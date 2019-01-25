Trevor the Duck is dead

He was killed by a dog. Here’s the post from his Facebook page. I am very, very sad:
I’m sorry, Jerry. Poor Trevor = (
That is sad. I was talking to a young man today who had just learned that his family’s long time cat-companion had been put down. He was grappling with it, feeling awful, while muttering aloud that it was ‘just a cat, after all’. It brought to mind Paul Simon’s Mother & Child Reunion, which he reported wrote after the passing of his pet dog. This line sums up those feelings well, I think:
Dear Dr. Coyne,
Loss of an animal we care about is always painful.
I find it best to celebrate the life that he lived is the best way to remember him. Of course we muct greive for the loss as well. I find to deny the loss is to deny the life.
Joe
So sad. Sorry about the loss of your friend. 😦
😦 Nature is a cruel mistress
It’s fascinating how we can form emotional attachments to simple animals from across the world.
I’m so sorry. It’s hard to lose animal friends.
Poor lonely Trevor. If the dog has been deliberately been left to wander free, it’s a shame.
I would have to say it stinks.
Sucks, big-time.
May his memory be a blessing.
This is so sad. Many Pacific islands have feral dogs, and that may be the problem here.
If only the (my) NZ govt had taken up Jerry’s offer to pay for his relocation to NZ (Niue is a NZ territory), Trevor probably would be alive now. The reason they didn’t was disease control – diseases that are in Niue but not in NZ. And, there have never been any protocols designed for bringing live poultry to NZ. I understand that, but I still think something could have been worked out if people had made an effort.
I’m wondering whether I should write to the minister concerned. He’s the type who will say, “It’s only a duck,” so I’m not sure whether I should. I’d be interested to hear other opinions/ideas.
Oh no! Terrible news.
Trevor – he was something of an inspiration, wasn’t he? Boldly going where no mallard had gone before… if I understand…
Oh dear… that is very sad. So sorry to learn that.
😥
What a bummer.
I am very sorry for this news.