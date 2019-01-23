Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ blasphemy

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “brutal,” came with a short emailed addendum: “Today the boys are coming to terms with brutal history.” Well, in some places history hasn’t progressed that much,

Here, from Wikipedia, is a map of where blasphemy is outlawed, and what the degree of punishment is. As the article notes:

As of 2012, 33 countries had some form of anti-blasphemy laws in their legal code. Of these, 21 were Muslim-majority nations – Afghanistan, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, the Maldives, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey, the UAE and the Western Sahara. Blasphemy is treated as a capital crime (death penalty) in some Muslim nations. In these nations, such laws have led to the persecution, lynchings, murder or arrest of minorities and dissident members, after flimsy accusations.

You can figure out which countries punish blasphemy by death from the map below:

And where apostasy (renunciation of faith) is a capital crime: Afghanistan, Iran, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. There’s a very large overlap with the capital-punishment countries above, and all are Muslim-majority nations. It looks as if Mo needn’t worry so much.