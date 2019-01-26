Overpriced stuff

I’ve previously written posts about things that I consider way overpriced: these includes coffee at Starbuck’s (a large black coffee can be over $3, not to mention the varieties of Confectionary Coffee like caramel macchiatos), as well as commercial toothpaste (Pepsodent costs about $1 a tube, and is just as good as much higher-priced toothpastes, which shows you how much the prices are inflated.)

On my fasting day on Thursday, having run out of diet soda (i.e., lunch), I visited the student union here to get a Diet Coke. I noticed that they had replaced the large paper cups with smaller plastic ones, which held, I estimate, about 12 ounces of soda. This cost $2.39. I don’t buy soda in cans, but I suspect that’s about six times what a can of the stuff would cost at the grocery store.

Yesterday I went to a local eatery for lunch, treating to lunch the departmental staff who watered my plants when I was gone. We all had sodas, and it cost $2.49 for an ice-laden soda. (Places also inflate prices by filling soda cups with ice, which of course is a ripoff: you don’t need that much ice to keep the drink cold.)

This is unconscionable, as the actual cost of the liquid to these places must be something downwards of 25¢. Like wine in nearly all restaurants, soda prices are inflated because, I guess, people are willing to pay too-high prices for drinks, so it covers the lower profit margin on food.

I protest! But my recourse is simply to buy diet sodas in 2-liter bottles at the grocery store, as I buy Pepsodent when I see it. I’m sure other readers have beefs about items they consider overpriced, and I encourage you to describe these beefs below.