Friday duckling

For my next birthday, I’d like a rescue duckling on a leash, please.
The background:
Vegeta, a 4-week-old duckling who was rescued after his mother died, confidently charges ahead while walking on a leash.
Vegeta?
I think that’s the name of a character from the comic/cartoon Dragon Ball Z.
Vegeta is the (in the beginning diminutive) antagonist/companion to Goku of the original Dragon Ball series, both US/Japan style superhuman Saiyans of course.
Saiyans tend to have duck hair style …
I sort of remember the comic ending in the mid-late 90’s. Seeing that everyone is still gaga over it is so wierd. Like Sailor Moon, I don’t really get why it was so popular then or why peole seem to still love them today.
Vegeta was a character in the Dragon Ball manga series apparently, though that’s very much outside my area of expertise (in the unlikely event that I actually have one…) so there is possibly a more logical explanation.
I’d be worried if I was the duck. We put Vegeta in soups and stews. See vegeta.com for recipes.
Ethan Humes of Orlando, Florida has that duck brother – he’s 4 or 5 yrs old now. Some close ups of the charming fluff ball’s characterful face:
All I can do is send you one of my little rubber ducklings, and a ribbon of whichever colour you prefer… 😉
OK, so your birthday is at the end of December.
You posted a picture of yourself in full winter battle gear this morning.
Do you have enough space in your office or your apartment for a kiddie pool? You won’t be able to take the little guy out for a walk until the weather gets warm enough.
I’m kind of siding with Vierotchka here. Maybe you should stick to rubber duckies for now.
