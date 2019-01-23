The Gillette Ad redux

About a week ago when I was in Hawaii, Grania put up a post, “Storm in a jockstrap“, about the new Gillette Razor ad calling out male behavior. This is what Grania said before presenting a bunch of tweets both extolling and opposing the ad.
Gillette has unleashed its latest commercial. Instead of its usual claim that it’s the best a man can get, this time they have opted for some social education and encouraged men to call out other men they see behaving badly. It’s not the worst advice ever given, although I suspect that many in the world are weary of being lectured to, especially by multi-billion dollar corporations; and even more are sick of the call-out culture of social media that may have started in an honest attempt to draw the line against society’s most egregious offenders, but has given way to nasty dog-piling on anyone who may have inadvertently trodden on someone else’s toes.
I have to say that I agree with her. When I first saw the ad, which I’ve put below, I had a two-sided response. First, I agreed with every sentiment that it expressed. Yes, there are stereotypical “male” traits (some of them, like aggression, probably the result of evolution) that are harmful to women and to society as a whole.
At the same time, I resented having to be lectured about this in almost every venue I read. Yes, some men need to absorb the ad’s lessons, but I doubt whether the ad itself would be effective. After all (or so I think), men who behave well toward women tend to hang out with similar men, and that’s true for men who behave badly.
I’d like to think I’m one of those men who has already absorbed the ad’s lessons, but my feeling wasn’t just a #NotAllMen response. I was, as Grania felt, tired of the call-out culture that leads to incessant and pompous moralizing as well as virtue flaunting. While I have no objection to the ad, and agree 100% with its message, I don’t need to hear it all the time, nor do I think that such presentations are more of an honest attempt to reform society than to ride current tides of opinion to publicize a company.
But I’m a man and lack credibility on this issue. If I say the ad didn’t move me, I risk being accused of being toxically masculine, or at least being defensive about being a male (but should I be defensive?). So let’s look at the opinion of science writer Faye Flam, who has experienced this behavior herself (for one thing, she got a physics degree from CalTech, which almost invites incursions of misogyny). Nobody can say that Faye isn’t a feminist, for she’s stuck up for the rights of women consistently through her career.
Here’s Faye’s latest column for Bloomberg Opinion, the venue for which she writes (click on the screenshot):
Why is the ad bad medicine? Here’s Faye’s take:
Reaction to the Gillette ad followed political lines, with commenters on the right seething and those on the left reporting that they cheered, even cried. I tried to watch it a couple of times for research purposes. It was pompous, humorless and weirdly retrograde, with men swooping in to save pretty damsels from thuggish jerks. But then, if Gillette ads depicted the real world, they’d have to switch from selling razors to selling pepper spray.
There are several common types of toxic male behavior. Gillette addresses what I’ll call Type 1, which is street harassment — a problem I’ve experienced since I was 13 (and yes, I looked 13). In the real world, the kinds of adult men who sneak up on women, or teenage girls, to make obscene propositions or harass them with catcalls don’t hang out with the kinds of nice guys who would stop them with a brotherly “not cool.”
Type 2 toxicity goes the other way: Men sometimes attack me online for looking so “ugly/unattractive/hideous” that my viewpoint can’t possibly matter. Why would science columns inspire this? Who knows? The subject matter gives them material; they tell me I’m so ugly a Neanderthal wouldn’t sleep with me. (There is evidence to the contrary when I step outside and several Neanderthals treat me to an uninvited description of how they would go about that very thing.)
The takeaway for me is that some men believe women exist solely for decorative purposes, and if we’re decoratively inadequate, we’re worthless. Donald Trump is a big user of this kind of toxicity. Remember when he accused New York Times columnist Gail Collins of having the face of a pig?
So if many men act in ways the ad portrays, what’s her beef? Mainly that not all stereotypically “male” traits are bad. And while you might think from the following, and especially from the subheadline above, that Faye believes that women are responsible for solving the bad behavior of men, that’s not true. But first read this, which implies otherwise:
Let’s be realistic: I don’t ask men to defend me against this sort of thing, and I can’t get excited about a razor company pretending to care. True defense must come from within — from reserves of stoicism, self-reliance and perseverance.
The American Psychological Association is in a better position than Gillette to figure out what’s wrong with these men. Quoted in that New York Times column, Harvard professor Steven Pinker argues the APA is following false leads. Stoicism, for example, is a good quality, not, as the new guidelines say, harmful. He’s got that right. And he argues that the guidelines should encourage “one side of the masculine virtues — the dignity, responsibility, self-control, and self-reliance.”
Wait — don’t I and other women need those virtues as well? These are the kinds of character traits that separate children from adults, but not men from women. I emailed him for clarification and he said that indeed, these are human virtues but “might be associated with men because they get into more trouble without them.”
To make sure I understood Faye’s message, and to ask if she thought the onus was at least in part on women to de-toxify males, I called her and said, “Look, some people are going to say that your ‘solution’ is akin to blaming rape victims for their rape. Is that what you meant?”
Faye quickly emphasized that no, that wasn’t what she meant; what she meant was that she never had males defending her against the sexism she encountered and still encounters, and therefore, to survive it, she had to cultivate her inner reserves. In other words, when she said “True defense must come from within,” she meant that this was true for her—and not a prescription for all women. The sub-headline is also misleading in this way, so I’m glad I called her. The article may get tweaked a bit.
Faye also wanted to emphasize that she sees sexism in America as falling largely along political lines: that the misogyny and sexism seem to emanate almost entirely from the Right rather than from the Left.
So, you can weigh in on all these issues: Do women bear any responsibility for detoxifying males?. Does sexism occur largely along political lines? And, of course, what do you think of the Gillette ad?
Thanks Faye, that pretty much encapsulates my entire response.
My reaction: cynical. google “Gillette Grid Girls” and see what you get: photos of spandex clad women with “Gillette” written across their behinds. (yes, it is from 2011; Proctor and Gamble owned the company at the time).
Relevance: Gillette is just trying to sell razors. They’ll objectify women if that works..and they’ll do this to piggyback on the “Me too” movement if that works.
I see it as marketing, pure and simple.
The message itself: fine, but it is just like those dreary training videos that we have to watch. The “good guys” really don’t need to see it and it won’t affect “bad guy” behavior at all.
(there is some evidence that things actually get WORSE after such training, but that is another matter).
My reaction too.
Ads that try and lecture me just get my back up. Insofar as they have *any* effect it’s usually to do the opposite of whatever the ad is trying to tell me to do.
I watched it once before, this time I just hit the ‘Off’ button after 15 seconds.
I’m a firm believer in equality, fairness and tolerance, so the ad is not going to make me go and heckle some woman just as a reaction. But it certainly will make me buy anything-but-Gilette for the foreseeable future.
Well now, you’ve got to admit this ad has gotten us talking about it, hasn’t it? I mean both the ad itself and the subject matter.
We humans are SO easy to manipulate. It’s why ad execs make seven figure incomes.
Like you, I agree with the underlying sentiment of the ad. Sexual harassment and bullying are toxic forms of masculinity, and need to be countered. The point of dispute is how far does the ad go in generalizing. I suspect those who object to the ad feel that it implies that men have generally been in favor of sexual harassment and bullying, save for a brave few willing to stand against those things. I’ve known many men and few if any are in favor of bullying and sexual harassment. So if you want to correct a problem, is a sweeping generalization about men the most practical strategy or does that alienate potential male allies and send you down the same road as generalizations about women or black people? (Personally, I can’t find it in me to have an emotional reaction to any corporate marketing campaign, but I can see both sides of the argument.)
If religious women can escape the confines of religion then that’s progress. Abolishing religion is not a sufficient step towards equality, but it is a necessary one. So yes, women do share some responsibility and narrowing the scope of prejudice and ignorance that religion promotes would be very useful step for women to take.
That being said, the burden largely falls on males and male culture. I’ve been an athlete (swimmer) my whole life and have spent decades in locker rooms only to witness alarming amounts of anti-semitism, sexism, racism, and homophobia. On many occasions I’ve queried young men about why they are either prejudiced or feel sexually entitled and they usually feel shame for expressing disdainful opinions.
I think most hate and entitlement is very shallow and most men (starting with young boys) could easily choose to do the right thing rather than act on adolescent angst.
It’s true that peer influence, especially in adolescence, is stronger than other influences (parental, teachers, TV ads, etc.)
Well…. Perhaps we might agree that they might be easily influenced to do the right thing?
“Do women bear any responsibility for detoxifying males?”
Leave aside the presumption that any male need detoxifying (as suggested, some behaviors are called toxic which aren’t necessarily so), sure women bear responsibility but only in the same sense that we all do – we should not suffer clearly toxic behavior to go unchallenged when it occurs. By far the primary responsibility is on the individual; I am not my brother’s keeper.
“Does sexism occur largely along political lines?”
Largely, perhaps. It does depend a great deal on what “sexism” actually means.
“And, of course, what do you think of the Gillette ad?”
Haven’t seen it, so can’t comment.
Raising boys better might be part of it but that goes for both men and women.
I don’t think the intent of the ad is to lecture. Let me clarify — I think the intent of the ad is to expound values Gillette is getting behind. When values of companies match values of customers, customers buy the product. This is taught in marketing. It’s why people by an Arcteryx jacket – not because it ticks all the needs of a jacket but because the brand represents environmental values that the customer already shares. If you want to influence someone to buy your product, you pretty much just sell them what they already believe.
So, I think Gillette is saying “these weren’t our values and they are now so if you agree with them, we are just selling you what you agree” and that tends to influence purchasing decisions and brand loyalty. I think this is fine when it’s authentic.
As for men sticking up for women….I took it as it’s nice to have men on your side. A man telling another man that what he did is not acceptable, has the power of at least 10 women saying the same thing. And I am very resilient (god knows I can barely walk right now and I’m still here) but sometimes it’s really nice to have someone validate you and take some of the load off. I’ve had men in power do this for me twice in my career and it was really appreciated. I see parallels in racism. If I am with someone who says something racist, I don’t just laugh along. I object. I do this because me as a fellow white person, has more power with another white person and I can’t easily be dismissed as it seems I have no real skin in the game.
Thanks, Diana, well put. And as someone once said, “the standard you walk past is the standard you accept” — so if you don’t accept what someone is doing in your presence, speak up!
I’m a man who doesn’t think he objectifies or mistreats women but I really don’t mind being reminded to keep an eye on my own behavior and how someone else might perceive it.
But for the record, I bought an Arcteryx jacket because it’s a great jacket. It’s possibly the most expensive garment I own, but as an all-season bicyclist, I needed it!
Except that bad behavior (cartoonishly portrayed in the ad) is not standard, not by a long shot.
I agree with nearly every word of your excellent comment, apart from “values Gillette is getting behind”. I’m afraid I’m old and cynical enough to suspect this is just marketing schtick. I think the only value Gillette is behind is the bottom line. Once it becomes more profitable to embrace the lads/jocks culture again, Gillette will do so.
I think what ihre really saying is it’s inauthentic. You don’t believe this is Gillette’s values. In that way, the ad may have failed for you but I think the point still stands that Gillette is indicating that these are their values, authentic or not.
I agree. The ad will help contribute to a growing cultural taboo against what could be called “toxic masculinity” by emphasizing that men ought to be policing other men. Any resentment felt by those who think they’re already there and don’t need to be lectured is IMO outweighed by whatever good it might do.
As pointed out in the OP, men who act badly hang out with other men who act badly. Who are all us ‘good’ men supposed to ‘police’ — complete strangers? That’ll turn out fine, I’m sure.
And honestly, what is the scope of this problem? Just how much work still needs to be done – on society, and by men striving for the next level of Woke/Clear?
The ad was highly insulting to the vast majority of men who are not ‘toxic’. Ironically, when men — who the APA besmirched for being too stoic — expressed their displeasure, they were ridiculed for being crybabies. Damned if we do, damned if we don’t.
But ultimately the greatest damage the ad caused was by perpetuating the pervasive male-bashing in our culture, and once again pathologizing normal, healthy male behavior.
“Damned if we do, damned if we don’t.” That’s the point, isn’t it? It is easier to wrest power from people if you first give them no way out.
I am all for policing strangers (not only to help women harassed by men). I hate when e.g. a drunk shouts and bangs at the bus stop and others pretend they are not there.
The ad was risky, and Gillette’s marketing team must have known that it could alienate many, but people and groups are willing to take such risks when they perceive threats or important trends. Gillette is facing competition from mail-order, subscription based shaving companies that appeal to millennials, the group most likely to appreciate the commercial.
Much of the behavior represented in the ad is context dependent, such as two little boys wrestling, laughing at overt sexual harassment in a contained environment, or the man approaching a woman on a street. The message is that unless men conform to their depiction of what the best man is, they are the bad kind and should feel shame. The type of man that is a true bully likely won’t be moved by the commercial, especially when they have some form of a support group that will reaffirm their masculinity as admirable and they haven’t yet faced any consequences. The fact that the ad had no relation to its product makes it worse.
Without blaming women, we should teach our daughters how to defend themselves and feel comfortable to do so. Girls are more likely to seek approval and publicly conform to reduce potential conflict, but we can equip them with healthy defenses and teaching them to say “no” and to be resilient and to place their well-being ahead of the feelings of another person when it matters.
Reminder: the ad wasn’t only, or even mainly, about men’s behaviour regarding women. It was more about bullying – boys fighting and chasing each other. Fram seems to have ignored this completely.
I agree it’s hard to get excited about it; but you’d think, in that case, Fram wouldn’t devote a column to it.
“After all (or so I think), men who behave well toward women tend to hang out with similar men, and that’s true for men who behave badly.”
It’d be nice to think so; but what we’ve seen over the past year or two (eg the Kavanaugh hearings) may show otherwise. He seems to have a lot of friends. Do they all behave that badly, or are many of them just turning a blind eye to it?
I would hardly pay attention to the ad but then I don’t pay attention to them much anyway. I could ask the question about 100 ads on TV, Did they sell me and the answer would be no. However, they must work and they must be selling someone or they would no spend the money doing it. It’s all psychological right?
Who are they directing this ad to? I suspect it is not 68 year old guys. Is it just nice progressive 38 year old guys who shave the old fashion way? I have no idea what affect something like a commercial has on anyone but if you are losing your head over the commercial, there might just be something wrong with you. I know that sexual harassment classes that were so popular in the 80s and 90s do not really work. So even spending 4 or 8 hours in a class room on the subject accomplishes very little. The people who are going to behave in this manor need more than a commercial or a class.
I read an article that suggested that Gillette is actually advertising to women in this ad as women make the majority of purchasing decisions. I found this an odd stat since anecdotally I know of no women who buy shaving paraphernalia for their husbands, boyfriends, etc. But who am I do fight stats with anecdotes?
Oh and I forgot to add that the way they put it was rather smart: Gillette talked over men to women.
Yeah, I did not get they were talking to women either but maybe there is more trickery than we think. If more women approved of the message in the add, they might buy Gillette?
Gillette is such the dominate razor company these days none of us have a lot of choice, male or female.
For many years, I was in marketing for consumer packaged goods. Women do make 75-80% of purchase decisions, and primarily do all the shopping. I can’t say how many would abide by their husband/partner’s request to boycott Gillette, or what those men would do if their wife/partner brought home some more Gillette stuff.
P&G has thousands of products, however, and could easily take a hit on the already faltering Gillette line to boost the rest.
My hunch, though, is that the sanctimonious execs who produced this insulting ad just didn’t care. I mean, Jack Conte may well have killed Patreon, but he, too, believed he was acting according to a Higher Power.
“they [ads] must work and they must be selling someone or they would not spend the money doing it.”
I wonder. (You could probably substitute ‘building walls’ in that. ‘He must be guilty or the police wouldn’t have arrested him’ is the exact same fallacy.)
I really do wonder if these long-winded and expensive ads really work any better than a five-second “buy Fizzo goop, it’s the best”. The ad agencies are expert at manipulating people (or they claim to be), are they really just manipulating the management of the customer company whose products they’re touting?
Does subjecting viewers to a whole minute of propaganda work any better than five seconds of ‘getting the product name out there’, or does it cause a resentful turn-off reaction in people. Does trying-to-be-clever and failing actually cause a fall-off in sales? I would dearly love to believe it does.
But then I’m a reactionary old bastard at the best of times.
There are a few – a very few – really good ads that I like enough to buy the product out of appreciation. Very few. But Sturgeon’s Law applies ( 90% of everything is crap. Actually I’d go with 99%.)
I still think that the ad has merit to it. People can point out all manner of flaws in it (men rescuing women; virtue signaling from a big corporation for cryin’ out loud), but there is still a societal problem that is mostly coming from boys and men, and the world would be a better place if there was less of a problem. Advising girls and women to be thicker skinned and more resilient is sound advice, but it would be nice if they did not have to be so often. Then there is bullying, and everyone should think how damaging that is. There are kids out there right now who pretty much have PTSD.
So, to anyone who cares, where do you think the messaging should come from? Where is it coming from? Well, from parents, obviously, but obviously some parents aren’t doing it enough. Teachers? They have enough to do. Strange world but there is sadly still a big need for a bit more moral messaging and here we have a corporation who is stepping up. It is to sell their brand, no doubt, and so it is rather cynical, but they are still stepping up. The message is less likely to be aimed at us (people reading this web site), but it needs to be aimed at some of the people who watch prime time tv. Some of those individuals need to hear it early and often.
Every little bit helps, and to hell with the flaws.
I don’t think you “lack credibility on this issue” since you’re a man. The Gillette ad was targeting men so your reaction should count. I say to hell with falling afoul of someone else’s expectation of our reaction.
I have not experienced bad male behavior along political lines. I have known right-leaning men who were very respectful, and left-leaning men who were obnoxious. If only it were that simple. But I agree with her. While I’ve experienced most sorts of “harassment”, I have never been or felt a victim. There are also plenty of women out there who act badly, although statistically less of a crisis for society. Speaking for myself, I have deflected gross advances and gotten myself out of bad situations simply by knowing who I am, what I am willing to do, and never feeling like anyone had more power than me. Should anyone, male or female, have to be in a position to deflect and defend? I guess not, but that’s an unreasonable expectation for 7 billion people. Actual violence and discrimination are very different from day to day doggery. I have not experienced those things, so don’t feel that I should speak about them. As for Gillette, of course they are capitalizing on the issue of the day to sell product. Marketing is marketing, nothing more.
If Gillette concluded that this ad hurt their sales, they would probably pull the ad. That would be the limit of their corporate morality, so I can’t take their ad too seriously. However, when I watched the ad, it moved me in a positive way. I want the “good guy” to win over the bully. But upon reflection, I realize that girls are bullies too and during most of my middle school years, I was tormented by another female. Women can be just as cruel as men (not as physically violent) but definitely abusive in their own toxic feminine ways.
Faye plays identity politics as much as Gillette does.
Placing misogyny on one political party and then accusing it from largely stemming from its platform is nonsense.
While conservatives have a traditional view of gender that doesn’t necessarily lead to full blown misogyny.
She also ignores the rampant misogyny of the “left” for putting up with hijabs, burkas, and feminists who rail against the sexual revolution.
hmmm. Whatever support there may be among leftists for burkas and hijabs, the ol’ “Grab ’em by the pussy…you can do anything” view of gender seems to have a good deal of support among conservatives these days. Certainly true if you go by the orange shitpickle’s approval rating among Republicans.
The photo of Jefferson, along with the name is kind of different. I might have chosen Madison.
I thought at first, what does politics have to do with the bad behavior? Maybe the fact that one guy who ran for president stated to the whole world what kind of a guy he was with women and they elected him anyway.
I don’t care about ads unless they’re overly deceptive. But it’s fascinating to see conservatives get all worked up over this one. Someday I’m going to have to see what all the fuss is about.
I agree w/Diana McPherson #6 above, and would add that I (and you, too, Professor) come from an age when Betty Crocker taught us how to be homemakers (literally, as the company produced books/pamphlets that were used in Homemaking class) and Kotex taught us about menstruation (literally, as 5th grade girls were separated out to spend an hour in the A-V room watching a movie called “Growing Up and Liking It” and given a pamphlet with the same title about what menstruation is and how to use sanitary napkins – the lesson stuck: I even remember the title!). These were good life training materials. I think Gillette is doing the same thing. Yes, it’s marketing; yes, it’s “we’re on your side”; yes, it’s the latest hot topic; but it’s not just virtue signalling: these are lessons that society as a whole needs to see and hear as many times and in as many ways and places as possible to combat a toxic environment and social messaging. My niece and nephew got anti-smoking materials in elementary school and took them home to try to convince their mother to stop smoking. She wouldn’t stop, but she did stop smoking in the house, and they themselves don’t smoke.
So Praise Gillette! and hope that other companies do the same so that future generations don’t unthinkingly reproduce misogyny, racism, cruelty and manipulation ad infinitum.
First off, men don’t need “detoxifying”. Toxic people are toxic and are rarely corrigible.
It’s also disingenuous to complain that only men display toxic behavior Y, while ignoring that only women display toxic behavior X.
Gillette should first drastically lower their price of razor blades. Only then will I listen to what they have to say about how men should treat women. As it is, I see no reason to cut them any slack at all.