Readers’ wildlife video

Reader Tara Tanaka (Vimeo site here, Flickr site here) has a beautiful new video taken at St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. Although the park was closed due to The Wall Fiasco, Tara wouldn’t let a little thing like that prevent her filming.

Her notes:

All of this footage was shot in January 2019, except for the Flamingo which was shot two months earlier. The refuge is officially closed due to the government shutdown, but the wildlife appears not to notice and I was fortunate to have opportunities to capture unusually close footage of an Osprey and bobcat. All of this footage was digiscoped except for the last two clips.

Be sure to watch it on full screen with sound on, as there’s a musical accompaniment. Be sure to identify all the animals, and watch for the bird poop and bobcat piss!