Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Thursday, January 24, 2019, and National Peanut Butter Day (No food for me, as it’s a fasting day).
On this day in 1848, sawmill operator James Marshall found gold in the water by his mill, a discovery that led to the California Gold Rush, which lasted seven years and had huge effects on the state—including the near extirpation of California’s Native Americans. On January 24, 1857, the University of Calcutta opened, constituting the first real university in South Asia.
On this day in 1908, Robert Baden-Powell founded the first Boy Scout Troop, in the same year he published Scouting for Boys, the fourth best-selling book of all time.
And on January 24, 1972, Japanese Sergeant Shoichi Yokoi was found hiding out in the jungles of Guam, where he had been lurking since 1944. He was originally with nine other Japanese soldiers, which were reduced to three who had contact with each other; but during the last eight years of his nearly 28-year vigil he lived alone in a cave, foraging for food. Discovered and captured in 1972, Yokoi had known since 1952 that WWII was ended, but was afraid to surrender. He returned to Japan, somewhat of a celebrity, collected $300 in back pay and a small pension, and died in 1997.
Yokoi was, however, not the last Japanese soldier to surrender; that honor goes to two others: Second Lieutenant Hiroo Onoda (officially released from duty of March 9, 1974, by his former commander who had traveled to the Philippines from Japan for that purpose) and Private Teruo Nakamura (captured in Indonesia on December 18, 1974).
Here’s Yokoi getting his first haircut in 28 years:
On this day in 1984, the first Apple Macintosh personal computer went on sale in the U.S. I got one shortly thereafter and still have it. It may even work, though it’s a cumbersome and useless relic. Exactly five years after Macs went on sale, serial killer Ted Bundy was executed by electrocution in the Florida State Prison. Finally, on this day in 2003, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security began operation with its first mission to grope my buttocks at TSA checkpoints.
Notables born on this day include William Congreve (1670), Frederick the Great (1712), Edith Wharton (1862), Theodosius Dobzhansky (1900; my academic grandfather), Ernest Borgnine (1917), Oral Roberts (1918), Desmond Morris (1928), Neil Diamond (1941), Gary Hart (1942), Michio Kaku (1947), John Belushi (1949), Alan Sokal (1955), and Mary Lou Retton (1968).
Here’s a short video giving some facts about Dobzhansky. I started as his graduate student at Rockefeller University, but was drafted in 1971 as a conscientious objector. When I got out of hospital service, Dobzhansky had moved to Davis and was semi-retired, so I wound up studying with his student Richard Lewontin at Harvard. I consider Dobzhansky’s greatest achievement to be his 1937 book Genetics and the Origin of Species, the founding work of the Modern Synthesis.
Those who died on January 24 include Winston Churchill (1965; PM and Nobel Laureate), Larry Fine (1975), L. Ron Hubbard (1986), and Butch Trucks (2017).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili doubts the wisdom of a popular cliché:
Cyrus: One has to hopeHili: I’m not so sure. . .
Cyrus: Trzeba mieć nadzieję.
Hili: Nie jestem pewna.
And in the snowy mountains of southern Poland, Leon and his staff have finally bestirred themselves to go hiking.
Leon: Adventures ahoy!
In Polish: Ahoj przygodo!
A tweet from Sam Harris. Actually, I suppose someone like Ken Ham would consider the hagfish’s slime to be evidence for the divine: a wondrous adaptation conferred by God.
Tweets from Matthew. This first one, he said, defies belief, and I agree. I’ve tweeted it to the Oxford Museum of Natural History, from whence it came, saying that I want the evidence!
Now the poster appears to be wrong; Elsa got 67 comments and 750 retweets, many of which must have taken the claim as fact!
And Elsa gives her take on the kerfuffle:
Spot the caterpillar! Amazing leaf mimic, no?
Spot the toadlet! (Not that easy. . . ):
Tweets from Grania. More ads with out-of-place cats—but cute ones!
The way the world should be:
Grania asks, “Did this film even need to be made?” I am not as negative as she is, but I haven’t seen it.
A relaxed neko which Twitter translates as “could sit out chillin”.
I wrote about Faye’s article yesterday. It turns out that it didn’t say exactly what it seemed to say (see here).
Sam’s tweet seems oddly unspecific. He should specify what type of god the hagfish disproves. It only disproves the type of god that would not allow the hagfish lol.
One twitter commenter indeed suggests it is evidence for a “deal with it” god. This type of god creates the hagfish and then puts on cool sunglasses and says “deal with it”, which is helpfully illustrated with an appropriate gif image.
Not the sort of G*d I’d want anyway.
Hagfish, Bobbitt worms, parasitic wasps, nematode worms, (I just stopped trying to find more examples ‘cos I don’t want nightmares tonight)…
what sort sort of ingenious sadist thought them up?
cr
I dunno. The sort of god that creationists love for some reason. I guess they have low standards lol.
And here Monty Python comes to the rescue:
All things dull and ugly,
All creatures short and squat,
All things rude and nasty,
The Lord God made the lot.
Each little snake that poisons,
Each little wasp that stings,
He made their brutish venom.
He made their horrid wings.
All things sick and cancerous,
All evil great and small,
All things foul and dangerous,
The Lord God made them all.
Each nasty little hornet,
Each beastly little squid
Who made the spikey urchin?
Who made the sharks? He did!
All things scabbed and ulcerous,
All pox both great and small,
Putrid, foul and gangrenous,
The Lord God made them all.
It can’t be put any better than that, methinks.
Poor Cyrus looks desperate. It seems hope is all he’s got. 😎
Any way you figure the percentages, Jerry, when you get to Antarctica, take Mr. Zappa’s advice, and don’t eat the yellow snow:
Also sound advice for more temperate regions
Re: Detainment
Obviously any reasonable person feels very sorry for Jamie Bulger’s Mother. Consider, though, what the implications are of asking family members for permission about every single fictional or documentary representation of a tragic event.
Do we have to wait until everyone connected with an event is dead because representing it might take them back?
Obviously this sort of thing can be done insensitively (e.g. Wolves at the Door). But a blanket ban on such things would take in (e.g.) United 93, My Friend Dahmer, Schindler’s List, and to be honest–we’d never stop.
Is there something especially horrible about child murders? Certainly. And those films I mentioned have them too. And, once again, you have to feel for anyone whose feelings are re-awakened by a depiction on screen.
But to remove all references to real tragedies on those grounds would have some fairly huge knock-on effects.
That said–I don’t know how the topic was handled–and that is certainly something that could be commented on. But I probably wouldn’t ask the mother of the victim to do so. Because I’m not a monster.
The film is based on transcripts and seems to have been done responsibly. The mother (and who can blame her) won’t get over this and never wants to think about the perpetrators again. She doesnt want to see them as human.
But the rest of us don’t have to follow that. It’s her son who was killed–but her son was part of a wider community that might reasonably seek to understand such events better. Having a family veto over this seems unworkable (of course) but I’m not sure it is reasonable either (not that I would expect family members to ever be reasonable about such a thing, nor would I be–but thats hardly the point).
I click “like” for this post.
+1
A very perceptive comment. I haven’t seen the film, and I’m not sure I want to, but it seeks to explore, among other things, how we can hold people responsible for their actions, and what the implications are for criminal policy. Our host’s views on free will, and its implications for the legal system, are clearly relevant here.
Birds do not urinate as anyone who watches them will know. There is some water in their excretions of course.
There is very little precipitation in large parts of Antarctica – perhaps they are guessing the amount of annual excretions of penguins based on estimates of penguin numbers, looking at the annual snowfall, & comparing the two?
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=guano+antarctica
I like the title with with the term, ornithogenic sediments. I’ll try to find a way to work that into conversation.
When I graduated high school, my biology teacher gave me a copy of Genetics of the Evolutionary Process. I didn’t read it (seemed kind of dense!) until eight years later right before I started graduate study. In a real way, it was the foundation of how I see life.
Penguin guano:
SOURCE
Perhaps the original story [which is ten or more years old] noted that 3% of the Antarctic ice as seen from space is guano coloured? One can even guess the predominant penguin diet from the colour of the excreta from space! [pink is krill]. This here is Adélie penguin nesting sites in red:
It’s good to see that even though Leon is obviously intrepid, as one can see from his confident stance and his hiking cry “Adventures ahoy!” he’s also a very responsible hiker — he keeps his staff securely tethered to the leash so they won’t lag behind and get lost in the snow.
The cans that the kittens are investigating are cream cans which might explain the image.
Maru wouldn’t think that anything was out of place in the illustration. Maru couldn’t conceive of any available container without a cat in it.
Today is also Beer Can Appreciation Day. It was on this day in 1935 that the Kruger Brewery of Newark, NJ, first introduced beer in cans . The initial market for canned beer was Richmond, Virginia
I don’t drink beer, but that seems like an interesting invention. Were there other drinks in cans at the time?
The coincidental timing of Wi-Fi for dogs only with the Blood Wolf Super Moon adds certainty to the fact we are entering the Endtimes.👼
Given how little water there is in birds’ urine, I don’t believe that about the ice.
The reference to Baden-Powell and his book reminds me of one of the best of the literary competitions in The New Statesman many years ago: to put the titles of three books together so that they form a coherent narrative.
One of the winning entries was: What’s Become of Waring?; Down and Out in Paris and London; Scouting for Boys.