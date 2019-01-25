Latest news: Trump’s informal advisor Roger Stone was indicted by Mueller et al. on seven criminal counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements, and witness tampering. Stone has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back, which will doubtlessly amuse his fellow inmates. As CNN noted in its email:
The indictment’s wording does not say who on the campaign knew about Stone’s quest, but makes clear it was multiple people. This is the first time prosecutors have alleged they know of additional people close to the President who worked with Stone as he sought out WikiLeaksfounder Julian Assange.
It’s also a hot beverage holiday, National Irish Coffee Day (I’m not sure whether this is cultural appropriation of whether the drink is even known in Ireland). In Wales it’s Dydd Santes Dwynwendescribed as the Welsh Valentine’s Day.  According to Wikipedia,