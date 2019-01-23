Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ blasphemy

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “brutal,” came with a short emailed addendum: “Today the boys are coming to terms with brutal history.” Well, in some places history hasn’t progressed that much, 

Here, from Wikipedia, is a map of where blasphemy is outlawed, and what the degree of punishment is. As the article notes:

As of 2012, 33 countries had some form of anti-blasphemy laws in their legal code. Of these, 21 were Muslim-majority nations – Afghanistan, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, the Maldives, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey, the UAE and the Western Sahara. Blasphemy is treated as a capital crime (death penalty) in some Muslim nations. In these nations, such laws have led to the persecution, lynchings, murder or arrest of minorities and dissident members, after flimsy accusations.

You can figure out which countries punish blasphemy by death from the map below:

 

And where apostasy (renunciation of faith) is a capital crime: Afghanistan, Iran, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. There’s a very large overlap with the capital-punishment countries above, and all are Muslim-majority nations. It looks as if Mo needn’t worry so much.

  1. Mark Jones
    Ridiculous, the ultimate victimless crime.

  2. Randall Schenck
    Yes, the good old days are tomorrow.

  3. TJR
    Apostasy can’t be a capital crime in Pakistan.

    Yousuf Youhana was a catholic before he became an apostate to islam, and he went on to play for Pakistan for many more years, despite his apostasy.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mohammad_Yousuf_%28cricketer,_born_1974%29

    • jeremy pereira
      It could be a crime to go from Islam to some other religion (or none).

      • Jenny Haniver
        I think that’s the way it works — you can’t be a Muslim and abandon your religion. Religions with those precepts don’t give a damn about protecting another religion from apostates. The Catholic Church has or had a similar rule — once a Catholic, always a Catholic, so it does no good to renounce the RC Church; in the eyes of the Church, one is still a Catholic, an apostate Catholic, subject to all the penalties of the RC hell.

    • Andrew
      He left Islam? I think he joined but never left the cult. You are right about there being no Apostasy law yet. But I’m sure there will be if the TLP comes to power.
      “There is no specific statutory law that criminalizes apostasy in Pakistan. In 2007, a bill to impose the death penalty for apostasy for males and life imprisonment for females was proposed in Parliament but failed to pass.[58] Nevertheless, some scholars believe that the principle that “a lacuna in the statute law was to be filled with reference to Islamic law”[59] could potentially apply to the crime of apostasy.” https://www.loc.gov/law/help/apostasy/index.php#pakistan
      https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/pakistan-election-sees-rise-of-anti-blasphemy-party-1.2259785

  4. Ray Little
    Wait, what? New Zealand? is that fines or prison? Hard to read on the map, as it’s way off to the side.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      I seem to recall Heather Hastie said the law had been dormant for a long time and was just recently repealed or expected to be repealed. A quick Google shows it still on the books. Maybe Heather will comment.

    • W.Benson
      That also seems to be the situation in Brazil. There are anti-harassment laws and laws treating hate crimes, but I have not heard of any fines or arrests involving blasphemy or the like. The Brazilian anti-blasphemy law referenced by Wikipedia dates from 1940. Since then Brazil has adopted at least three new constitutions.

  5. Ken Kukec
    ‘Tis a constant battle against the forces of dis-enlightenment.

    • rickflick
      As set forth in Steven Pinker’s book Enlightenment Now.

  6. Cicely Berglund
    But-but-but

  8. Matt
    But, but, muh ‘Coexist’ bumper sticker!

  9. John O'Neall
    The map looks like Russia has anti-blasphemy laws. Is this possible?

