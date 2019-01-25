Canada secures conviction under hate speech law

Reader Patrick called my attention to two articles in the Globe and Mail and VICE, reporting that Canada’s infrequently-used “hate speech” laws have not only been used to charge two people, but to convict them. Click on the screenshots below:

Globe and Mail:

The paper also repeatedly claimed the existence of a worldwide, blood-thirsty Jewish conspiracy. The imagery depicted Jews as devils with serpent tongues and reptilian hands, argued Jews were behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks and that the Holocaust was a Jewish myth to strengthen their control of the world.

Prosecutor Robin Flumerfelt told the trial the publication – 22 issues from the start of 2015 to the summer of 2018 were scrutinized – demonized feminists as “dangerous people” and called women “tri-orficed chattels.” The paper branded most feminists as “satanists exhilarated by abortion,” claimed women are inferior, and that feminism encourages rape.

One rather notorious passage which preaches against the statutory rape law, reads “age of consent should be the age at which a woman can safely have sex, and not a random number chosen by our ZioMarxist oppressors.”

Your Ward News is a small publication—having around 20 pages per issue—and was put out in the Toronto area. Inside its fold, you would be able to find rape advocacy, Holocaust denial, all forms of anti-Semitism and racism, conspiracy theories, and all sorts of vileness.

The decision says that Your Ward News contains “undeniable glorification of Adolf Hitler” and that Jews were portrayed as having Satanic horns, drinking the blood of children, blamed for atrocities, and celebrates past persecution of the religious group. The decision strongly goes after the duo for their views on women, with Blouin writing “any position communicated that essentially denies that an entire half of the world’s population are human beings is so outrageously reprehensible that the word “hate” is starkly inadequate. You can read t he full decision below.

Blouin goes on to list several examples of this occurring such as when after the Toronto van attack Sears told his readers to shut down women talking down to men with “extreme prejudice,” or how he commanded his readers to use jury trials to nullify statutory rape and domestic assault charges.

The two men convicted, James Sears and LeRoy St. Germaine, were respectively the editor and publisher of Your Ward News, a vile Toronto-area newspaper that reached 300,000 people (probably not via subscription). The conviction was for promoting hatred against women and Jews. The content that led to their conviction is described by VICE (Richard Blouin is the judge who rejected the defendants’ claim that their paper was satirical, and his full decision is here ):

Section 319 also specifies that there are defenses against violations of these sections, but they were not found applicable in this case:

Make no mistake about it: these are hateful, odious, antisemitic, and misogynistic men. Sears used to be a doctor but had his medical license revoked in 1992 for sexual misconduct with three women, and also has two convictions for sexual assault.

If ever there was a case to test the First Amendment in America, this would be it. And yet, despite the hatred they spewed and the vileness of their views, I still defend their right to say what they want. In other words, I don’t think Canada’s law is justified.

That’s because, as the American founders and the courts recognized, there’s a slippery slope between this kind of stuff and other views that might be discussed, and who is to say what’s acceptable speech and what is hateful. Yes, it’s hateful to demonize the Jews, but what about criticizing Judaism? Child rape is odious, but is it not debatable what the age of consent might be? (No, I am not encouraging child rape here, or saying that the views of these two guys are worthy of respect, just that they don’t deserve to be censored or tried.)

In other words, what is hate speech to some people is speech for others that is worthy of discussion—even if the only value is to sharpen your own opposition to repugnant views and hone your ideas against the best case for the other side. In general, I agree with the U.S. courts that speech should be deemed illegal only if it incites immediate violence, or if it’s libelous, contains threats, incites harassment against another individual, promotes child pornography, makes false and harmful statements about products like drugs, and so on. Hatred of groups does not fall within that ambit, nor should it. In view of the fact that what constitutes “hate” is so subjective, especially these days, I’d prefer to put that one to the side when advocating government censorship.

I realize that jailing these men (and they face a maximum of six months in the pokey and a $5,000 fine) may serve as a deterrent to others to from publishing similar views. But will it end the hatred? No, I think—it will just drive it underground, and make martyrs of these men. Why not air these views and allow them to face the opposition they deserve? The way to eliminate hatred is to bring it into the open, not repress its expression.

Finally, reader Patrick asked me this question:

I am curious if you have any thoughts on this case, and if you have any thoughts on the “defences” list for Canada’s hate speech law. More specifically, I wonder whether a free speech almost-absolutist can support a public postal service (such as Canada Post) refusing to distribute a hateful publication such as YWN. I am unsure about this (leaning towards no, since it is a government institution) but in actuality I am very happy they aren’t distributing it any longer.

I’ve answered the first bit, and as for the postal system, since it’s an arm of the government, in the U.S. it would be illegal, I think, to prevent publications that don’t violate the First Amendment from being distributed. After all, that would be government censorship of speech, as the postal system is an arm of the government. This censorship is legal in Canada, but I disagree with it.