Poll results: This year’s Oscars

Here are the results of yesterday’s polls about which films, directors, and stars would win this year’s Oscars. (I have to say that I’m somewhat disappointed at the paucity of votes given the number of readers). Here you go, but of course you can continue to vote as well as guess in the comments who will win. There’s a prize for the first commenter to get all six right, and if nobody does perhaps there will be a consolation prize.
As you see, “Roma” leads for best picture and director, while there’s a melange of movies whose stars garnered the other prizes. As I haven’t seen any of these movies (mea culpa), it looks as if “Roma” is the one I should see first.
I haven’t seen any of those movies, and probably never will.
I felt that I shouldn’t vote for the same reason. Instead, I am rewatching Newsroom in its’ entirety.
Understand or heard reports the guy who directed Bohemian Rhapsody is in some trouble. However, he was not up for an award as director.
BlacKkKlansman was brilliant. It was serious. It was funny. The audience laughed out loud multiple times but left taking about how it impacted them emotionally. I highly recommend it.
As I was watching it, BlacKkKlansman struck me as something of a throwback to some of Spike’s earlier work, like School Daze. I liked it a lot, especially Topher Grace’s nifty little turn as David Duke.
This is one of the few contenders that I had managed to see. I thought it very good, and I am rooting for Spike Lee to get the best director oscar – in large part because he has been consistently good for many years.
I’d seen four, Roma, Star is Born, Black Panther and The Favorite. Of those, I probably enjoyed the Favorite the most. But it didn’t seem like a “Best Picture” – although the individual performances of the three leading women were all worthy. I quite enjoyed Roma but it didn’t really grip me. Always hard to decide on the best movie when you’ve only seen half of them. Personally, I think there were at least three of last years nominated films (Shape of Water, Three Billboards and Lady Bird)that were better than any of the nominees that I have seen this year.
I didn’t vote, because I haven’t seen most of these, yet. I hope Mahershala Ali wins. I have seen him in a number of things, and think he is a great actor.
Three Billboards maybe for Best of Decade?