Iran probably continuing its nuclear program

When John Kerry negotiated the nuclear arms deal with Iran four years ago, waiving sanctions on Iran in return for their dismantling refinement facilities and cutting back on production of refined nuclear material, I was dubious. I didn’t trust the government of Iran, for after all they would benefit greatly from the cachet of having the Bomb. They’d also scare the bejeesus out of Israel, which would be the first target of an Iranian bomb. But it wasn’t politically correct to criticize a no-nukes deal negotiated by a Democratic government, so I crossed my fingers, hoped, and remained silent.
Trump decided to scrap that deal, and Iran is considering restarting its old program. Well, that’s not exactly true: it had never kept to the bargain in the first place. In other words, I was right, but take no pride in it. This news comes from the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), and you can find the report and a video here, as well as a transcript here. This was in fact admitted by the head of Iran’s nuclear program, Ali Akbar Salehi. As the introduction to the video and transcript reports:
Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, was interviewed on Channel 4 TV (Iran) on January 22, 2019. He said that the negotiations surrounding the JCPOA had required Iran to destroy the Arak reactor’s calandria [the core of a nuclear reactor] by filling it with cement, but that Iran had secretly acquired replacement tubes ahead of time so that the reactor’s functionality would not be ultimately affected. He also said that pictures that had circulated that showed the Arak reactor’s pit filled with cement had been photoshopped. He explained that Iran has no intention to build a nuclear weapon, and that the Arak reactor is nonetheless incapable of producing weapons-grade plutonium. In addition, Salehi said that the yellowcake production facilities in Ardakan are operational and that Iran has been authorized to produce two additional IR-8 centrifuges. Salehi added that Iran has advanced rapidly in the field of nuclear propulsion.
Now if Iran lied about destroying the calandria, why should we believe them now when they say they have “no intention to build a nuclear weapon”? If you believe that, I’d call you credulous.
Interviewer: But you did say that you had poured cement into the tubes…
Ali Akbar Salehi: Not into the tubes over there. We poured it into the calandria we pulled out [of the reactor]. Inside the calandria, there are tubes where the fuel goes. We had bought similar tubes, but I could not declare this at the time. Only one person in Iran knew this. We told no one but the top man of the regime [Khamenei]. When our team was in the midst of the negotiations, we knew that [the Westerners] would ultimately renege on their promises. The leader warned us that they were violators of agreements. We had to act wisely. Not only did we avoid destroying the bridges that we had built, but we also built new bridges that would enable us to go back faster if needed. There were a series of tubes, 3 or 4 meters long and 2 or 3 centimeters in diameter. You can imagine there tubes. They have a beginning and an end. We had bought the same quantity of similar tubes. When they told us to pour cement into the tubes, we did…
Now Iran’s excuse that the U.S. would ultimately violate the agreement, and so Iran was justified in cheating, won’t wash. The U.S. wasn’t violating the agreement at the time, nor was there any indication that we’d get a President like Trump who would. Now that Trump has scrapped the deal, Iran can do what it wants. But it was doing what it wanted the whole time, and at the end of that road are nuclear missiles aimed at Israel.
All I can say is, “Oy vey.” Was Trump wrong to scrap the deal? I don’t see how given that the Iranians had scrapped it a long time ago. I haven’t seen anything in the New York Times about this, but it’s certainly news worth reporting. And if the Times didn’t, well, that’s more evidence of deficient and biased reporting. As the kids say, “Whatever.”
I’d wait for reporting that’s a little more credible than MEMRI before jumping to conclusions. Specifically: let’s see other translations of the damning interview.
Sorry, but what problem do you have with the credibility of MEMRI? I presume you know that their translations are invariably found to be accurate.
Do you have independent evidence of MEMRI making up stuff, or do you just not like them revealing malfeasance in the Middle East?
MEMRI exists now for over 20 years. Many individuals, institutions, even governments tried to find distorted or false translations. In 2001 0r 2002 there was even an Arab institute established with quite a huge endownment which was supposed to show every fault in MEMRI’s translation. After a few years without finding anything the institue was quietly closed. There is even a discourse among Arabs (also translated by MEMRI) that one has to be careful what words one uses (for example: never say “Jew”; say a “Zionist”) because MEMRI is listening and accurately translating.
It is natural, when facts are so very inconvenient, to try to cast suspicions on the messenger.
There are lots of claims that MEMRI is a propaganda outlet, and that its translations tend to be biased towards . I really can’t track down the validity of these claims, but I would like to hear a second translation.
MEMRI is a non-profit org based in Washington DC & is run by Israeli ex-intelligence officers. There is nothing wrong with the translations – you are wrong about that, but there is a bias in what they choose to translate & also sometimes the context could do with being clearer. MEMRI would be stupid to pull stunts with the translations – reputation is all.
“reputation is all” – Good point.
So you don’t like them because you don’t like what they translate? It’s weird that you pick the “lots of claims that MEMRI is biased. . . ” but then can’t cite a single example of a biased translation.
I’m sorry, but you seem to be guilty of confirmation bias yourself. You wouldn’t discount this translation if it came from the New York Times, I bet.
There are lots of claims that MEMRI’s translations are wrong in the Wikipedia article about the group. These claims come with citations to the sources of the claims. I don’t know the languages involved, so cannot come to an independent conclusion, but it seems it would be easy for a speaker of the languages involved to investigate. And of course, as everyone here knows, I don’t trust Wikipedia!
Who said I don’t like them?
It’s fairly easy to find such the claims and (less easily) evaluate them. I am not making such claims, just noting they exist.
Skepticism is the opposite of confirmation bias.
Maybe not. But I know the NY Times better than I know MEMRI.
MEMRI’s claim here is a mini-bombshell, and if true will be corroborated soon enough. I’m skeptical of almost any such bombshells without some corroboration.
I am genuinely disheartened to learn that you would withhold your perspective out of concern with the reaction of your rather mild-mannered audience here.
That’s before I got loud and obstreperous! At the time I wasn’t writing that much about politics here, and I’m talking about not saying much about it to my liberal friends, not about withholding comment on this site.
Sorry you’re disheartened.
Based on what little information Prof. Coyne had, I think his decision was all right.
I applaud him for writing this post. It contains information that I have not found anywhere else.
From my reading, Iran likely doesn’t have the expertise today to build anything except a ‘dirty bomb’ [no fusion or fission occurs in such weapons] delivered by truck, but any nation can do that if they can get hold of nuclear waste materials – which are not as secure as they ought to be! Also they’re short on the cash.
Iran constantly ‘bigs up’ its capabilities such as their fake stealth aircraft, fake stealth drones & fake missiles, but for the real thing they buy Russian.
This report looks to me like Iran trying to seem further along than they really are – for political leverage. The real Iran threat is the weapons supply to Hezbollah & Yemen. They are also getting into cyberwarfare – they have realised [like Russia & N. Korea] it’s very cheap war.
I certainly don’t know the answer here, but wasn’t there a guy who convinced the Bush Administration (and really a majority of Americans) that Iraq had wapons of mass destruction? I was dubious of that at the time. I will wait for more information. That said, it would not surprise me if Iran cheated.
The whole world was dubious at the time, except Tony Bliar.
Didn’t stop Dubya from starting a war of revenge for 9/11 against one nation that had nothing to do with it and ultimately killing hundreds of thousands and leaving the stage open for ISIS…
If Iran is a bit paranoid, maybe they have reason to be.
I wasn’t dubious. I believed the mainstream media, as I did about the Covington students. My government, together with many others, engaged in the war.
I did not believe they had nukes for a minute.
I wouldn’t believe any country whose state-level people said they were going to get rid of their nuclear weapons. That genie is out of the bottle, spreading, and will continue to spread. When it will get used next, I don’t know, but it will be used.
Personally, I’ve suspected that Iran has had access to nukes – probably Chinese – since some time in the mid-80s. The efforts to build their own system are genuine, but they already have a severe strike-first or strike-back capability.
In the meantime we have the Donald scheduling another summit with Kim Jong-un — apparently for the purpose of the two of them again engaging in mutual frottage on the world stage (and perhaps another page of precatory prose from Kim about how NoKo intends to denuclearize).
If the DPRK were serious about denuking, we would’ve had after the first such summit an inventory of all North Korea’s nuclear facilities (by which we’d know if Kim were acting in good faith) followed by a timetable for the destruction of those facilities and equipment. That we have received neither demonstrates that Kim is up to his old tricks and that Trump is getting rolled, all in his quest for a yooge “win” (and his resulting expectation of a Nobel Peace Prize).
To be fair, after what happened to Ukraine, any country with nuclear potential would think thrice before getting rid of it.
Generally, the remedy for a violation of an international agreement is enforcement of that agreement, according to its terms, through appropriate sanctions and demands for performance (such as allowing inspections) — not by the preemptive withdrawal from the agreement before any good-faith effort has been made to enforce it, let alone before any breach has even been discovered.
I fail to see how the US, or any of its allies, has been benefited — or how the world has been made a safer place — by the US’s unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear agreement with Iran under Donald Trump.
I agree. The US withdrawal was, pretty obviously, motived solely by tRumpian “if Obama did it I’ll destroy it” revenge.
A bit like ‘weapons of mass destruction’ – the Prez was going to do it, evidence or not.
I want to bring up an idea which may not be well received and is certainly not perfect. That is that we could just let Iran and North Korea just go ahead and develop their damn weapons. The way they must see it is that their sworn enemies have them (us and Israel and Japan could develop them), and so what kind of deal is it that they should live under such an unbalanced threat? Their cheating on these deals is exactly consistent with this point of view. Nuclear weapons have long served as a deterrent but that deterrent cuts both ways. With few exceptions any country stupid enough to use them would cease to exist.
The issues that we can focus on and actually progress on is to develop important economic relations with these rogue nations so that the tensions may defuse.
A real problem with this view is that weapons proliferation only increases the chances that deadly materials could get smuggled out and fall into the hands of terrorists who have very different views on these matters.
I must say that I often struggle with the same ideas. I wish we could simply help these nations make economic and social progress and, by extension, help them to move past authoritarianism and hatred. There are nations where your suggestion might be possible and perhaps even preferable, but I don’t think Iran and North Korea are among them. Nations that are so ideologically authoritarian and have certain groups of people that they consider enemies worthy of nothing short of death simply can’t be trusted when it comes to such things as nukes.
I hope we can one day find a way to make your suggestions work, but I think the other side will need to take the first steps before it can be considered.
I don’t know the answers, but I do work from the standpoint that despotic rulers of rogue states aren’t stupid enough to get themselves vaporized in a mushroom cloud. I gamble on the bet that their possession of such weapons seems like a great threat, but in reality it is not. I have been thinking that it is actually not that great of a gamble.
Either way, they are getting them, and we can live with that under a tense atmosphere or under a less tense atmosphere.
You assert that “they [Iran] are getting them”, but I dispute that for reasons already given.
As darrelle says there’s a strong, large, subdued semi-underground ‘Persian Spring’ potential – the theocracy is reviled & nearly everybody there has relatives doing well abroad since the ’80s diaspora to LA, London & Paris.
Change will come – the Persians are too much in love with freedom to tolerate present conditions much longer.
” the Persians are too much in love with freedom to tolerate present conditions much longer.”
Let’s hope so.
I do hope you’re right and I do hope they manage it without a bloodbath.
I think sanctions are probably counter-productive in that and I’m not sure there’s anything outsiders can or should usefully do to assist.
Yeah, in a sense I think this is another way in which Iran and Saudi Arabia constitute mirror images of each other: In the former, there’s a population that has pro-western (and, in particular, pro-American) sympathies, with a theocratic scum on top. In the latter, there’s an ostensibly pro-American quasi-secular scum atop a population that’s been indoctrinated into a toxic, anti-American Wahhabist ideology.
It is very, very difficult to struggle for freedom from inside an authoritarian or totalitarian state.
I agree with you about NK, but not Iran. I think Iran is a very good case for helping to achieve economic and social progress. The only thing keeping them down is the ayatollahs. We, the US, screwed up big time with Iran and burned attractive looking opportunities to do that at least 2 or 3 times. A significant percentage of the Iranian population wants that, and wants the mullahs out.
Agreed. NK and Iran are two very different cases.
As you suggest & as BJ says – the answer is the economy of these nations. North Korea is trying to cobble together the Wonsan Special Tourist Zone on the east coast in an attempt to get a flow of US dollars inward – the idea is to have a friendly, puppy dog face version of NK in the 400 square kilometre zone while maintaining their rigid, authoritarian system elsewhere.
I can see this zone leading to further developments all up that coast as more & more citizens get crazy wealthy one way or another. NK will need an outsider like Trump [or someone with real expertise I should say] to deliver such projects to the quality that foreign tourists will expect. And they will need foreign investment as they don’t have the cash nor the cash flow. It is my view that this is why Trump is buddy buddy with the NK psychopath – he knows real developers who could deliver the goods & he’s their messenger boy on 5% or whatever.
The idea of allowing these nations to get nuclear toys is nuts, sorry. It’s the economy that will unlock doors.
An old Vulcan saying: Only Nixon could go to China.
I honestly can’t figure out if KJU is a psychopath or a very shrewd politician (perhaps both). Hypothetically, if one was going to try and change NK, how would they go about doing that? Well, first, they would have to get rid of all their enemies as soon as they took power, and do so in brutal ways to deter any future challengers (KJU did this, which made him look like a psychopath, but how else could he maintain power in the NK system?). Then, they would have to continue the insane policies and posturing of the previous regime, all the while very slowly creating projects and connections that could gradually change the course of the country, and very subtly and only occasionally hinting at a desire for better relations with the outside world. I don’t know if this is what KJU is doing, but it’s entirely possible, and there are definitely quite a few actions he’s taken that could be interpreted in this way.
The entire country of NK, from the politicians to the military to the everyday citizen, is completely brainwashed and has no conception of the real world outside. A ruler can’t change a country like that overnight. It’s possible KJU is just like his predecessors, but it’s also possible that he’s attempting to change his country from within at a pace that’s slow enough to keep his internal enemies from noticing and/or stopping him.
I agree about the economy. And this is where sanctions are counter-productive.
It’s a chicken-and-egg situation though.
The leadership is not going to readily give up its nuclear ‘toys’ if it leaves them open to invasion by neighbouring countries. Why are NK and Iran supposed to be the only countries in the world that aren’t permitted to rely on the ‘deterrence’ rationale for nukes?
But I think it’s misleading to equate NK and Iran, their situations are very different.
From Kim’s point of view, he needs development but he wants sufficient deterrence that South Korea can’t just walk in.
Iran doesn’t have a monolithic government, they have an educated population, they want to be recognised as a legitimate country (rather than regarded as some sort of pariah). Evolution is taught in schools, they hosted the 2017 Womens World Chess Championship (remember the fuss about burqas?). I infer a lot of tension between the religious factions and the outward-looking (if I can call it that) factions. I think that side of Iran needs to be encouraged, not penalised with sanctions.
cr
“From Kim’s point of view, he needs development but he wants sufficient deterrence that South Korea can’t just walk in.”
Kim already has this. The artillery on the NK side of the DMZ alone is enough to completely destroy Seoul in hours. He also has the world’s largest army. Nobody is walking into NK.
Kim has the largest military force if you count NoKo’s six million man reserve. China and the US have more active military troops.
That’s a fair point I guess, but…still. Ain’t nobody just walkin’ into NK.
Our experience in Eastern Europe is, however, quite the opposite: economic collapse was needed to unlock the doors.
This is one of the few things I thought Trump was right about from the start. We never should have made this deal, nor trusted Iran to keep it. The Obama administration should have been doing everything possible to keep pressure on Iran, including sanctions and sabotage of the program.
In fact, I viewed this deal as a (admittedly far better coordinated and completed) vanity project for Obama in a similar vein of Trump’s attempt to get a “win” on convincing the North Korean government to stop their program. Did anyone in the Obama administration honestly think this would work? If they did, their naivete should be concerning; if they didn’t, then it was all political theater.
If Iran got caught cheating on the deal, I still think we would be in a better moral and diplomatic position with the deal in place. As it stands, Iran could (and undoubtedly will) claim that the US also cheated by negotiating the deal in bad faith. If the US was still part of the deal, it could join with the other signatories in taking action against Iran and clearly have the moral high ground and the support of most of the rest of the world.
I think anyone who didn’t already support sanctions and other types of pressure against Iran isn’t likely to suddenly support them because of the deal, and those who supported them before the deal would continue to do so regardless of it. I don’t see how the deal changed the status quo.
Sorry but the difference is obvious. Iran agreed to the deal. It’s an agreement. Sanctions are one-sided.
The difference is obvious, but it’s also obvious who the deal was with. If Vladimir Putin makes a deal to stop doing something that he feels benefits him/his country, do we or the international community believe he’ll live up to it, or that he’ll secretly continue the practice in question? If it’s the latter, then I don’t think anyone would think differently about Iran/the Ayatollah.
Yes, they are not to be trusted. Still, as it has been pointed out to Trump over and over again, a deal is still better than no deal. Given the way most Iranians feel about the US, I think our best policy is to bide our time hoping that someday they get a government that wants to join the rest of the world. The deal helped in that regard, IMHO.
“a deal is still better than no deal”
I disagree that this is some kind of maxim. It depends on the deal, who it’s with, whether the two sides can verify that the other is holding up its end, and myriad other factors.
“…I think our best policy is to bide our time hoping that someday they get a government that wants to join the rest of the world. The deal helped in that regard, IMHO.”
How did the deal help in that regard? I’m not necessarily disputing this yet because I don’t know your reason for believing it. I’m genuinely curious.
“Trust but verify” — as a washed-up Hollywood actor once attributed to an old Russian proverb.
Or, as my dowager aunt who taught me to play poker used to put it, “trust everybody but cut the cards anyway.” 🙂
Comments on politics tend to the humorous, no matter what the basis. So we should trust one part of a claim – no core destruction – but not the other – no weapon construction, because of … well, why?
Of course it is the US of Trump that now has Iran open to continuing its de facto stopped weapon program (whether or not irrevocably stopped). But we don’t know that they have continued.
Whatever US (and Iran) do, EU is still fighting the good fight here, trying to stop nuclear proliferation.
This appears to have been openly discussed back in 2017 (see: https://www.memri.org/reports/head-irans-atomic-energy-organization-only-external-pipelines-arak-reactor-were-filled). I’m not 100% sure this is a violation of the Iran nuclear deal either; there is no evidence of ongoing research, and the concrete pouring did temporarily disable the systems they had and prevent further development.
The reference to “photoshopping” seems odd, because the articles suggest that what happened is that there was PHYSICAL fakery involved, with the outsides filled with concrete but not the insides. I wonder if the word being translated as “photoshopped” is actually closer to “faked.”