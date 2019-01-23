Predict the Oscars

This has been a horrible year for movies for me: I haven’t seen a single movie in any of the categories below. (My poor excuse: I’ve been traveling a lot.) Ergo, I can’t weigh in on the Oscars, and I don’t think my nephew Steven, a movie buff, has made his annual list of “Golden Steves“—his own list of nominated movies. (Steven’s is inevitably more highbrow—and better—than the movies up for Oscars.)
So, as I have some pressing work to do today (some journalism for which I’ll actually get paid), I’ll let the readers weigh in by voting. If you wish, you can note your personal nominations in these Six Big Categories in the comments. The first person to guess them all correctly will win a prize: either an autographed book by yours truly or a cat book of my choice.
So guess—and comment.
Saw none of them.
Peak Oscar for me was Christoph Walz winning BSA for Inglourious Basterds (sic).
I would like to nominate They Shall Not Grow Old for probably the best documentary category. Went well out of my way just to see it this past weekend. It appears here and there at theaters. You have to look online for where and when. I was completely floored at this achievement. Everyone should try to see it!
Good to know – I’d love to see this on The Big Screen but alas, an iPhone may have to do…
Try and see it on a big screen if you can. And try to see it in company. The shared experience is quite something–the gasp when the soldiers become fully human (you’ll know whne you see it) and the shocked silence at the end are all things I’d never experienced an audience do before.
I managed to see it on the big screen in 3D. Very moving.
In my area (central PA) it was only shown on two days in December and perhaps this past Monday, the 21st. There don’t seem to be any more showings scheduled, but it is a film that I really want to see.
I just saw somewhere that it is showing this week in about 5 states in the U.S., and I think Pennsylvania was one of them… somewhere. so you could search for it.
Most not for whom I actually believe should win,
but thus for Dr Coyne’s contest:
film: Roma
director: Cuarón, Alfonso
lead actress: Colman, Olivia
lead actor: Bale, Christian
supporting actress: King, Regina
supporting actor: Elliott, Sam
Blue
I will be watching some of these films as they get released over here.
Of the ones I’ve seen BlacKkKlansman is just better. A star is born is not a brilliant film, it’s a competent retelling of a story which has been done twice before.
I’ll go with Spike Lee for best director, once again I haven’t seen all of them yet with Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite” a close second, enjoyed the favourite.
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” he did a great job playing the part. Haven’t seen green book or vice yet so can’t say for certain.
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” she’s just brilliant in the role
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” wild guess
Amy Adams, “Vice” 6th nomination is my entire reason
Of these, I saw BlacKkKlansman on dvd, and I thought it very good.
Guilty pleasure (?) – I see a fair number of the superhero movies. And I was decidedly underwhelmed by Black Panther. It wasn’t bad by any means; just rather formulaic. I’m surprised at all the accolades it’s received.
Roma started out slow but was a great movie. Such realistic portrayals!
I agree! I love that movie and it has a long shot chance to win for best picture. The only other nominated movie I’ve seen so far is Black Panther. I think Bohemian Rhapsody will win.
Even if Roma doesn’t win, it’s chances are more than a “long shot”. In fact, it won on this website’s poll, at least at the time I voted. It also is the kind of movie the Academy seems to prefer.
Yeah, I dithered over its odds, given that it’s unusual in a number of ways. It would be a very pleasant surprise if it does win.
I’ve seen all the best-picture nominees this year except for Bohemian Rhapsody (which played at the local cinema when I was outta town) and Roma (which I very much look forward to seeing).
I went with The Favorite for best flick, in what wasn’t a particularly strong year for film. The surprise category nomination for me was Olivia Colman for best actress. Ms. Colman’s character did the most scenery-chewing and she gave a helluva performance in The Favorite, but, as I recollect, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz seemed to play the leads. I went with Glenn Close in The Wife in that category.
My sentimental favorite among all categories this year is Sam Elliott for supporting actor. He’s long done yeoman’s work, getting the max out of often typecast roles, and deserves some love from The Academy (although the best supporting performance this year, I think, was actually Mahershala Ali’s in Green Book).
Per usual, I’ll skip the tv broadcast, except maybe for the last coupla minutes, if I can’t resist the urge to see what wins Best Picture.
Just to toss my hat in the ring for Jerry’s prize, in the other categories I’ll go with The Favorite‘s Yorgos Lanthimos for director, Amy Adams in Vice for supporting actress, and, for best actor, Viggo (who played a very credible New York paisan in Green Book, and played it BIG, which the Academy loves).
The Favorite is my personal best of the year. Mr. Lanthimos has become the most interesting and exciting writer/director of the last few years (he didn’t write The favorite, but he wrote his previous two directorial efforts, both of which were phenomenal). He’s brilliant.
Yeah, I thought this year featured a lot of films that were actor-driven rather than the big, director-driven CINEMA!-type films made over the years by the directors I love best (sometimes succeeding, sometimes failing, but always striving — and I know you know the ones I’m talking about, BJ).
I thought The Favorite fell into this actors-medium category, too, but Lanthimos damn well managed to put his own distinctive stamp on it.
Black Panther was okay but it wasn’t even in my top three Marvel movies this year, let alone worthy of an Oscar.
Yeah, but it’s Black Panther, so we all knew it was going to be nominated 😛
By nominating it, this is basically what the Oscars are saying:
What about Free Solo? I know you have expressed a desire to see that movie. Have you gotten a chance to see it yet PCC(e)?
It’s nominated in the best documentary category, I believe.
BORAP is the only one I’ve seen and the only one I have any interest in seeing.
I voted purely based on my best guess of how all the SJWs in Hollywood vote nowadays, which has little to do with the actual artistic merits of nominees.
For the contest
film: Roma
director: Alfonso Cuarón
lead actor: Rami Malek
lead actress: Glenn Close
supporting actor: Sam Elliott
supporting actress: Amy Adams
Who I think will win.
I’m not a movie buff and I haven’t seen several of the movies in question so my picks are largely influenced by what I have heard about these films and performances by others from experts to folks like me.
Of the movies I have actually seen I think I would personally vote for BlacKkKlansman, though I do think A Star is Born was also very good and on another day I might vote for it.
The only movie I saw in theaters over the last year was the third Johnny English movie. Not as good as the first two, neither of which won any Oscars.
My nominee for most glaring Oscar omission goes to Dominic West for his performance as “Willy” in Colette.
For my money, Mr. West (or “McNulty,” as my sons and I still call him whenever we see him on the screen) has become one of the best, and most versatile, actors in the Anglophone world.
I didn’t see “Colette” but McNulty gets two thumbs up from me. I always enjoy West’s performances, especially those in “The Wire”, the best TV show ever made.
The Rider by filmmaker Cloe Zhao is part documentay part drama, shot on the Pine Ridge Reservation on the plains of South Dakota. The actors, residents of the reservation, play versions of themselves in the film. Blockbusters are often beautiful but lack authenticity. The Rider has both. (I read somewhere that Zhao was influenced by Iranian director Abbas Kiarostami’s film, Close-Up.)
“I think we live in a culture that celebrates the winners. If a super hero loses his power he usually gets it back by the end of the film, but that’s not how life works. There’s a lot of great spirit in these young people. They keep fighting on. And people in general, just any walk of life and I want to celebrate that.” Choe Zhao
A golden statue for Lead Actor ?
Alchemy !
I’m just guessing for most of these:
film: Roma
director: Alfonso Cuarón
lead actor: Rami Malek
lead actress: Yalitza Aparicio
supporting actor: Mahershala Ali
supporting actress: Amy Adams
I don’t think Roma will win but it deserves to, because it’s the only one of the nominees that is a near-masterpiece. It’s a transcendent epic about domestic life. Bravura filmmaking.
The Favourite is fun but has a rather limited view of human nature—everyone is bitchy and conniving.