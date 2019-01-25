Canada secures conviction under hate speech law

Reader Patrick called my attention to two articles in the Globe and Mail and VICE, reporting that Canada’s infrequently-used “hate speech” laws have not only been used to charge two people, but to convict them. Click on the screenshots below:
The two men convicted, James Sears and LeRoy St. Germaine, were respectively the editor and publisher of Your Ward News, a vile Toronto-area newspaper that reached 300,000 people (probably not via subscription). The conviction was for promoting hatred against women and Jews. The content that led to their conviction is described by VICE (Richard Blouin is the judge who rejected the defendants’ claim that their paper was satirical, and his full decision is here):
Blouin goes on to list several examples of this occurring such as when after the Toronto van attack Sears told his readers to shut down women talking down to men with “extreme prejudice,” or how he commanded his readers to use jury trials to nullify statutory rape and domestic assault charges.
The decision says that Your Ward News contains “undeniable glorification of Adolf Hitler” and that Jews were portrayed as having Satanic horns, drinking the blood of children, blamed for atrocities, and celebrates past persecution of the religious group. The decision strongly goes after the duo for their views on women, with Blouin writing “any position communicated that essentially denies that an entire half of the world’s population are human beings is so outrageously reprehensible that the word “hate” is starkly inadequate. You can read the full decision below.
Your Ward News is a small publication—having around 20 pages per issue—and was put out in the Toronto area. Inside its fold, you would be able to find rape advocacy, Holocaust denial, all forms of anti-Semitism and racism, conspiracy theories, and all sorts of vileness.
One rather notorious passage which preaches against the statutory rape law, reads “age of consent should be the age at which a woman can safely have sex, and not a random number chosen by our ZioMarxist oppressors.”
From the Globe and Mail:
Prosecutor Robin Flumerfelt told the trial the publication – 22 issues from the start of 2015 to the summer of 2018 were scrutinized – demonized feminists as “dangerous people” and called women “tri-orficed chattels.” The paper branded most feminists as “satanists exhilarated by abortion,” claimed women are inferior, and that feminism encourages rape.
The paper also repeatedly claimed the existence of a worldwide, blood-thirsty Jewish conspiracy. The imagery depicted Jews as devils with serpent tongues and reptilian hands, argued Jews were behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks and that the Holocaust was a Jewish myth to strengthen their control of the world.
Here are more examples of the paper’s hate taken from the judge’s decision:
If ever there was a case to test the First Amendment in America, this would be it. And yet, despite the hatred they spewed and the vileness of their views, I still defend their right to say what they want. In other words, I don’t think Canada’s law is justified.
That’s because, as the American founders and the courts recognized, there’s a slippery slope between this kind of stuff and other views that might be discussed, and who is to say what’s acceptable speech and what is hateful. Yes, it’s hateful to demonize the Jews, but what about criticizing Judaism? Child rape is odious, but is it not debatable what the age of consent might be? (No, I am not encouraging child rape here, or saying that the views of these two guys are worthy of respect, just that they don’t deserve to be censored or tried.)
In other words, what is hate speech to some people is speech for others that is worthy of discussion—even if the only value is to sharpen your own opposition to repugnant views and hone your ideas against the best case for the other side. In general, I agree with the U.S. courts that speech should be deemed illegal only if it incites immediate violence, or if it’s libelous, contains threats, incites harassment against another individual, promotes child pornography, makes false and harmful statements about products like drugs, and so on. Hatred of groups does not fall within that ambit, nor should it. In view of the fact that what constitutes “hate” is so subjective, especially these days, I’d prefer to put that one to the side when advocating government censorship.
I realize that jailing these men (and they face a maximum of six months in the pokey and a $5,000 fine) may serve as a deterrent to others to from publishing similar views. But will it end the hatred? No, I think—it will just drive it underground, and make martyrs of these men. Why not air these views and allow them to face the opposition they deserve? The way to eliminate hatred is to bring it into the open, not repress its expression.
Finally, reader Patrick asked me this question:
I am curious if you have any thoughts on this case, and if you have any thoughts on the “defences” list for Canada’s hate speech law. More specifically, I wonder whether a free speech almost-absolutist can support a public postal service (such as Canada Post) refusing to distribute a hateful publication such as YWN. I am unsure about this (leaning towards no, since it is a government institution) but in actuality I am very happy they aren’t distributing it any longer.
I’ve answered the first bit, and as for the postal system, since it’s an arm of the government, in the U.S. it would be illegal, I think, to prevent publications that don’t violate the First Amendment from being distributed. After all, that would be government censorship of speech, as the postal system is an arm of the government. This censorship is legal in Canada, but I disagree with it.
I think we are so close to another L’école Polytechnique incident or the running down of mainly women in Toronto by an incel, that I’m okay with silencing this rhetoric.
That’s terrifying and shocking to me, as Canada always seems so sane. But do you think silencing this rhetoric will prevent it?
It might stop a small proportion of misfits connecting with other misfits.
That’s about the slipperiest slope in the whole damn mountain range.
There’re plenty of weirdos out there who’d probably be better off not reading de Sade’s libertine novels — or Popular Mechanics, for that matter. 🙂
Is there any evidentiary basis or historical precedent for believing that silencing them would be effective in forestalling such an incident?
I am, Ms MacPherson, so, so saddened to hear this news.
Beside the major concern of the paper’s misogyny, I was struck by two other things.
First this: “The paper also repeatedly claimed the existence of a worldwide, blood-thirsty Jewish conspiracy. The imagery depicted Jews as devils with serpent tongues and reptilian hands, argued Jews were behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks and that the Holocaust was a Jewish myth to strengthen their control of the world.” This may be cause for indictment in Canada, but here it would be endorsed by such noted progressive authors as Alice Walker, and by scholars at “Gender Studies” departments at places like Rutgers. The second striking feature is that Mr. St. Germaine looks uncannily like the little ghoul in Charles Addams cartoons.
It should be legal to advocate for a change in a law — the age of consent, for example. It is illegal to advocate breaking the existing law.
Wait, can we pause a moment on “former doctor and pick up artist”. When did “pick up artist” become something you put on your CV?
I believe Dr. Richard Carrier, PhD, started the fad.
These two foul men have been convicted for saying exactly what many imams preach with impunity.
Indeed.
Now, free speech is wonderful, but if you allow someone to teach the earth is flat you create damage for anybody listening to it.
Saying that “most women are irrational, short-sighted, passive-aggressive traitors” is like saying the earth is flat. Untrue and damaging, not a simple opinion.
Wait. What? How in the world does saying “the earth is flat” harm anyone?
I suppose that, other than producing people who believe gravity is not real, we’ve never been to the moon, we’ve never been to space for that matter, all scientists and NASA are in cahoots hiding this flat pizza we are living on, all space images are cgi, the fundamental forces of nature are an opinion, we can never go to Antarctica, the sun and moon are local (no more than 30k in the sky) Evolution and climate change are lies from the same secret organisation that hides the flat earth from us, nothing.
Again, where’s the harm?
What’s this about Antarctica?
I’m familiar with the debunking of the others, but never heard the Antarctica thing bunked in the first place.
I’m with Diana on this. No problem here.
Notice that this guy might have been ok if he’d demonstrated a religious connection. I regard this as one of the more odious aspects of the hate speech laws.
Thanks for blogging about this. My views align with yours. As a Canadian I can say that I lament our hate speech laws. They will and have morphed. Not good, especially that our current leader is a sjw-gender obsessed leftist.
Sears told his readers to shut down women talking down to men with “extreme prejudice,”
This seems to be a clear incitment to violence against an identifiable group of people, there is already legistlation in place for this sort of criminal behaviour.
This is a difficult topic for me and I admire the courage involved in tackling this issue. Every time I read about this on here I am undecided until I sense a danger in prohibiting any speech for fear of getting the type of “wrong” speech wrong. I usually think about religion and how grateful I am that there are no blasphemy laws in the United States. I didn’t even really know there were any until more recently in my life. However, this is where I stand on this particular comment:
“…that speech should be deemed illegal only if it incites immediate violence…”
“’In a non-feminized country, no man would ever face criminal charges merely for…raping a woman who cockteased him incessantly.’”
I have no power when being raped unless I have a knife or pepper spray. That is not okay to say in front of me.
Are we sure these guys aren’t some elaborate Poes? Their fish-wrap seems way too over-the-top for its contents to constitute anyone’s sincerely held beliefs.
But then, the world never ceases to be a source of wonderment when it comes to the crap some people will buy into.
More or less my thoughts as well.
Can’t imagine a pick-up artist having much success with those lines.
I’m conflicted here. I understand the importance of defending freedom of speech, but the Canadian statute seems defensible. We’re social animals who can be manipulated, and I worry that expansive free speech can as easily be used to promote authoritarianism as defend against it. Then I think that’s just cowardly.
I’ve had this paper delivered to me during the past few years and sometimes written “LOL” across the front page and mailed the entire thing back to them a couple of times.
What’s funny is that one of these guys has some kind of Native ancestry and the publication had a kind of indigenous flavor sprinkled in with the antisemitism and misogyny. Real bizarre stuff. I think they should be allowed to air their views and publish but not if they are inciting harassment or violence, which I don’t believe was the case. However, I haven’t read all of their stuff so I’ll reserve judgement.
Yeah, this publication seems pretty clearly to be exhorting people to violence, so should be shut down not necessarily on the hate speech law, which I agree is dangerous and subject to abuse by Islamists and other professional offense takers, but on laws against conspiracies to commit hate crimes.
I would reluctantly extend protections of free speech to almost every one of their spewings, but isn’t it a bona-fide crime to push for readers to nullify juries involved in rape and assault? I would be surprised if that wasn’t a crime.