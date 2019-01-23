Predict the Oscars

This has been a horrible year for movies for me: I haven’t seen a single movie in any of the categories below. (My poor excuse: I’ve been traveling a lot.) Ergo, I can’t weigh in on the Oscars, and I don’t think my nephew Steven, a movie buff, has made his annual list of “Golden Steves“—his own list of nominated movies. (Steven’s is inevitably more highbrow—and better—than the movies up for Oscars.)

So, as I have some pressing work to do today (some journalism for which I’ll actually get paid), I’ll let the readers weigh in by voting. If you wish, you can note your personal nominations in these Six Big Categories in the comments. The first person to guess them all correctly will win a prize: either an autographed book by yours truly or a cat book of my choice.

So guess—and comment.