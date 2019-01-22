Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Ceiling Cat forgive me, for I have overslept again, as I still have Hawaii jet lag. It’s Tuesday, January 22, and back to work for all those Americans who had Martin Luther King, Jr. day off yesterday. Tonight I’ll be having a (literal) beef with Steve Pinker, but more on that later. It’s National Southern Food Day, honoring the one region of the U.S. that truly has produced a coherent and indigenous cuisine that’s more than just a few scattered dishes. It’s also Grandfather’s Day in Poland, though various countries have different dates for Grandfather’s and/or Grandmother’s Days.

On this day in 1901, upon the death of Queen Victoria (who also died on this day after a reign of 63 years and 7 months), Edward VII was proclaimed King of England. Exactly four years later, Bloody Sunday occurred in St. Petersburg, in which disaffected workers marched to petition the Czar. Shooting ensued, with between 150 and 300 civilians killed. This led to disaffection with the Czar, formerly seen as the protector of peasants and workers, and ultimately culminated in the Russian Revolution 12 years later. Here’s a painting of the petitioners, led by the priest Father Gapon, near the city’s Narva Gate. Father Gapon, however, was discovered to be a police agent and was killed by his own people.

On this day in 1927, according to Wikipedia, “Teddy Wakelam gives the first live radio commentary of a football match anywhere in the world, between Arsenal F.C. and Sheffield United at Highbury.” On January 22, 1970, the Boeing 747 jumbo jet made its commercial debut for Pan Am Airlines, flying from JFK airport in New York to Heathrow airport in London.

A banner day which, we hope, will not be relegated by today’s U.S. Supreme Court to the dustbin of history: it was on January 22, 1973, that the Court delivered decisions in the two cases of Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, legalizing voluntary abortion in the entire U.S.

Finally, it was on this day in 1984 that the Apple Macintosh, the first consumer computer to use the “mouse” and graphical interface, was introduced during a commercial at the Super Bowl. I’ve put that amazing commercial below; how many of you remember it?

From Mac History, which put up the video:

“1984” is an American television commercial which introduced the Apple Macintosh personal computer for the first time. It was conceived by Steve Hayden, Brent Thomas and Lee Clow at Chiat/Day, Venice, produced by New York production company Fairbanks Films, and directed by Ridley Scott. Anya Major performed as the unnamed heroine and David Graham as Big Brother. Its only U.S. daytime televised broadcast was on January 22, 1984 during and as part of the telecast of the third quarter of Super Bowl XVIII. Chiat/Day also ran the ad one other time on television, in December 1983 right before the 1:00 am sign-off on KMVT in Twin Falls, Idaho, so that the advertisement could be submitted to award ceremonies for that year.

Notables born on this day include Francis Bacon (1561), Captain Kidd (1564; but Wikipedia gives no birth day on that year for Kidd), Lord Byron (1788), August Strindberg (1849), D. W. Griffith (1875), Lev Landau (1908; Nobel Laureate), Ann Sothern and U Thant (both 1909), Irving Kristol (1920), Sam Cooke (1931), Peter Beard (1938), and Linda Blair (1959).

Here’s one of Beard’s many African pictures (from the British Journal of Photography):

Those who died on January 22 include Shah Jahan (1666), Queen Victoria (1901), Duke Kahanamoku (1968), Lyndon Johnson (1973), Telly Savalas (1994), Craig Claiborne (2000), Ann Miller (2004), Heath Ledger (2008), and Ursula Le Guin (last year).

Tweets from Heather Hastie, the first demonstrating the remarkable camouflage abilities of cuttlefish. In this case one of them disguises itself as a coral!

Cuttlefish adapt their own camouflage pattern in ways that are specific for a particular habitat. They are able to change the texture of their skin & assume shapes that make you believe they are corals or algae

This really is a gripping introduction to a science paper.

It can be ~impossible to write intro that can grab people outside ur field. Look at this brilliant intro by @aaronquinlan group, in @NatureGenet

