It’s January 25, 2019, and we’ve reached the end of the week at last, but the weekend in Chicago should be grim, as there are predictions of very low temperatures. As I walked to work this morning, the temperature was -5°F (-21° C), but felt colder because of a stiff wind. Below is my attire before leaving: an Eddie Bauer fabric/down jacket layered atop a Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer light down jacket, a sweatshirt, heavy gloves and a balaklava. But my legs, in jeans, froze on the short walk to work. I’m parked in front of a space heater now.

Latest news: Trump’s informal advisor Roger Stone was indicted by Mueller et al. on seven criminal counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements, and witness tampering. Stone has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back, which will doubtlessly amuse his fellow inmates. As CNN noted in its email: The indictment’s wording does not say who on the campaign knew about Stone’s quest, but makes clear it was multiple people. This is the first time prosecutors have alleged they know of additional people close to the President who worked with Stone as he sought out WikiLeaksfounder Julian Assange. It’s also a hot beverage holiday, National Irish Coffee Day (I’m not sure whether this is cultural appropriation of whether the drink is even known in Ireland). In Wales it’s Dydd Santes Dwynwen, described as the Welsh Valentine’s Day. According to Wikipedia,

A big boost for St Dwynwen’s Day came in 2003 when the Welsh Language Board (Bwrdd yr Iaith Gymraeg) teamed up with UK supermarket Tesco to distribute 50,000 free cards in 43 of its Welsh stores. One card was inserted with a special heart, the finder of which would be entitled to a prize. The board also suggested numerous ways to celebrate the feast besides sending cards, for example, organize a love-themed gig, set up a singles night, prepare a romantic meal and perhaps compose a love poem to read at the local pub.

I can only imagine the moxie it would take to read a love poem at the local pub. Dylan Thomas would be appalled!

On this day in 1533, Henry VIII secretly married his second wife, Anne Boleyn. After having failed to produce a son, she was beheaded three years later. On January 25, 1755, Moscow University was established on Tatiana Day, a Russian Orthodox religious holiday. And on this day in 1858, the famous Wedding March by Felix Mendelssohn was played at the marriage between Queen Victoria’s daughter, Victoria, and Friedrich of Prussia. Although it was first played 11 years earlier, its rendition at the royal wedding made it eternally popular, and it’s still played often today.

On January 25, 1890 the journalist Nellie Bly (photo below) completed her around-the-world trip in 72 days. Completed by steamer and railroad, the trip was a world record, and Bly traveled mostly by herself. Read about her; she had a fascinating life.

On January 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy delivered the first presidential news conference that was televised live. Exactly a decade later, Charles Manson, Susan Atkins, Linda Kasabian, and Patricia Krenwinkel were found guilty of the Tate/LaBianca murders in 1969. On that same day in 1971, Idi Ami deposed Milton Obote in a coup, becoming Uganda’s brutal President until 1979. As Wikipedia notes, Amin’s “full self-bestowed title ultimately became: ‘His Excellency, President for Life, Field Marshal Al Hadji Doctor Idi Amin Dada, VC, DSO, MC, Lord of All the Beasts of the Earth and Fishes of the Seas and Conqueror of the British Empire in Africa in General and Uganda in Particular’, in addition to his officially stated claim of being the uncrowned King of Scotland.”

On January 15, 1996, Billy Bailey became the last person to be hanged in the U.S., choosing that method of execution over lethal injection. His last meal consisted of a well-done steak, a baked potato with sour cream and butter, buttered rolls, peas, and vanilla ice cream. His mistake there was ordering the steak well done. Finally, on this day in 2011, the Egyptian revolution began in earnest with demonstrations, strikes, riots, and street fighting.

Notables born on January 25 include Robert Boyle (1627), Robert Burns (1759), W. Somerset Maugham (1874), Virginia Woolf (1882), Theodosius Dobzhansky (1900; note that Wikipedia also lists his birthday on January 24, so somebody should sort that out), Paul Nurse (1949; Nobel Laureate), Peter Tatchell (1952), and Alicia Keys (1981).

Those who died on this day include Lucas Cranach the Younger (1586), Robert Burton (1640), Al Capone (1947), Adele Astaire (1981), Ava Gardner (1990). Fanny Blankers-Koen (2004), Philip Johnson (2005), and Mary Tyler Moore (2017).

Here’s a portrait of Duke August of Saxony by LC the Y, done about 1545:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the worst possible calamity has struck Hili:

A: Your food has run out. Hili: I will not comment.

In Polish:

Ja: Skończyła się twoja karma.

Hili: Nie będę tego komentować.

We have report on Matthew’s newest cat Harry, who is, as the Brits say, “poorly”. Matthew calls the photo below “Harry and the Cone of Shame”, adding this:

He’s had a poorly toe for 2-3 weeks, with a couple of rounds of antibiotics he stopped limping but still wasn’t right so had anaesthetic and x-rays today. Seems to be some kind of bone infection. 4 weeks of antibiotics and the cone to stop him gnawing at the paw… he is not happy!

Speaking of cones of shame:

A Tweet embodying much of what I don’t like about the Regressive Left (and no, I don’t like MAGA hats). Emotions don’t always triumph over intentions and facts. Otherwise we’re in the land of safe spaces with Play-Doh, cookies, and puppy videos. Grania deemed the woman insane, but I think she’s typical of a certain kind of authoritarian Leftist who, as Haidt and Lukianoff note, says that feelings triumph all.

This “liberal” says she’s scared of a hat and facts don’t matter over feelings. This video is important to share because it shows the true mindset of a “liberal.” They care nothing about the truth, all they want is power via feelings. pic.twitter.com/D0tXXvHhUm — David King 🇺🇸 (@DavidGotNews) January 24, 2019

Titania McGrath poetizes over the twisted incident involving the Covington Catholic boys, the Native Americans, and the Black Hebrews (oy, what a reportorial mess that was!):

I wept as I wrote this poem. You’ll weep too…#Covington pic.twitter.com/iHess5Ls4U — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) January 23, 2019

From Heather Hastie via Ann German, a very clever Venn diagram:

Tweets from Grania. I’m pretty sure I posted this first one a while back, but you can’t see it too often.

If Lake Michigan is turbulent this weekend, and we keep our -5°F temperature, this may happen in Chicago:

Ohioans were treated to a gorgeous, nature-made ice sculpture garden that formed over a pier this weekend pic.twitter.com/226ZKRNAK5 — Pattern (@Pattern) January 24, 2019

A good tweet from God:

Everyone needs a pocket kitten.

Teacher: Why do you keep looking inside your pocket? Me: No reason 😂 pic.twitter.com/OVffOxMjlj — 🐱 (@videocats) January 22, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. First, a lovely pair of bobcats:

A pair of bobcats on a winter's day — Phantom Canyon, Colorado. Footage by Michael Forsberghttps://t.co/04qqVmJ3x7 pic.twitter.com/PhOaZdmDx2 — Center for Bio Div (@CenterForBioDiv) January 22, 2019

Look at that snout on this weevil!

Insect of the day: Someone has been telling some serious porkies. The superb rostrum of the hose-nosed weevil (Antliarhis zamiae). This South African beast uses its prodigious snout to drill through cycad cone scales to reach the eggs within 📷 Anna Eksteen pic.twitter.com/a0Nv5ZsceM — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) January 24, 2019

I’m not scared of no stinking leeches!

Now you’ve seen a leech parent with leech eggs & babies. Sleep well tonight friends pic.twitter.com/UFcTfRzbJK — Dr. Solomon David (@SolomonRDavid) January 24, 2019