Trevor the Duck is dead

He was killed by a dog. Here’s the post from his Facebook page. I am very, very sad:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 25, 2019 at 5:54 pm and filed under ducks. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

15 Comments

  1. Miss Ironfist
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 6:04 pm | Permalink

    I’m sorry, Jerry. Poor Trevor = (

    Reply
  2. yazikus
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 6:04 pm | Permalink

    That is sad. I was talking to a young man today who had just learned that his family’s long time cat-companion had been put down. He was grappling with it, feeling awful, while muttering aloud that it was ‘just a cat, after all’. It brought to mind Paul Simon’s Mother & Child Reunion, which he reported wrote after the passing of his pet dog. This line sums up those feelings well, I think:

    Oh, little darling of mine, I just can’t believe it’s so
    Though it seems strange to say, I never been laid so low
    Such a mysterious way and the course of a lifetime runs
    Over and over again

    Reply
  3. Joe Hahyn
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 6:15 pm | Permalink

    Dear Dr. Coyne,

    Loss of an animal we care about is always painful.

    I find it best to celebrate the life that he lived is the best way to remember him. Of course we muct greive for the loss as well. I find to deny the loss is to deny the life.

    Joe

    Reply
  4. Brad
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 6:23 pm | Permalink

    So sad. Sorry about the loss of your friend. 😦

    Reply
  5. BJ
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 6:25 pm | Permalink

    😦 Nature is a cruel mistress

    It’s fascinating how we can form emotional attachments to simple animals from across the world.

    Reply
  6. Catwoods
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 6:37 pm | Permalink

    I’m so sorry. It’s hard to lose animal friends.

    Reply
  7. mayamarkov
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 6:46 pm | Permalink

    Poor lonely Trevor. If the dog has been deliberately been left to wander free, it’s a shame.

    Reply
  8. Randall Schenck
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 6:48 pm | Permalink

    I would have to say it stinks.

    Reply
  9. Ken Kukec
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 6:53 pm | Permalink

    Sucks, big-time.

    Reply
  10. Carey Haug
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 7:27 pm | Permalink

    May his memory be a blessing.

    Reply
  11. Heather Hastie
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 7:31 pm | Permalink

    This is so sad. Many Pacific islands have feral dogs, and that may be the problem here.

    If only the (my) NZ govt had taken up Jerry’s offer to pay for his relocation to NZ (Niue is a NZ territory), Trevor probably would be alive now. The reason they didn’t was disease control – diseases that are in Niue but not in NZ. And, there have never been any protocols designed for bringing live poultry to NZ. I understand that, but I still think something could have been worked out if people had made an effort.

    I’m wondering whether I should write to the minister concerned. He’s the type who will say, “It’s only a duck,” so I’m not sure whether I should. I’d be interested to hear other opinions/ideas.

    Reply
  12. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 7:42 pm | Permalink

    Oh no! Terrible news.

    Trevor – he was something of an inspiration, wasn’t he? Boldly going where no mallard had gone before… if I understand…

    Reply
  13. vierotchka
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 8:11 pm | Permalink

    Oh dear… that is very sad. So sorry to learn that.

    😥

    Reply
  14. rickflick
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 8:18 pm | Permalink

    What a bummer.

    Reply
  15. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 8:19 pm | Permalink

    I am very sorry for this news.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: