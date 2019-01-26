Caturday felids: Best of cat photos; Bessie Bamber, cat artist; and our own cat artist

We’re back again with the Caturday felids, though I’m not sure how many people want this feature to remain. Weigh in below if you do.

First up is an article from BoredPanda with a compendium of funny cat photos. There are at least fifty, but I’ll show six; go see the rest as they’re all good.

**********

The Great Cat, an inexhaustible source of feline art, has an article about Bessie Bamber (1870-?), one of the most famous cat painters of our era (of course who knows cat painters?). Here’s what they say about her and some photos of her paintings:

Would you pay thousands of pounds for one of these?

***********

Speaking of cat paintings, we have a better one from a reader. Greg Geisler sent what he describes this way:

The cat was a friend’s beloved pet. She was very upset at his passing so I made this portrait for her. His name was Able. The portrait is woodburning and mixed media on reclaimed wood.

