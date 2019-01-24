How the Gospel of Luke came to be

While this video by NonStampCollector—a videomaker previously unknown to me—may strike you as a visual comic, it really is a serious attempt to show and explain the differences between two of the canonical gospels: Mark (the first to be written) and Luke (an altered copy of the stories in Mark). Based on sources like Bart Ehrman, Dale Martin, and James Tabor, the video shows someone trying to persuade “Luke” (who of course didn’t write the eponymous gospel), to change the events of Mark to help sell the Gospels in Rome. These changes included sanitizing the role of Romans in Jesus’s crucifixion and putting more blame on the Jews. At many points in the video the discrepancies between Mark and Luke are highlighted.
This is one of NonStampCollector’s many videos deconstructing and also dispelling the Bible and the tenets of Christianity and Judaism. As the maker writes about this video (my emphasis):
. . . to pre-empt the what I predict is the most obvious surface-level objection: I know who the author of Luke is purported to be, generally, and the purpose for his writing his gospel given at its beginning (and in the beginning of Acts). I’m not attempting to assert a fact claim along the lines of that the author of Luke was simply a random rogue copyist of Mark. That’s just a plot device, like satirists often use. I don’t for a second think that the gospel of Luke arose out of a copyist’s desire to simply alter bits and pieces of the text of Mark. What I’m attempting to portray, satirically, is the dissonance between what historians can tell us about the way the gospels were authored, copied, miscopied, and deliberately changed by individuals that we of course can’t know or identify, and the view held by many modern Christians: that each and every verse of each and every gospel is actual historical truth. Far from it: we can identify the agenda and motivations behind obviously deliberate changes that have for thousands of years been passed off as unquestionably true.
This is really Biblical analysis worth watching. Thanks to readers Rob and Aneris for calling this to my attention. Aneris noted the following:
To brighten your day in the less sunny Chicago (welcome “back”), I’d like to make you aware of a humorous Bible Study. The animation short is on the Gospel of Luke (versus Mark) and unmistakably NonStampCollector, who celebrates his comeback. His crude, yet iconic style is a bit of a classic in the atheist scene on YouTube, and his return is a small event.The older clips are still worth the watch, if you haven’t seen them (for example the Bible Quiz is in a similar vein, or the hilarious Noah’s Ark [part 1 and part 2] where they discuss whether they need extra animals to host pairs of parasites).
I loved NonStampCollector’s old videos and I am glad he’s back.
I’m not sure how I feel about the new “refined crappy” look of the animation. The content is fantastic though.
I have read and would recommend a few books by Elaine Pagels. She does an excellent job of putting the gospels into their historical niches and has some well reasoned ideas about how and why and by whom they were written and modified and developed to fit a narrative. The books include The Gnostic Gospels, The Origin of Satan (developed as a specific evil demon mainly by the early Christians to fit the narrative they were selling), Revelations, and her recent autobiography.
I was just looking at the sources for the video. These all look great also.
This is one I read in high school and referenced a lot in my endeavors in college:
Thanks so much for sharing this. I’d love to read The Gnostic Gospels.
If you believe these stories belong in the fiction section of the library, then like me you have no problem with any changes they wish to make. My only complaint is – How many religions do people really need?
A narrow, blinkered understanding of Luke-Acts — not surprising given the only source material is Ehrman and Tabor.
The assertion that GLuke was written to make christianity “more appealing to a roman audience” is simplistic. Paul’s Christ Jesu religion was already in the 50’s a radical departure from judaism designed for hellenes of the Roman empire. GMark is decidedly Pauline and also for a hellene audience. GMatt, once considered written for a Jewish audience (based largely on a mistaken association with a collection of Jesus’ Logia written by Matthew in Hebrew mentioned by Papias), is now recognized as virulently anti-jewish.
The cartoon Luke makes repeated references to “the gospel” (GMark??) as “the historically accurate account of Jesus’ life and ministry” and “the truth, what really happened”. Is this presented merely as Luke’s belief, or NSC’s also? Both GMark & GMatt are demonstrably ahistorical, and arguably written as allegory & exegesis. But it’s also doubtful that the author of Luke-Acts believed he was presenting an accurate account.
Luke-Acts was written in the mid-late 2nd century at time when numerous rival christian sects were active, most notably the Pauline/Marcionite vs. Petrine/Rome sects.
While the author did somewhat lessen Pilate’s role, both GMark and GMatt (the latter with its infamous ‘blood libel’) had already placed the blame squarely on the priesthood and jewish people, respectively.
The primary purpose of Luke-Acts was to synthesize the rival Pauline & Petrine churches, where possible subsuming the former into the latter. GLuke firms up Jesus as a flesh & blood man, while Acts paints Paul as subordinate to & taking instruction from Peter.
Acts also completely erases James and his early jewish-christian (ebionite) sect, as its existence conflicts with the orthodox and completely bogus history of the churches founding. Accounts of James’ death have been recast as that of the fictional Stephen. Jesus’ family has similarly been erased via merging or splitting of characters and manipulations of name spellings.
Matt – can you explain the “G” in GMark, GMatt, etc? Also, what does “Luke-Acts” mean? Is is just an indication of the same authorship? I assume these are common abbreviations among bible scholars but I’m unfamiliar with them and just want to make sure I understand. Thnx
G = Gospel, to distinguish between the authors, who are anonymous but by convention referred to as ‘Matthew’, ‘Mark’, ‘Luke’ and ‘John’. One can also italicize the document title, but that gets tedious in internet comments.
The universal consensus is that GLuke and Acts were written by the same author. They are thus often referred to together at Luke-Acts.
A note on sources:
NSC relies on Ehrman & Tabor, two hardline historicists who believe the gospels are at core historical and derived from a putative ‘oral tradition’ passed down from eyewitnesses and disciples. Ehrman, in particular, has become more rigid in his views in recent years. While his earlier works are still of great value, a wider reading list would offer more nuance and refreshing perspectives.
Both Pagels & Maccoby have been rightly recommended above. One could pick no better starting point than Koester’s Ancient Christian Gospels. Mack’s Who Wrote The New Testament? is also quite illuminating. Either Doherty’s The Jesus Puzzle or its expanded version Jesus: Neither God Nor Man will give fascinating insight into christian & jewish apocrypha that likely inspired Paul’s Christ Jesu sect. For a detailed dissection of the name games and falsehoods used to erase the first jewish-christians, see Eisenman’s several works (though Eisenman is terribly repetitive, so perhaps begin with Robert M. Price’s reviews thereof.)
I almost forgot but highly recommend Dykstra’s Mark, Canonizer of Paul.