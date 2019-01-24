The furriest animal on Earth

I was entranced by the sea otters (Enhydra lutris) I saw on my recent visit to the California coast, and looked up some facts about them. One thing that astonished me was the almost unbelievable thickness of their fur.

The facts from BBC Earth, referencing a paper in Acta Theriologica:

In a 2010 paper, researchers compared the hair densities of Eurasian otters and sea otters. They found that Eurasian otters have up to 80,000 hairs per square centimetre of skin, while sea otters have an astonishing 140,000 hairs per sq cm. By comparison, Arctic foxes and chinchillas both have 20,000 hairs per sq cm, and a muskox has just 420 per sq cm. Clearly, the sea otter is the furriest creature on Earth.

Since 1 cm² = 0.155 inch², this means that (as confirmed by other sources), sea otters have 140,000/0.155 or a bit more than 900,000 hairs per square inch on some parts of their body. This comports with other sources, like SeaWorld, which says this:

Sea otters have the densest fur of any mammal. Hair density varies dramatically with location on the body, ranging from about 26,000 to 165,000 hairs per square centimeter (170,000-1,062,000 per square inch).

Imagine that! I can’t even conceive of it: imagine taking one square inch of sea otter skin and counting a million hairs! In comparison, Leaf notes that the average human has 2,200 hairs per square inch, or 100,000 on the entire head. That’s just 1/10 the number of hairs on one square inch of an otter’s body, so that otters have a hair density about 450 times that of humans.

Of course, the otters need them because they inhabit cold waters and rarely leave the ocean; the fur is for insulation.

The density of those hairs is also responsible for the near-extermination of sea otters for their fur, which took the population down to between 1000 and 2000 individuals in the early 1900s. Now, thanks to conservation, the species is up to about 100,000 individuals compared to the historical estimate of 150,000-300,000. They’re still classified as endangered, though.