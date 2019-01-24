Poll results: This year’s Oscars

Here are the results of yesterday’s polls about which films, directors, and stars would win this year’s Oscars. (I have to say that I’m somewhat disappointed at the paucity of votes given the number of readers). Here you go, but of course you can continue to vote as well as guess in the comments who will win. There’s a prize for the first commenter to get all six right, and if nobody does perhaps there will be a consolation prize.

As you see, “Roma” leads for best picture and director, while there’s a melange of movies whose stars garnered the other prizes. As I haven’t seen any of these movies (mea culpa), it looks as if “Roma” is the one I should see first.