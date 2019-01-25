Friday duckling

For my next birthday, I’d like a rescue duckling on a leash, please.

The background:

Vegeta, a 4-week-old duckling who was rescued after his mother died, confidently charges ahead while walking on a leash.

Vegeta?

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 25, 2019 at 2:45 pm and filed under ducklings, heartwarmers. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

9 Comments

  1. tubby
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

    I think that’s the name of a character from the comic/cartoon Dragon Ball Z.

    Reply
    • Torbjörn Larsson
      Posted January 25, 2019 at 4:30 pm | Permalink

      Vegeta is the (in the beginning diminutive) antagonist/companion to Goku of the original Dragon Ball series, both US/Japan style superhuman Saiyans of course.

      Reply
    • Torbjörn Larsson
      Posted January 25, 2019 at 4:31 pm | Permalink

      Saiyans tend to have duck hair style …

      Reply
      • tubby
        Posted January 25, 2019 at 5:00 pm | Permalink

        I sort of remember the comic ending in the mid-late 90’s. Seeing that everyone is still gaga over it is so wierd. Like Sailor Moon, I don’t really get why it was so popular then or why peole seem to still love them today.

        Reply
  2. JezGrove
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 2:59 pm | Permalink

    Vegeta was a character in the Dragon Ball manga series apparently, though that’s very much outside my area of expertise (in the unlikely event that I actually have one…) so there is possibly a more logical explanation.

    Reply
  3. Paul Beard
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 3:06 pm | Permalink

    I’d be worried if I was the duck. We put Vegeta in soups and stews. See vegeta.com for recipes.

    Reply
  4. Michael Fisher
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 3:12 pm | Permalink

    Ethan Humes of Orlando, Florida has that duck brother – he’s 4 or 5 yrs old now. Some close ups of the charming fluff ball’s characterful face:

    Reply
  5. vierotchka
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

    All I can do is send you one of my little rubber ducklings, and a ribbon of whichever colour you prefer… 😉

    Reply
  6. Linda Calhoun
    Posted January 25, 2019 at 4:18 pm | Permalink

    OK, so your birthday is at the end of December.

    You posted a picture of yourself in full winter battle gear this morning.

    Do you have enough space in your office or your apartment for a kiddie pool? You won’t be able to take the little guy out for a walk until the weather gets warm enough.

    I’m kind of siding with Vierotchka here. Maybe you should stick to rubber duckies for now.

    L

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: