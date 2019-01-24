Today we have the last installment of reader Joe Dickinson’s photos from Alaska taken about five years ago (part 1 is here and part 2 here). Joe’s captions are indented.

We were fortunate to see a pod of five or six humpbacks (Megaptera novaeangliae) bubble net feeding just offshore near Juneau. A local whale watch boat joined in the fun. In all the closer shots, you can easily make out the pleats in the throat area that allow huge gulps of sea water and prey and, in the much smaller upper jaw, the baleen that will filter out the good stuff. In some, you also can make out the eye just by the jaw joint.