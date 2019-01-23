Readers’ wildlife photos

Tony Eales from Brisbane sent us another batch of arthropods. His notes are indented:

More of the amazing arthropods of Borneo. Here’s a few more Jumping Spiders [salticids]. Definitely my favourite group.

I couldn’t stop taking photos of the charming Harmochirus brachiatus. He struck so many photogenic poses.

I finally found a Myrmarachne, this one M. cornuta. In my favourite group, the jumping spiders, my favourite sub-group are the ant mimics. [JAC: see drawings at the link; this one is definitely an ant mimic, skinny and with a long petiole.]

Plexippus petersi has the cool common name of Common Housefly Catcher. [JAC: as the link shows, it also eats other spiders, sometimes big ones.)

Last is yet another salticid that I can’t find an ID for:

  1. GBJames
    Posted January 23, 2019 at 7:36 am | Permalink

    I will not be pointing my wife to this particular post. 😉

    • rickflick
      Posted January 23, 2019 at 10:15 am | Permalink

      Isn’t there an eight step program for arachnophobia? 😎

      • GBJames
        Posted January 23, 2019 at 10:51 am | Permalink

        She would need an 800 step program!

  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted January 23, 2019 at 8:50 am | Permalink

    Great stuff! Everyone should love Salticids. I really enjoyed these.

  3. rickflick
    Posted January 23, 2019 at 10:14 am | Permalink

    I especially like the second image. The line of many eyes makes it look like some bizarre robot-monster intent on destroying downtown.
    It’s curious why Ceiling Cat(may he live long and prosper) gave him so many eyes.

