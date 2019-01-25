The “Covington Catholic” mess

Grania warned me that this subject was “toxic,” but I don’t have much to say that’s controversial, so I’ll be brief.
Everyone has probably heard about the three-way confrontation in Washington D.C. between a group of Native Americans, including the drum-beating Nathan Phillips, a group of high school boys from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, including Nick Sandmann, and a group of Black Hebrew Israelites. The media, both regular and social, initially jumped on the story, indicting Sandmann for “smirking” at a Native American, and valorizing Phillips for trying to defuse the situation. It was a “white guy” versus “indigenous people” story (the Black Hebrews were conveniently omitted.) Tweets were fast and furious, with the entire Left damning Sandmann for smirking at a person of color. It was an Authoritarian Leftist’s dream story, sparking the outrage they love so much.
But it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. When the newspapers (including the New York Times) decided to settle back and actually investigate the story, it became complicated. There were no heroes, and there was bad behavior on all sides. The best take on all this is Caitlan Flanagan’s story in The Atlantic (click on screenshot):
You can read it for yourself, and also get a good take from following the tweets in this thread from Megan McArdle, a columnist at the Washington Post (see her column on this here).
My take: the only truly racist and nasty people here were the Black Hebrews, who taunted both the Covington kids and the Native Americans. Everybody else was guilty of missteps and some of borderline bigotry, but this was hardly a watershed moment in race relations in America.
BAD BEHAVIOR ON ALL SIDES:
Covington kids: Well, they wore MAGA hats and participated in the antiabortion March for Life, but hey, they’re Catholics. They’re also kids, and perhaps many of them weren’t really Trump supporters. Who knows? Yes, I object to their stand on abortion, but it’s a religious view (wrongheaded, in my opinion) and not racism. As for Sandmann, I am not at all sure he was smirking; perhaps he was just smiling nervously and didn’t know what to do. There’s no sign he was racist towards Phillips or even the Black Hebrew Israelites. Some of the Covington kids appeared to make the “tomahawk” chop hand gesture toward the Native Americans, which is offensive and borderline racist.
Nathan Phillips and his pals. Phillips has changed his story repeatedly as the truth came out, also saying that he was a “recon ranger” in Vietnam, which wasn’t true (he was neither a “recon ranger,” a job that doesn’t exist, nor did he serve in Vietnam). I have no evidence that he’s a Native American “elder,” except that he’s not young. His drumming in the faces of the kids could be interpreted as provocation, not conciliation. And one of his Native American companions told the Covington kids, “You white people, go back to Europe where you came form.” Well, that verges on racism, but it wasn’t Phillips who said that. Phillips did say that he heard the Covington students chant “Build that wall!”, a reference to Trump’s border wall, but the videos don’t bear out Phillips’s claim which is based on either mishearing or is simply made up.
The Black Hebrew Israelites. They were taunting everyone with offensive accusations, and are beyond the pale. But they’re a fringe group, hardly representative in any way of blacks, just as Sandmann isn’t representative of whites. We can dismiss the BHIs as deluded fanatics of no import.
So all three groups, in the heat of the moment, said things that were unpalatable, and the Covington boys were pretty right-wing for my taste. But the fact remains that this is not the apotheosis of white racism—as many reporters and tweeters hastened to inform us.
If there’s anybody who did real damage to the country, dividing it further in this moment, it is the media and the hair-trigger tweeters, especially the celebrities who are, as they say, “influencers.” The media reported prematurely, before investigating, and so did the people who scrambled to their keyboards to tweet. I didn’t want to weigh in unless and until the facts were better known.
Well, the facts are in, and they’re messy—just like life, and just like most of us. Nobody’s perfect and all of us have biases, but the biases here aren’t what they were first reported to be. Besides the press, much of which still insists on trying to retain its narrative despite those messy little facts (the Outrage Tweeters are also trying to keep the narrative going), the only participants in the fracas that I find shameful are the Black Hebrew Israelites, who are beyond the pale, and not important.
As for the press, Flanagan faults them severely in her essay, especially the New York Times. I largely agree, but when she started accusing the NYT as being partly responsible for helping elect Trump, I think she’s gone too far:
How could the elite media—The New York Times, let’s say—have protected themselves from this event, which has served to reinforce millions of Americans’ belief that traditional journalistic outlets are purveyors of “fake news”? They might have hewed to a concept that once went by the quaint term “journalistic ethics.” Among other things, journalistic ethics held that if you didn’t have the reporting to support a story, and if that story had the potential to hurt its subjects, and if those subjects were private citizens, and if they were moreover minors, you didn’t run the story. You kept reporting it; you let yourself get scooped; and you accepted that speed is not the highest value. Otherwise, you were the trash press.
At 8:30 yesterday morning, as I was typing this essay, The New York Times emailed me. The subject line was “Ethics Reminders for Freelance Journalists.” (I have occasionally published essays and reviews in the Times). It informed me, inter alia, that the Times expected all of its journalists, both freelance and staff, “to protect the integrity and credibility of Timesjournalism.” This meant, in part, safeguarding the Times’ “reputation for fairness and impartiality.”
I am prompted to issue my own ethics reminders for The New York Times. Here they are: You were partly responsible for the election of Trump because you are the most influential newspaper in the country, and you are not fair or impartial. Millions of Americans believe you hate them and that you will casually harm them. Two years ago, they fought back against you, and they won. If Trump wins again, you will once again have played a small but important role in that victory.
Well, we don’t know whether Trump would have lost if the NYT’s reporting conformed to Flanagan’s wishes, but there’s no doubt that the paper is becoming a social-justice rag that reflexively hates everything Trump does, and that it’s biases are spilling into the news. That makes the paper look bad, even to a liberal like me. I don’t know whether the Times‘s reporting of the Covington affair will have any influence on the next Presidential election, but the backtracking of the press surely makes it—and the Leftist views represented by the Times—look bad to Middle America. But if Trump wins again, I’ll blame it on the stupidity of America rather than the Left-wing press. After all, everybody knows about Trump’s perfidies, and it’s the people who vote, not the press.
Oh, and this just confirms my view that Twitter, while it can be good for promulgating news and science, is dreadful when it comes to politics and ideology. If anything is toxic, it’s Twitter, which gives village idiots a global platform. Oh, and the virtue of being charitable rather than damning seems to have vanished in our land.
Humans really are a stew of crap sometimes.
This is really the best take on everything. “People behave poorly. No news at 11.”
It’s a story that never should have been a story, but social media said otherwise.
Regardless of the intentions of the Cov. kids, in this case I don’t think the internet shaming achieved the desired effect at all.
I don’t know that I would call anything Phillips did ‘bad behavior’ (having watched the videos, I can’t conclude he was drumming aggressively).
As far as the behavior of the kids – I think back to when we took school trips. We were always reminded that we would be not just ambassadors for our school, but for our families and our entire community. Behavior like we see in the video would not have been tolerated. I haven’t seen anyone criticize the chaperoning adults, but they should carry some of the blame as well, I think. Some of those boys were undoubtedly jeering, and the tomahawk gestures seems difficult to dispute. Sandmann’s smile does look to me to be an insufferable, leering grin, but that too is subjective.
Yes, I agree, especially who advised the kids to wear MAGA hats.
I have no interpretation of Sandmann’s expression; who knows what he was doing and thinking in the moment the picture was snapped? Given that it’s subject to interpretation, and not at all certain, people should have refrained from characterizing it, and from doxxing the kid.
Let’s give these kids some agency and assume that wearing the MAGA hasts was their own decision and not suggested or imposed by their school or chaperones.
I’m not sure what Jerry means by “borderline” racist, but those hats by themselves represent a pretty despicable ideology of callous bigotry and xenophobia. Even though it’s the slogan of a sitting president and is tacitly endorsed by a plurality of the electorate, it hasn’t been (and shouldn’t be) normalized. Wearing those hats means something, even if some of the boys might not fully appreciate it. I think it’s okay to be concerned that some of them are shaping up to be the next generation of deplorables.
It does seem to me that that hat isn’t so much a political statement as it is a statement of identity.
I think the knee-jerk demonization of MAGA hats is very wrong-headed. A MAGA hat is a piece of apparel signaling support for a particular candidate and his agenda, period. It’s very dangerous and illiberal to vilify fellow citizens for simply wearing a garment with a campaign slogan on it, and I’m sure those doing the vilifying would not wish the same treatment on themselves. And no, it’s not an intellectually valid argument to say “But I support the good candidate and you support the bad one.”
“…and his agenda” is the key part there. This isn’t knee-jerk here, on my part or the part of the people who make that sartorial choice. Trump’s agenda is proudly and plainly (and objectively) xenophobic, demonizing and dehumanizing immigrants and Muslims (and many other groups including Native Americans) to the point where many of his supporters cheer on separating children from their parents by force. (And I’m the one doing the vilifying here?) To suggest that anyone wearing those hats isn’t aware of that aspect of Trump’s agenda comes off as patronizing.
Yes. In fact it is clear that many wear those hats as a kind of uniform – identifying themselves to others as members of the same tribe. For many it is not merely a statement on policy.
I saw Sandmann’s expression as a smirk of disdain, and initially saw his body language as an attempt to intimidate (initial video, of course, made it appear that Phillips was alone).
But I’ve since concluded that viewers have simply used Sandmann as a proxy for things that they hate about Trump’s America. If you hate the racism, you see racism. If you hate disrespect of elders, you see disrespect of elders. If you’ve ever been abused, or bullied, or been the brunt of sneering condescension, then you see those things. None of these projections make it so, but it feels so true that many people cannot be reasoned out of it. Especially when maintaining your tribal identity requires that you double down on your feelings.
The morning after Trump’s 2016 victory, my cousin sent his kindergartner to school dressed in Trump attire and MAGA hat. After learning that the costume was not well received, he took to social media to blame and excoriate detractors for causing his son’s sadness. I questioned my cousin’s parental judgement, but he said it was his son’s desire to dress that way…
I agree. What bothered me the most was the kids doing the tomahawk chops and such. I didn’t think Sandmann was so bad but the grin was annoying.
If the tomahawk chop bothers you, steer clear of SunTrust Park. There you’ll see 40,000 people doing it.
Also K.C.’s Airhead Stadium (or so I’ve been told).
Phillips told a completely false version of the incident – and himself – to the media. They ate it up.
I can’t conclude he was drumming aggressively.
So if you’re standing at a bus stop minding your own business and a rather nutty-looking person starts banging a drum literally inches from your face and staring right at you…no problemo? Sure.
They weren’t at a bus stop, they were at a rally.
That was the end-point of their rally, where they were supposed to wait for their chartered bus to take them back to school.
And this is what Phillips first said about what he did, before he started changing his story:
“There was that moment when I realized I’ve
put myself between beast and prey,” Phillips
said. “These young men were beastly and
these old black individuals was their prey,
and I stood in between them and so they
needed their pounds of flesh and they were
looking at me for that.”
He was intentionally trying to provoke the students.
I think, in light of the extreme verbal abuse by BHI the students had taken for quite some time at that point, that they reacted in a remarkably restrained manner. Perfect? No, very far from it. But nobody acts perfectly, especially at protests.
I agree that there were bad actors on all sides in this incident. It does make you wonder how different it would have been if the shutdown had not affected the national park police.
was waiting for this. nailed it.
I heard about this incident via Quillette:
https://quillette.com/2019/01/20/truth-and-disfavored-identities/
I’ve read, and need to re-read and think and try to get a handle on all this.
That video [longer version than the one that went viral] appeared first somewhere on Instagram it seems. Then Twitter account @2020fight ripped it & shortened it to show only two of the three ‘sides’.
Twitter suspended the @2020fight account on Monday – it ‘followed’ over 37,000 users & averaged 210 posts and likes a day, which experts say are classic signs that an account may be automated or inauthentic. The account claimed to be a California school teacher named Talia, but the photo used matched a Brazilian blogger & model. I’ve read there’s a small circle of automated Twitter accounts amplifying each other & @2010fight is part of that. It aims at 20 to 30 year old professional types – the ones most likely to react against the MAGA Covington boys.
I look forward to finding out who is driving these accounts – USA home grown this time perhaps?
MORE AT GIZMODO
What’s missing from your summary is the frothing-at-the-mouth vitriol from the blue check mark twitterati directed towards these kids. Even if the initial accusation was completely accurate, the response was completely out of line. They were accusing of “mocking” someone. And their response was to demand that they be expelled, their parents lose their jobs, a Saturday Night Live actress offered sexual favor to anyone who assaulted the kids, a school shooting was suggested, and one NBC producer even declared that they should be fed into a wood chipper.
They demanded their lives be completely ruined for the crime of “not respecting a native american elder”. This has gone too far.
The doxing was bad – a kid was a victim of misidentification and his family was receiving death threats. It’s so dangerous – we are lucky no one was physically hurt.
Agreed. These people are dangerously unhinged. They are why many people voted for Trump, and why they will do so again–if your options are “Egotistical jerk” and “folks who may actually murder you for disagreeing with them”, Americans are going to pick the egotistical jerk every time.
It also shows the short memory many Americans have. Remember the whole assault thing during Trump’s campaign? The Left held it up as an example of how evil Trump was. Well, guess how the Left looks now….
Terrorizing children with threats, posting their personal information via doxxing, and rallying others to attack and humiliate them is all pretty sickening. It’s much, much worse than anything that happened at the rally, for certain. If there’s anything that needs discussed after this incident, it is that.
And the need for people to insist, over anything else, that *something* the children were doing was wrong bothers me. At most, the Tomahawk chop was offensive, but the children likely meant it positively–the same way people do when using it at football games where certain teams are playing. That doesn’t make it inoffensive, mind, but it certainly doesn’t make them worthy of scrutiny and ridicule.
It’s as if the people who first found a problem with the kids but have seen the full video are now trying their damnedest to make sure they can still identify something else as wrong or flawed with them to justify how they first felt. In most other situations, we’d be rightly pointing out that they are children, detailing all the ways they can’t possibly be expected to conform to the behavior expected of adults, especially after having been verbally assaulted with slurs by the Hebrew Israelite group. But here, those kids are just tiny-looking adults for people to shoot their arrows into, apparently.
Yuck.
The American experience makes one think: Is diversity really a strength? Or is that just what idealistic leftists would like to be true?
Some of the Covington kids appeared to make the “tomahawk” chop hand gesture toward the Native Americans, which is offensive and borderline racist.
I’d never heard of “the” tomahawk chop before this incident.**
Are there any other mentions of such a thing – anywhere? I think the concept was invented in order to blame these children for *something*, even if it’s vanishingly trivial and completely harmless.
Oh wait!
“The tomahawk chop is a sports celebration most popularly used by fans of the American Florida State University Seminoles, Atlanta Braves baseball team, the Kansas City Chiefs American football team and the English Exeter Chiefs rugby union team.”
I think the children who used that motion should apologize to those sports teams.
**not a sports fan.
That chop is offensive to natives in sports or not.
Perhaps, but they can be seen doing it before any Native Americans show up. It’s a regular part of sports/school spirit chants in many places for many decades, most notably for Atlanta Braves fans.
I saw them doing it only when they were among the native group.
I tried to watch as much of the nearly two hours of video I could, and I thought I saw some doing it during their school chants. It’s hard to tell. I agree with you that (1) I could have been seeing movements that were simply similar, and/or (2) that even more of them did it when confronted by Phillips. I certainly can’t say I’m 100% certain about them doing it before Phillips/his group showed up. Thanks for making me clarify that. You’re right that, at the least, I shouldn’t have asserted it with such certainty.
Although tomahawk chops are indeed regarded as offensive by Native Americans, they are not *intended* as such by sports fans.
When sports teams adopt symbols and mascots, they feel good about these symbols, they are not belittling their mascots — that would amount to belittling their team — they respect them. Thus sports fans adopting symbols and mascots are not doing so with demeaning intent.
Miami fans are not trying to demean dolphins, Seattle fans don’t disrespect seahawks, and Dallas fans don’t think badly of cowboys.
Yes, but everyone now knows it’s offensive so why keep doing it? Is it so important to keep this tradition knowing it’s deeply offensive to a whole group that it’s worth upsetting a whole group and harming relations over? Or is it more charitable to say, “you know this chop for a sports team isn’t worth harming relations over, let’s find something else”.
Agreed, that would be a reasonable approach. That doesn’t mean we need to stop using a commonly used expression anytime one person, or a very small group objects, but in the case of the “tomahawk chop” and team names such as “redskins”, these are more generally seen as offensive.
And I’m pretty certain that Exeter Chiefs fans have no idea that their club song might be regarded as offensive: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNxYm0Cx6D0
Sorry, but I can’t hear “black Israelites” without thinking of Desmond Dekker & the Aces:
The unfortunate load of crap may be the additional information Snopes may have uncovered in the wake of the issue. The bigotry at this particular school may be far worse:
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/covington-catholic-black-paint/?fbclid=IwAR3wDTddg2wNwWLVkMLVaPSjSsUJVPdtmEuMZOBoDQkuDFG3ioiTrFkcOyg
Additionally, the videos showing the kids harassing young women didn’t do much for their image. I think many of us are still remembering the vitriol directed at Christine Blasey Ford during the Kavanaugh hearings. These kids seemed to come from a similar environment that produced Kavanaugh and his friends.
You seem to be implying that Kavanaugh directed vitriol towards Christine Blasey Ford. I’m unaware of that. If that is indeed your assertion, can you provide any examples?
Just to add a few more things:
1. The kids can be seen in the video doing the “tomahawk” chant before any Native Americans show up, so it could easily be part of the school spirit chants they were doing (just as it is part of many such chants, including summer camp chants I used to do as a kid).
2. When Phillips was initially asked what happened, he said he approached the kids because they were “beastly” white people and he wanted to get between them and their prey.
3. I’ll tell you what this should be a watershed moment for: the media, journalists, and Twitter. The media has made a national hate figure out of an innocent kid and all his schoolmates. Tons of people with blue checks on Twitter have exhorted their followers to doxx, harass, threaten, and even assault these kids. Journalists have taken part in all of this, many from what we consider “reputable” sources. Twitter has not banned any of them.
I would also like to note that, once the real information came out, only a few places made retractions. The NYT piece isn’t even a retraction as, if one reads the whole things, they left out crucial information vindicating the kids and intentionally wrote it in a way that still made Phillips and the BHI (a misogynist, homophobic, racist cult) sympathetic. They left out so much information that made the side they don’t like look bad that it looks more like a reinforcement of their original article, just dressed up in “adding context.”
Finally, I haven’t seen many people change their minds on the issue after finding out about what really happened. Most of them still think these high school students deserve everything they’re getting and more (death threats, permanently tarnished reputations that will affect their adult lives, doxxing, etc.) because some had MAGA hats and they oppose abortion. Is this what we’re coming to?
Right, one last thing: I think it’s fair of you, Jerry, to dismiss BHI as a group, but not their role in making this mess happen. Among the insults they shouted at the students were: “faggots,” “incest kids,” “future school shooters,” and many more. They also called the black students the n-word and said their white friends would murder them and harvest their organs. One has to wonder if any of this would have happened without the BHI protesters, especially considering the statement from Phillips that I posted above, and the fact that the school spirit chants seem to have been intended to drown out the hateful rhetoric coming from BHI.
That group (the religious sect) told the natives that “Indian” means “savage” and that they lost their land because they worshipped the wrong gods. They called the white kids “crackers” and the black kid “uncle Tom”. That was the worst behaved group – and they were adults.
And yet the NYT “retraction” article merely called them a black activist group. It didn’t even name them, nor report on their behavior. The NYT followup piece claims to be adding “context,” but instead still leaves out almost all information that makes it look like they got it wrong the first time, and paints Phillips and the BHI as sympathetic parties.
I’ve now officially lost all trust in that publication. At least The Atlantic had the integrity to release a full retraction.
I actually took not of that as well. There were other accounts where this group was dismissed as “oh they always act provocatively in public”. Well so what? It is offensive and aggressive and frankly dangerous. If you can say Aslan is doing something dangerous by saying that kid’s face is punchabme while you dismiss these men in the religious group as “Zou that’s just how they are” then you may want to think about why that is.
I’m not dismissing their causality here; I’m dismissing them of being important politically. And they’ve been dismissed by the media, and unjustly so, as having created this mess, blaming it all on the Covington kids. Yeah, I think without the BHI, this wouldn’t have happened, so the bulk of the responsibility of this tempest in a teapot goes to them.
BJ, you point out that the kids can be seen making the tomahawk chop before any Native Americans appear, but given that this whole controversy started because of a lack of context perhaps a more defensible statement would be “before we see any Native Americans in the videos.” The footage doesn’t capture everything that was going on and the Native Americans could have been seen by the boys before they made their gestures and before they were seen on video.
Fair enough, but it’s a a video of two hours. From what I watched, I saw a few of them do it before the point in what is now the established timeline where those two groups intercepted one another. It’s possible you’re right.
Regardless, everything else I said is correct without any doubt, and the overall point is that none of this should have been reported on or happened the way it did, and that a bunch of high school kids are now tarred for life and receiving death threats and exhortations to assault on them because of BS propagated by the media, celebrities, and others.
“Tarred” is an apt choice of words given what else students at that school have done, as seen in the Snopes link in comment 13.
Sounds to me like a mash-up of Army Ranger and Marine Recon — Marines who’ve gone through the same Airborne jump school as the Rangers at Fort Benning. Buddy of mine was one in Vietnam.
The media really blew this one. They are the worst of the bad actors in this story.
The boy said he smiled at the man to show him he meant him no harm.
Not all the boys had caps. Those that did had bought them a few hours before. Their counselor should have asked them not to wear them as they were in a group that represented the school. Also don’t think the counselor should have given them permission to perform the school chants.
I though the man invaded the boy’s space by beating the drum in his face. The drum touched him a few times. Technically an assault. I would have pushed the drum away if I had been the boy, or moved away myself. Would not have stood there toe to toe.
I admit I made an insulting remark about the boy on a friend’s face book page. She was blaming the boy also. We both later retracted our comments. It is easy to make judgments but judgments should not be made until you know the full story. And after investigation, reading the reports of the eye witnesses you still cannot be sure of what happened.
“Their counselor should have asked them not to wear them as they were in a group that represented the school.”
Would you have advised the kids to remove buttons saying “Yes we can”? If not, than you really have no leg to stand on here. They were showing support for a sitting president, something that has been common in the USA pretty much since it was founded.
All schools have rules against wearing cloths that are political in tone. That has been true for years and is strickly enforced. Thus is not something I have made up on the spot. Look it up.
Just a side note: Reza Aslan tweeted:
“Honest question. Have you ever seen a more punchable face than this kid’s?”
I guess he is so ‘woke’ he can afford to suggest punching a kid in the face w/o consequences.
I know everyone jumped on Aslan for that but he wasn’t saying “go punch this kid”. I recalled the German word “backpfeifengesicht” – the kind of face you want to slap. I refuse to believe I am advocator of violence for feeling his face looked that way at the time.
Agreed. Aslan didn’t say he should be assaulted. His phrasing is just another way of saying, “don’t you just hate that guy’s face?”
I thought he’d deleted this tweet (Aslan is one of the few people who have blocked me on Twitter), but I guess it’s still up. He’s beyond redemption.
It is stating the obvious, but the for-profit free press, as it struggles to have a voice within the social media, just cannot handle the torrent of information and mis-information that comes out of social media. One job that seems similar to what newscasters and their support crew must do are the floor traders on the stock exchange. They too must make instant commitments to buy or sell based on only preliminary developments.
I sincerely hope that the media take these lessons to heart, and stop participating in, and amplifying, social media callout/outrage culture. This never should have been a media story. There was no crime, no physical assault. Sure, people appeared to be shitty to other people, but people are shitty every day. It isn’t national news.
I guess we’ll find out if the media has learned the next time someone does something shitty on video.
Two points:
First, you ask me, in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, The Times bent over backwards to pursue some bullshit stories against Hillary while failing to pursue some legitimate leads against Trump. That’s not to say it wasn’t anti-Trump — it most definitely was — only that, if anything, its coverage suffered from the distorting effect of its striving for an ostensibly balanced, both-sides-do-it approach, out of its fear over these types of claims of favoritism.
Second, what do you mean when you say its biases are “spilling into” the news? I’ve got many bones of my own to pick with the NYT recently. And it’s undoubtedly the case that reporters in its news division have biases of their own, as do all humans, and that those biases sometimes slip into their reporting. It’s also the case that there has been an infusion of authoritarian leftist guest editorialists into its op-ed pages. But the NYT has long served as the model of the journalistic world for the impermeable wall of separation it maintains between its news and editorial divisions. Hell, I believe the news division editor is forbidden by NYT policy from even ever discussing news coverage with the publisher.
The media’s two primary biases are sensationalism and both-siderism.
Have you watched the series The Fourth Estate on Showtime? It shows the process of the NYT editorial board. A big part of that process, like any newspaper, is deciding which stories to run and which to leave on the cutting room floor.
I think the NYT has several problems that have cropped up in the last few years, and they’re problems I noticed when I was still subscribed. (1) They leave out crucial information in stories, or bury that information in the final three paragraphs where they know people won’t see it. This information tends to contradict the narrative of a news story that supports the Left/Democrats. (2) Their news articles often use language and weasel words that suggest to the reader a narrative they want to promote, even if that narrative isn’t readily apparent from the actual information on which they’re reporting. (3) They have hired editors who are steeped in activism and social justice, like Sarah Jeong, and those editors run entire sections of the paper. (4) The moment I cancelled my subscription, after years of noticing the previous three points with increasing frequency, was when I read an article about Lena Headey in the Arts and Leisure section. It unironically used the word “mansplaining” for male fans who tell Lena Headey their personal theories about Game of Thrones. When I realized the NYT was using social justice language in regular pieces — words that aren’t even part of any dictionary — I decided enough was enough. There was no chance it was going to climb out of the rabbit hole into which it had so happily jumped, and things would only get worse. That article was published about two years ago, and things have most definitely become worse there.
The initial reactions and follow ups did not all fall clearly into party lines when it was first reported that Sandmann and others had deliberately surrounded and blocked the Native elder from continuing on his way. There were Catholic spokesmen decrying the cruel racism of this — and liberal skeptics examining the video and noting that that’s not what happened.
I’ve also heard that the story — and its framework — broke on a webpage traced to a fake account.
Personally, I think Sandmann should have behaved with more respect to a stranger in an ambiguous situation and avoided the bizarre “I’m not moving because I have a right to be here” staring contest. He was guilty of teenage rudeness. Phillips, on the other hand, is imo a piece of work and, among other things, is guilty of opportunism.
I interpret Flanagan as blaming the NYT for its SJW content and incessant disparagement of ‘flyover state’ deplorables, which helped incite trump support as a backlash, and I concur.
