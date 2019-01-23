Tony Eales from Brisbane sent us another batch of arthropods. His notes are indented:
More of the amazing arthropods of Borneo. Here’s a few more Jumping Spiders [salticids]. Definitely my favourite group.
I couldn’t stop taking photos of the charming Harmochirus brachiatus. He struck so many photogenic poses.
I finally found a Myrmarachne, this one M. cornuta. In my favourite group, the jumping spiders, my favourite sub-group are the ant mimics. [JAC: see drawings at the link; this one is definitely an ant mimic, skinny and with a long petiole.]
Plexippus petersi has the cool common name of Common Housefly Catcher. [JAC: as the link shows, it also eats other spiders, sometimes big ones.)
Last is yet another salticid that I can’t find an ID for:
I will not be pointing my wife to this particular post. 😉
Isn’t there an eight step program for arachnophobia? 😎
She would need an 800 step program!
Great stuff! Everyone should love Salticids. I really enjoyed these.
I especially like the second image. The line of many eyes makes it look like some bizarre robot-monster intent on destroying downtown.
It’s curious why Ceiling Cat(may he live long and prosper) gave him so many eyes.