules on the protection of human subjects in medical research to the editors of journals to which he submitted ludicrous papers to test their ability to detect bullshit. If the boy who observed that “the emperor has no clothes” were at Portland State, he would no doubt be subjected to the same inquisition–especially if the emperor were in a department of Grievance Studies.
Are we supposed to congratulate WalMart for
“paying more than the minimum wage”? All new WalMart employees are given an orientation which instructs them on how to apply for food stamps.
AOC is arguing for a “living wage”, which means a wage which does not require you to seek public assistance to supplement your income.
AOC is not telling whoppers habitually – she makes occasional (occasio?) mistakes, sure. It’s not surprising – she has a lot more on-air and ad-lib time than average. But she posts corrections on-line and does not repeat them. Beware of the multiple campaigns trying to put this fearless woman into a box.
Guess who also make occasional mistakes? Answer: fact checking organizations. And not just factual mistakes. Many of the issues being discussed by AOC are complicated,context is important and context can be misinterpreted by so-called fact-checkers.
Each instance of a supposed fact fail must be analysed on its own merits.
Sullivan’s previous piece, on gay men in the Catholic priesthood, is also well worth reading. He can be aggravating sometimes but, damn, can he write.
The Guardian can’t die quickly enough. It’s a fucking embarrassment. If it was a dog in that state and you didn’t put it down you would be banned from keeping pets.
AOC has become a symbol for both the left and the right. For the left she stands for the young, progressive future of the country. For the right she is a radical, a threat to the status quo, which is in the process of crumbling. She is not to be blamed for this condition; happenstance favored her. After defeating a longtime Democratic representative, high in the Democratic hierarchy, the media deemed her worthy of great attention. Undeserving of it, she nevertheless took advantage of it, doing what any politician would do: grabbing attention whenever one can.
Some of her ideas, based on probably nothing more than they sounded good, are nevertheless worthy of serious discussion. For example, her call for a much higher marginal tax rate (a concept conservatives do not understand or consciously lie about and sends Sean Hannity apocalyptic) on the very rich has support among many economists, Paul Krugman being one of them.
AOC may not be a policy geek, but her opinions have raised awareness of issues that deserve to be considered and debated, which is a good thing.
At some point, probably two years ago but who can keep track, Walmart set out baskets at Thanksgiving and/or Christmas, soliciting donations to help Walmart employees have a decent holiday. The fact that the employees needed help because they did not make enough on their own working at Walmart was apparently not enough irony to phase the management responsible for this action.
Arguing that lots of companies have employees on food stamps reinforces AOC’s point, rather than weakening it. No one with a full time job or its modern “36 hours/week part-time” equivalent should need to be on food stamps.
Also AOC is not a spreadsheet policy wonk. She is not arguing detailed facts, just general trends and observations.
“A lot of Americans do not earn enough for a living wage, but we cannot find evidence that it is the majority.”
The point is “a lot of Americans”, not whether it is over or under 50%. It should be less than 10%, and it really should be 0%. Whether it is a majority is irrelevant. Willfully missing the point is lame.
We shouldn’t expect companies to give employees a living wage when laws don’t require it. Nor should we expect rich people to let go of their money willingly. Both should be taken care of by legislation, tax policy, etc. People and companies seek to maximize their situation while playing within the rules set by government. Government’s role in a capitalist system is to set the rules and define the playing field.