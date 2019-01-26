Caturday felids: Best of cat photos; Bessie Bamber, cat artist; and our own cat artist

We’re back again with the Caturday felids, though I’m not sure how many people want this feature to remain. Weigh in below if you do.

First up is an article from BoredPanda with a compendium of funny cat photos. There are at least fifty, but I’ll show six; go see the rest as they’re all good.

**********

The Great Cat, an inexhaustible source of feline art, has an article about Bessie Bamber (1870-?), one of the most famous cat painters of our era (of course who knows cat painters?). Here’s what they say about her and some photos of her paintings:

Would you pay thousands of pounds for one of these?

***********

Speaking of cat paintings, we have a better one from a reader. Greg Geisler sent what he describes this way:

The cat was a friend’s beloved pet. She was very upset at his passing so I made this portrait for her. His name was Able. The portrait is woodburning and mixed media on reclaimed wood.

h/t: Tom, Su, Michael

  1. Art Rigby
    Leave Caturday felids as a regular post.

  2. Graham Martin-Royle
    Caturday Felids is something I look forward to all week. Please don’t drop it.

  3. Randall Schenck
    I would not want to say you are obligated to continue with Caturday but you should continue to cover cats at the site from time to time. Cats are a main function here just like science or religion so it is kind of foundation.

    Reply
    • Blue
      T r u e this, Randall / Boss.

      With m’weekend java, I gotta.gotta. wakey me up
      to thus of W E I T’s Felidae !

      And I am so grateful and awed, Dr Coyne, that
      a Saturday has not, within a decade’s time !
      been missed ! W o w Z a h ! That is MIGHTY COOL !

      Blue

  4. JezGrove
    I’d be very happy to see Caturday Felids continue. Very impressed by Greg Geisler’s portrait of Abel (RIP).

    • Ken Phelps
      Ditto to that, nice style!

  5. BJ
    I may not always comment on this feature, but I read it every time and it brings me a lot of joy! I always look forward to this post.

    • BJ
      Plus, I feel like your website wouldn’t be the same without a weekly post that’s exclusively about cats 🙂 If you’re asking whether we think you should continue with these posts, my answer is an emphatic “YES!”; but if you don’t feel like doing them anymore, that’s a different story, and I would understand if you stopped. Cat posts should bring you, our fine host, as much joy as they bring me.

      • MarkMyWords
        Amen!!!

      • Jenny Haniver
        +1

        • Claudia Baker
          +2

  6. Linda Calhoun
    I look forward to this all week.

    Plus, I would like to see a weekly duck feature as well, maybe not on Saturday, but some other day.

    L

  7. Serendipitydawg
    George would take it as an insult to felidkind if Caturday felids were to cease (I am paraphrasing here, no-one would thank me for posting that kind of language).

    Reply
      Posted January 26, 2019 at 10:32 am | Permalink

      “You think a cat can swear. Well, a cat can…” – Mark Twain.

      • Serendipitydawg
        Damn straight!

  8. mfdempsey1946
    The Caturday posts are welcome weekly landmarks for me. It is always a pleasure to see how many different, often crazy things that cats can get up to.

  9. rickflick
    Me loves me cats.

  10. Janet
    Generates lots of smiles. Very worthwhile, that.

  11. Dee
    I love Caturday felids!

  12. eliz20108
    Oh, I love the cats. Every morning I dash to my computer to see the cats.

  13. Ruthann L. Richards
    PLEASE, please, please: continue Caturday! I look forward to it all week. Those of us who love cats would really miss it.

  14. Paul Topping
    Two thumbs up for Caturday Felids! I hope they stay.

  15. notsecurelyanchored
    I like the cat art, and wouldn’t be averse to a weekly duck feature when your ducks aren’t in residence. Of course we expect daily updates on Honey when she’s there.

  16. Andy Lowry
    Caturday is my only reason for living. Well, okay, not really, but I’d miss it if it were gone.

    When there’s a link to something really outstanding or unexpected, I share it with various friends who like that sort of thing. Thus, your efforts are appreciated by more people than you might actually see commenting here.

  17. daylesworth
    Reading Caturday felids is the best part of my Saturday morning coffee shop ritual, so I hope it continues (and thank you!)

  18. Peter
    Caturday Felids on Caturday, that makes the weekend. And Hili daily, first thing.

  19. Greg Geisler
    Yes, please keep Caturday Felids. It’s a great way to cleanse the palate after a week of news like this past one. Thank you for including my portrait. ;^)

    • Serendipitydawg
      Great portrait it is too 🙂

  20. Carl S
    Please continue this feature.

  21. Christopher
    I enjoy the weekly dose of kitties and would miss it if it were to go the way of the Smilodon. These posts were undoubtedly a contributing factor in taking in a rescue cat my son had bonded with (my ex fosters them), so these posts have increased my happiness levels immensely. Of course they’ve also increased the amount of hair on my floor, bedspread, clothing, food…win some/lose some.

  22. Robin Branch
    We love Caterday Felids.

  23. Ken Phelps
    Please continue. Can’t speak for others, but comment-wise I think they are a “Res ipsa loquitur” kind of thing, but much appreciated.

  24. Maria Davis
    Please keep this feature! brings so much joy!! 🙂

  25. Stan Robins
    Here is my vote to keep Caturday Felids. I try never to miss it.

  26. Otternaut
    Until I get my own kitty, please continue it

  27. Frank Bath
    I wouldn’t buy a Bessie Bamber cat picture, not for £1.

  28. Jenny Haniver
    I do the same sort of sharing with friends that reader Andy Laury does.

    Even though there are numerous posts about cats throughout the week, Caturday Felids is special, and I look forward to it, even though I don’t post comments very often. One reason is because I run out of descriptors of my responses – Wow! Very cool! What on earth! Fabulous! Crazy! Wild and crazy! Far out! Funny! Interesting! Love it! Terribly sad. Moving. Touching… Sometimes I just like to savor the item, and I’d spend more time trying to think up fresh responses that I spend reading the post.

    I wonder if other readers have a similar problem, because everybody seems to love Caturday Felids, yet it is true that few people respond. Please don’t take the paucity of responses as an indication that your readers aren’t interested.

  29. gravelinspector-Aidan
    I don’t know how many emails you get a week with titles amounting to “something for Caturday”, but you never seem to have to post reminders about “the tank running low” in the way you do about Readers Wildlife Photos/ Videos. It has become an institution, and you’re doomed to continue it.
    Would I pay large valuta for a Bessy Bamber? No. But I know people who would. However the “Two Kittens and Spilled Ink” is missing a sub-title – “It was da Puppez that Did It, not Uz, We Iz Innuzent!”

  30. Derek Freyberg
    Please keep Caturday felids.
    I read almost all your posts, but never miss a “Caturday felids”.

  31. Marina
    Cats on Saturday, WE LOVE THEM

  32. Laurance
    Caturday! Yes!

  33. Charlie
    We love the caturday felids! I look forward to them each week. It would be sad if they were to go, but if compiling them is becoming a burden, then you should do what you need to do.

