The “Covington Catholic” mess

Grania warned me that this subject was “toxic,” but I don’t have much to say that’s controversial, so I’ll be brief.

Everyone has probably heard about the three-way confrontation in Washington D.C. between a group of Native Americans, including the drum-beating Nathan Phillips, a group of high school boys from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, including Nick Sandmann, and a group of Black Hebrew Israelites. The media, both regular and social, initially jumped on the story, indicting Sandmann for “smirking” at a Native American, and valorizing Phillips for trying to defuse the situation. It was a “white guy” versus “indigenous people” story (the Black Hebrews were conveniently omitted.) Tweets were fast and furious, with the entire Left damning Sandmann for smirking at a person of color. It was an Authoritarian Leftist’s dream story, sparking the outrage they love so much.

But it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. When the newspapers (including the New York Times) decided to settle back and actually investigate the story, it became complicated. There were no heroes, and there was bad behavior on all sides. The best take on all this is Caitlan Flanagan’s story in The Atlantic (click on screenshot):

You can read it for yourself, and also get a good take from following the tweets in this thread from Megan McArdle, a columnist at the Washington Post (see her column on this here).

Okay guys, new year, new tweet storms. It's time to talk Covington Catholic. https://t.co/mQEDwEFkPT Pull up a chair. I think we're going to be here a while. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) January 23, 2019

My take: the only truly racist and nasty people here were the Black Hebrews, who taunted both the Covington kids and the Native Americans. Everybody else was guilty of missteps and some of borderline bigotry, but this was hardly a watershed moment in race relations in America.

BAD BEHAVIOR ON ALL SIDES:

Covington kids: Well, they wore MAGA hats and participated in the antiabortion March for Life, but hey, they’re Catholics. They’re also kids, and perhaps many of them weren’t really Trump supporters. Who knows? Yes, I object to their stand on abortion, but it’s a religious view (wrongheaded, in my opinion) and not racism. As for Sandmann, I am not at all sure he was smirking; perhaps he was just smiling nervously and didn’t know what to do. There’s no sign he was racist towards Phillips or even the Black Hebrew Israelites. Some of the Covington kids appeared to make the “tomahawk” chop hand gesture toward the Native Americans, which is offensive and borderline racist.

Nathan Phillips and his pals. Phillips has changed his story repeatedly as the truth came out, also saying that he was a “recon ranger” in Vietnam, which wasn’t true (he was neither a “recon ranger,” a job that doesn’t exist, nor did he serve in Vietnam). I have no evidence that he’s a Native American “elder,” except that he’s not young. His drumming in the faces of the kids could be interpreted as provocation, not conciliation. And one of his Native American companions told the Covington kids, “You white people, go back to Europe where you came form.” Well, that verges on racism, but it wasn’t Phillips who said that. Phillips did say that he heard the Covington students chant “Build that wall!”, a reference to Trump’s border wall, but the videos don’t bear out Phillips’s claim which is based on either mishearing or is simply made up.

The Black Hebrew Israelites. They were taunting everyone with offensive accusations, and are beyond the pale. But they’re a fringe group, hardly representative in any way of blacks, just as Sandmann isn’t representative of whites. We can dismiss the BHIs as deluded fanatics of no import.

So all three groups, in the heat of the moment, said things that were unpalatable, and the Covington boys were pretty right-wing for my taste. But the fact remains that this is not the apotheosis of white racism—as many reporters and tweeters hastened to inform us.

If there’s anybody who did real damage to the country, dividing it further in this moment, it is the media and the hair-trigger tweeters, especially the celebrities who are, as they say, “influencers.” The media reported prematurely, before investigating, and so did the people who scrambled to their keyboards to tweet. I didn’t want to weigh in unless and until the facts were better known.

Well, the facts are in, and they’re messy—just like life, and just like most of us. Nobody’s perfect and all of us have biases, but the biases here aren’t what they were first reported to be. Besides the press, much of which still insists on trying to retain its narrative despite those messy little facts (the Outrage Tweeters are also trying to keep the narrative going), the only participants in the fracas that I find shameful are the Black Hebrew Israelites, who are beyond the pale, and not important.

As for the press, Flanagan faults them severely in her essay, especially the New York Times. I largely agree, but when she started accusing the NYT as being partly responsible for helping elect Trump, I think she’s gone too far:

How could the elite media—The New York Times, let’s say—have protected themselves from this event, which has served to reinforce millions of Americans’ belief that traditional journalistic outlets are purveyors of “fake news”? They might have hewed to a concept that once went by the quaint term “journalistic ethics.” Among other things, journalistic ethics held that if you didn’t have the reporting to support a story, and if that story had the potential to hurt its subjects, and if those subjects were private citizens, and if they were moreover minors, you didn’t run the story. You kept reporting it; you let yourself get scooped; and you accepted that speed is not the highest value. Otherwise, you were the trash press. At 8:30 yesterday morning, as I was typing this essay, The New York Times emailed me. The subject line was “Ethics Reminders for Freelance Journalists.” (I have occasionally published essays and reviews in the Times). It informed me, inter alia, that the Times expected all of its journalists, both freelance and staff, “to protect the integrity and credibility of Timesjournalism.” This meant, in part, safeguarding the Times’ “reputation for fairness and impartiality.” I am prompted to issue my own ethics reminders for The New York Times. Here they are: You were partly responsible for the election of Trump because you are the most influential newspaper in the country, and you are not fair or impartial. Millions of Americans believe you hate them and that you will casually harm them. Two years ago, they fought back against you, and they won. If Trump wins again, you will once again have played a small but important role in that victory.

Well, we don’t know whether Trump would have lost if the NYT’s reporting conformed to Flanagan’s wishes, but there’s no doubt that the paper is becoming a social-justice rag that reflexively hates everything Trump does, and that it’s biases are spilling into the news. That makes the paper look bad, even to a liberal like me. I don’t know whether the Times‘s reporting of the Covington affair will have any influence on the next Presidential election, but the backtracking of the press surely makes it—and the Leftist views represented by the Times—look bad to Middle America. But if Trump wins again, I’ll blame it on the stupidity of America rather than the Left-wing press. After all, everybody knows about Trump’s perfidies, and it’s the people who vote, not the press.

Oh, and this just confirms my view that Twitter, while it can be good for promulgating news and science, is dreadful when it comes to politics and ideology. If anything is toxic, it’s Twitter, which gives village idiots a global platform. Oh, and the virtue of being charitable rather than damning seems to have vanished in our land.