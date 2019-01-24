Pinker responds to the critics of “Enlightenment Now”

On the occasion of the publication of the paperback edition of his book Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress, Steve Pinker has published a response to his critics (as well as other reflections) in Quillette. While that’s not the usual kind of place where Steve publishes, it’s all to the good because what other place would publish 10,000 words of reflection, reaction, and rebuttal? And Quillette is worth your attention.

As you probably know, Pinker’s book has been widely attacked, often for no reason I can discern than that people either didn’t read the book or have some psychological aversion to the facts that the world has progressed economically, morally, and in other aspects of well being. And no, Pinker didn’t ignore exigent threats like Trump and environmental degradation, and no, he didn’t limn a continuous rise in well being every year. I’ve defended him on this site several times against these base canards (and “canard” is an insult to ducks); he cites two of these defenses in the notes to his Quillette piece (here and here), but he hardly needs my defense. (By the way, I’ve just canceled my subscription to The New Yorker as I can no longer stand its smug antiscience attitude that motivates its own attacks on Pinker’s work. And the magazine’s quality seems to be declining.)

Regardless of my status as Pinker’s Bulldog, I still think that both Better Angels and Enlightenment Now are required reading for people who visit this site. Yes, they’re long books, and yes, some people have a limited attention span, but if you want to see the case not just for progress, but also for the three causes encapsulated in Pinker’s title, it’s a must-read. If for no other reason, you should read the pair of books as a counter to the many academics and miscreants who have faulted Pinker for no good reason. It’s beyond me why so many people go after Pinker, given that he’s a nice guy and doesn’t engage in Twitter wars or other nefarious activities. It must be his message. But the fact remains that, as documented by the 75 graphs in Enlightenment Now, the world and its population is getting better.