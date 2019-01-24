Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Thursday, January 24, 2019, and National Peanut Butter Day (No food for me, as it’s a fasting day).

On this day in 1848, sawmill operator James Marshall found gold in the water by his mill, a discovery that led to the California Gold Rush, which lasted seven years and had huge effects on the state—including the near extirpation of California’s Native Americans. On January 24, 1857, the University of Calcutta opened, constituting the first real university in South Asia.

On this day in 1908, Robert Baden-Powell founded the first Boy Scout Troop, in the same year he published Scouting for Boys, the fourth best-selling book of all time.

And on January 24, 1972, Japanese Sergeant Shoichi Yokoi was found hiding out in the jungles of Guam, where he had been lurking since 1944. He was originally with nine other Japanese soldiers, which were reduced to three who had contact with each other; but during the last eight years of his nearly 28-year vigil he lived alone in a cave, foraging for food. Discovered and captured in 1972, Yokoi had known since 1952 that WWII was ended, but was afraid to surrender. He returned to Japan, somewhat of a celebrity, collected $300 in back pay and a small pension, and died in 1997.

Yokoi was, however, not the last Japanese soldier to surrender; that honor goes to two others: Second Lieutenant Hiroo Onoda (officially released from duty of March 9, 1974, by his former commander who had traveled to the Philippines from Japan for that purpose) and Private Teruo Nakamura (captured in Indonesia on December 18, 1974).

Here’s Yokoi getting his first haircut in 28 years:

On this day in 1984, the first Apple Macintosh personal computer went on sale in the U.S. I got one shortly thereafter and still have it. It may even work, though it’s a cumbersome and useless relic. Exactly five years after Macs went on sale, serial killer Ted Bundy was executed by electrocution in the Florida State Prison. Finally, on this day in 2003, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security began operation with its first mission to grope my buttocks at TSA checkpoints.

Notables born on this day include William Congreve (1670), Frederick the Great (1712), Edith Wharton (1862), Theodosius Dobzhansky (1900; my academic grandfather), Ernest Borgnine (1917), Oral Roberts (1918), Desmond Morris (1928), Neil Diamond (1941), Gary Hart (1942), Michio Kaku (1947), John Belushi (1949), Alan Sokal (1955), and Mary Lou Retton (1968).

Here’s a short video giving some facts about Dobzhansky. I started as his graduate student at Rockefeller University, but was drafted in 1971 as a conscientious objector. When I got out of hospital service, Dobzhansky had moved to Davis and was semi-retired, so I wound up studying with his student Richard Lewontin at Harvard. I consider Dobzhansky’s greatest achievement to be his 1937 book Genetics and the Origin of Species, the founding work of the Modern Synthesis.

Those who died on January 24 include Winston Churchill (1965; PM and Nobel Laureate), Larry Fine (1975), L. Ron Hubbard (1986), and Butch Trucks (2017).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili doubts the wisdom of a popular cliché:

Cyrus: One has to hope Hili: I’m not so sure. . .

In Polish:

Cyrus: Trzeba mieć nadzieję.

Hili: Nie jestem pewna.

And in the snowy mountains of southern Poland, Leon and his staff have finally bestirred themselves to go hiking.

Leon: Adventures ahoy!

In Polish: Ahoj przygodo!

A tweet from Sam Harris. Actually, I suppose someone like Ken Ham would consider the hagfish’s slime to be evidence for the divine: a wondrous adaptation conferred by God.

Can we just consider the hagfish proof that there is no God? (Works for me.) https://t.co/ow1s9o9qYd — Sam Harris (@SamHarrisOrg) January 23, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. This first one, he said, defies belief, and I agree. I’ve tweeted it to the Oxford Museum of Natural History, from whence it came, saying that I want the evidence!

I was not ready for this information. pic.twitter.com/vUL7hhTOVX — Elsa Panciroli (@gsciencelady) January 23, 2019

Now the poster appears to be wrong; Elsa got 67 comments and 750 retweets, many of which must have taken the claim as fact!

And Elsa gives her take on the kerfuffle:

Lessons from today:

1) people LOVE penguins

2) don't believe everything you read on toilet walls

3) there is a great untapped depth of public knowledge about bird excretion https://t.co/ubpouXznLD — Elsa Panciroli (@gsciencelady) January 23, 2019

Spot the caterpillar! Amazing leaf mimic, no?

Spot the toadlet! (Not that easy. . . ):

Finally the monsoonal rains are arriving across Darwin and we're getting nightly detections of the threatened Howard Springs Toadlet! Luckily they have a reasonably loud, distinctive call…because they are bloody hard to get a visual on! #Honours #fieldwork #wildoz #sandfrog pic.twitter.com/nVJ07aPDrJ — Matt Clancy (@MattClancy94) January 23, 2019

Tweets from Grania. More ads with out-of-place cats—but cute ones!

Today's Vintage Ad With Bizarrely Out-Of-Place Cats. With the bank that brings you kittens in buckets. pic.twitter.com/HCKLMIRf0l — Undine (@HorribleSanity) January 23, 2019

The way the world should be:

Grania asks, “Did this film even need to be made?” I am not as negative as she is, but I haven’t seen it.

🎬 WATCH: James Bulger's mother has reacted with disgust and disappointment to the news that 'Detainment', a film about her son's killers, is nominated for an #Oscar. @Seanmoncrieff speaks to director Vincent Lambe. pic.twitter.com/ypPhDff7tn — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) January 23, 2019

A relaxed neko which Twitter translates as “could sit out chillin”.

I wrote about Faye’s article yesterday. It turns out that it didn’t say exactly what it seemed to say (see here).

"If Gillette ads depicted the real world, they’d have to switch from selling razors to selling pepper spray." Wry and insightful column by one of my favorite science columnists, @FayeFlam https://t.co/MdQi4kNbXW via @bopinion — Steven Pinker (@sapinker) January 22, 2019