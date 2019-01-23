Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s a hump day: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, and it’s National Pie Day. Awesome! Pie is the best breakfast dish there is. In India today it’s also a celebration day of Subhas Chandra Bose, an Indian nationalist who (born on this day in 1897), died in 1945 under mysterious circumstances.

My beef with Pinker (a honking big steak dinner) didn’t take place as his plane to Chicago was delayed, forcing the cancellation of his event.

Today’s News in History: On January 23, 1556, the deadliest earthquake in history occurred—in Shannxi province in China. It killed as many as 830,000 people. (Deaths were due to landslides, collapsing houses, and deep fissures in the earth.) It was the third deadliest natural disaster in history (plagues aren’t counted), after two floods in China: the 1931 China floods (death toll: 1-4 million), and the 1887 Yellow River flood (death toll ca. 1-2 million). Have a look at Wikipedia’s list: China and India can’t catch a break.

On this day in 1849, Elizabeth Blackwell was awarded the degree of doctor of medicine by Geneva Medical College in New York, making her America’s first female doctor. In 1849, for crying out loud! She had a distinguished career as physician, feminist, educator, and reformer, and here she is:



On this day in 1941, Charles Lindbergh, testifying before the U.S. Congress, recommended that America negotiate a nonaggression treaty with Adolf Hitler (Lucky Lindy had long been mesmerized by the Nazis). Lindbergh was also an anti-Semite, blaming the Jews for leading the U.S. toward war. Here’s a speech he gave in Iowa in September, 1941, decrying those who recommended war, including the Jews. (Not included in this truncated speech was his statement, “The Jews are one of the principal forces attempting to lead the U.S. into the war. The Jews’ greatest danger to this country lies in their large ownership and influence in our motion pictures, our press, our radio, and our Government. I am saying that the leaders of the Jewish race wish to involve us in the war for reasons that are not American.”) Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

This kind of stuff made Lindberg’s popularity plummet.

On January 23, 1957, Walter Frederick Morrison sold the rights to his flying saucer to the Wham-O toy company, which called it the “Frisbee.” The rest is history. On this day in 1973, President Richard Nixon announced that a peace agreement had been reached in Vietnam. Thirteen years later, the first members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: they included Little Richard, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley. Good choices!

Finally, on this day 17 years ago, U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl was kidnapped in Karachi, Pakistan. He was later beheaded.

Notables born on this day include John Hancock (1737), Stendhal (1783), Édouard Manet (1832), David Hilbert (1862), Subhas Chandra Bose (1897), Django Reinhardt (1910), Giant Baba (1938), Chesley Sullenberger (1951), and Mariska Hargitay (1964).

Those who died on January 23 include Arthur Guinness (1803; and yes, the brewer), William Pitt the Younger (1806), Gustave Doré (1883), Anna Pavlova (1931), Edvard Munch (1944), Pierre Bonnard (1947), Kid Ory (1973), Paul Robeson (1976), Salvador Dali (1989), Helmut Newton (2004), Jack LaLanne (2011), and Ernie Banks (2015).

Everybody knows Munch’s “The Scream,” but here’s another lovely painting of his: “Madonna” (1894-1895):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej, recuperating from his heart attack, must follow doctor’s orders. Hili is helping!

A: And how am I to work? Hili: The doctor recommended frequent breaks.

In Polish:

Ja: I jak ja mam pracować?

Hili: Lekarz zalecił ci częste przerwy.

Reader Barry sent this dude in a pit of pythons, adding “I hope they are well fed.”

I hope those are well fed 😳 pic.twitter.com/ntPho9zUPJ — Darwin Award 🔞 (@AwardsDarwin) January 21, 2019

An unaffectionate cat sent by Heather Hastie:

And a very affectionate cat, also from Heather:

From Grania: Baby pandas in the snow. Need I say more?

Watching these baby pandas having fun in snow is so .. pic.twitter.com/FMTPR0aZm3 — Freaking Awesome (@freak1ngawesome) January 22, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar admits to Bari Weiss that she, Omar, was befuddled when she posted her infamous Israel tweet. We’ll see how she rolls when the House begins trying to do something.

Thank you, Rep. @IlhanMN, for reading and for addressing. Please consider this an open invitation to @nytopinion, where I would be happy to talk more about anti-Semitism and Israel with you. https://t.co/eseHWOltzG — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) January 22, 2019

Does it take this for Trump voters to realize what kind of monster they elected?

“What the **** were we thinking?” | Trump voters now blame him for the government shutdown https://t.co/0qj2oIflZz — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 22, 2019

This is one squirrel who’s laid on the fat for the winter. Remember, they don’t hibernate, so keep feeding them (#SquirrelAppreciationDay):

Sidney braved the snow! Nuts or Freezing Nuts it didn’t matter 🤣🥶🐿❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZvnVx49EdO — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) January 22, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Backstory: last Sunday’s New York Times Magazine published an anti-genetics hit piece on David Reich and other paleogeneticists. Not only Reich, but several respected geneticists pushed back, and I may write about this. Meanwhile, look at Reich’s own responses, linked in the tweet below:

thanks to all my non-science followers to pushing back they see the ny times mag piece being pushed into their feeds as fascinating or some other shit (eg @jerryzmuller ) two responses from reich:https://t.co/u4Otk3z3yehttps://t.co/0I97ewnhRv — Razib Khan (@razibkhan) January 22, 2019

A palindrome you may not have known:

Reading the word 'drawer' backwards is its own reward. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) January 21, 2019

Ponder this theory that connects word usage with transportation mode:

Interesting theory on the words for tea in different languages… (Tae in Irish)https://t.co/1uMwbb1VNa — Tóin Police (@theirishfor) January 20, 2019