Pinker responds to the critics of “Enlightenment Now”

On the occasion of the publication of the paperback edition of his book Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress, Steve Pinker has published a response to his critics (as well as other reflections) in Quillette. While that’s not the usual kind of place where Steve publishes, it’s all to the good because what other place would publish 10,000 words of reflection, reaction, and rebuttal? And Quillette is worth your attention.
As you probably know, Pinker’s book has been widely attacked, often for no reason I can discern than that people either didn’t read the book or have some psychological aversion to the facts that the world has progressed economically, morally, and in other aspects of well being. And no, Pinker didn’t ignore exigent threats like Trump and environmental degradation, and no, he didn’t limn a continuous rise in well being every year. I’ve defended him on this site several times against these base canards (and “canard” is an insult to ducks); he cites two of these defenses in the notes to his Quillette piece (here and here), but he hardly needs my defense. (By the way, I’ve just canceled my subscription to The New Yorker as I can no longer stand its smug antiscience attitude that motivates its own attacks on Pinker’s work. And the magazine’s quality seems to be declining.)
Regardless of my status as Pinker’s Bulldog, I still think that both Better Angels and Enlightenment Now are required reading for people who visit this site. Yes, they’re long books, and yes, some people have a limited attention span, but if you want to see the case not just for progress, but also for the three causes encapsulated in Pinker’s title, it’s a must-read. If for no other reason, you should read the pair of books as a counter to the many academics and miscreants who have faulted Pinker for no good reason. It’s beyond me why so many people go after Pinker, given that he’s a nice guy and doesn’t engage in Twitter wars or other nefarious activities. It must be his message. But the fact remains that, as documented by the 75 graphs in Enlightenment Now, the world and its population is getting better.
Pinker’s ideas are attacked by some people because they fear that his message of overall progress will dampen efforts to fix our problems. There is some risk of that but it isn’t Pinker’s fault. Truth is still better than delusion. These people just need to update their perspective.
It’s worse than that. The world of the last couple of hundred years has been dominated by dead, white, European males, by the patriarchy and by capitalism.
And those are exactly what they love to hate. If they once admitted that, under such a system, things got a lot better and are still getting better — and not just better for a few but better in general for everyone — their entire world view would fall apart.
For all the efforts of all the commenters, no one can refute the simple assertion that there has never been a better time in human history to be born. Statistically, you are better off being alive today than at any time in our past.
Do we still have some problems? Oh yes, no question. We have a decent chance of fixing many of them, though, if we can muster the effort to do so.
The big question is whether humans need some sort of spiritual belief or honor culture to be successful. Jordan Peterson or Nietzsche or something. Pinker makes a good case that we do not, but that is a question that can be argued back and forth without end. Naturally the Internet is happy to oblige and engage in that endless argument.
Yes, Rosling (see #12) very much supports that with brute facts.
Regarding the length of the books: I listened to the audiobook of “Better Angels.” It’s over 30 hours long, and there wasn’t a single dull moment. Honestly, I wished “Enlightenment Now” were longer than it is.
I think Pinker made a mistake in ascribing the progress he identifies to the Enlightenment, rather than to the rise of modern science and associated forms of technology. He became involved in endless disputes over whether he properly understood Descartes etc., disputes that had no bearing on his central point. It would have been more than enough to show that, at least in material respects, life has gotten better over the last 300 years — not just for white males, but for everyone.
Yes, it’s possible it would have helped acceptance of Pinker’s thesis if he hadn’t tied it to the Enlightenment. On the other hand, referring to science and technology has its own problems. Referring only to rational thought seems too vague. I suspect it was a tough decision for Pinker on which way to go.
Those that question his work along the lines of “Pinker didn’t understand the Enlightenment”, “Pinker misinterprets (Enlightenment thinker)”, or “The Enlightenment wasn’t as good as Pinker says” can easily be dismissed as somewhat of a side show. They miss his point and I don’t suppose he cares much about them. The arguments that his thesis ignores our current problems, dissuades solving them, or that he cherry picks his data, are much more damaging and deserve countering.
I always understood the scientific and technological advances and the ideals of the Enlightenment to be mutually ‘fertilising’, but then, I’m no expert on the history of science, nor on the one of Enlightenment, just an interested layman.
I agree. I think it is more a matter of emphasis.
Pinker spoke at a symposium in Utah while he was working on “Better Angels”. I understood his motivation as follows: “Sure there are still problems, but we really have made a lot of progress in improving quality of life. Let’e see if we can understand what we did right so we can do more of it.” I think the “control Left” (Jerry’s term) hates him because they want to dwell on everything that is not yet wonderful.
Actually I think the main motivation by the “cntrl left” is spelled out by Coel up yonder; they simply can’t abide any claims that a system dominated by white men could possibly have had anything good come from it.
Maybe but this really doesn’t counter Pinker’s thesis except in minds damaged by “white male patriarchy” syndrome. Of course, the white male patriarchy does have things to answer for but they don’t have much to do with Pinker’s thesis. In other words, it is an irrelevant argument. There’s nothing wrong with people of color doing science and rational thought and I’m sure Pinker will agree.
Pinker has far more patience and energy to take on ignorance and people who live by opinion only. I am reminded by the fellow who said – you can have your own opinions but there are only one set of facts. I wish him luck in educating the masses to reality but wonder why it is so necessary in the first place. It is not quite as bad as arguing with religion and belief in fiction because you understand delusion in this case. But arguing against the general improvements in modern day living standards is just wrong.
I’m halfway through Enlightenment Now and it’s a hurricane of a read. Regarding the inequality issue, Pinker accepts that it has widened in recent years but argues the fact of it pales in comparison to the positive scorecard on global poverty. And he’s right.
Ideology manacles the mind. As Václav Havel wrote:
“Ideology is a specious way of relating to the world. It offers human beings the illusion of an identity, of dignity, and of morality while making it easier for them to part with them.”
Looking at it globally allows him to be correct when looking at improvement in poverty but inequality is a huge and increasing problem by itself, regardless of poverty. However, if we just look at the U.S. and income inequality, it has returned to and surpassed the previous high just before the great depression. Regardless of the poverty class, what is being destroyed is the middle class. I don’t think Pinker gets into this.
A most excellent response to his critics. Give our host a shout out too.
Better Angels is an amazing book, not only for the context and top-level arguments but for the sheer amount of fascinating information. Agreed, it should be required reading. I’m hoping to get around to EN soon.
Discouragingly, almost all the related discussions online are dominated by people who have not read either one, or at the very least don’t respond to actual data and arguments that Pinker supplies. The Quillette article comments are a great example. A stark reminder of how many people reject or ignore factual information in the name of defending their existing beliefs.
Well I think many have read the ‘Better Angels’, but not yet the much more recent ‘Enlightenment’, if I’m not projecting, that is.
As #6 points out above, communicants of the
“Control Left” insist on dwelling only on everything that is not yet wonderful. My diagnosis of this syndrome, based on long familiarity with many cases, is that it often reflects disappointment with the patient’s own personal life. People comfortable in their own skin (like Steve Pinker) can recognize facts with both positive and negative implications; and they feel no need to compensate by constant griping about such menaces as cultural appropriation. I sometimes wonder whether the ubiquity of “control Left” attitudes among postmodernists in academe is sublimated from a feeling of failure—due to an internal, subconscious realization of how phony their act is.
A daring thesis, but I guess not devoid of some truth.
It must be a difficult life, following POMO and intersectionalism, but always walking on the razors edge of insufficient ‘purity’, risking to be thrown in the lions’ pit at the slightest sign of impurity.
Three books that align well with Pinker’s but don’t attract as much opprobrium (perhaps because they and the authors are less well known) are:
Factfulness : ten reasons we’re wrong about the world – and why things are better than you think by Hans Rosling, Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Rönnlund. (Like Better Angels, a favourite of Bill Gates.)
The age of genius : the seventeenth century and the birth of the modern mind by A(nthony) C. Grayling.
The Enlightenment and why it still matters by Anthony Pagden.
It’s better to listen to the audiobooks than to miss out. There’s a supplementary pdf as well with the audiobook.
… I think the objections might stem from a cynical and unfounded notion that Pinker, by looking at the big picture across centuries (?) of data, is playing a mind trick – a sort of moving of the goalposts.