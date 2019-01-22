Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Ceiling Cat forgive me, for I have overslept again, as I still have Hawaii jet lag. It’s Tuesday, January 22, and back to work for all those Americans who had Martin Luther King, Jr. day off yesterday. Tonight I’ll be having a (literal) beef with Steve Pinker, but more on that later. It’s National Southern Food Day, honoring the one region of the U.S. that truly has produced a coherent and indigenous cuisine that’s more than just a few scattered dishes. It’s also Grandfather’s Day in Poland, though various countries have different dates for Grandfather’s and/or Grandmother’s Days.
On this day in 1901, upon the death of Queen Victoria (who also died on this day after a reign of 63 years and 7 months), Edward VII was proclaimed King of England. Exactly four years later, Bloody Sunday occurred in St. Petersburg, in which disaffected workers marched to petition the Czar. Shooting ensued, with between 150 and 300 civilians killed. This led to disaffection with the Czar, formerly seen as the protector of peasants and workers, and ultimately culminated in the Russian Revolution 12 years later. Here’s a painting of the petitioners, led by the priest Father Gapon, near the city’s Narva Gate. Father Gapon, however, was discovered to be a police agent and was killed by his own people.
On this day in 1927, according to Wikipedia, “Teddy Wakelam gives the first live radio commentary of a football match anywhere in the world, between Arsenal F.C. and Sheffield United at Highbury.” On January 22, 1970, the Boeing 747 jumbo jet made its commercial debut for Pan Am Airlines, flying from JFK airport in New York to Heathrow airport in London.
A banner day which, we hope, will not be relegated by today’s U.S. Supreme Court to the dustbin of history: it was on January 22, 1973, that the Court delivered decisions in the two cases of Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, legalizing voluntary abortion in the entire U.S.
Finally, it was on this day in 1984 that the Apple Macintosh, the first consumer computer to use the “mouse” and graphical interface, was introduced during a commercial at the Super Bowl. I’ve put that amazing commercial below; how many of you remember it?
From Mac History, which put up the video:
“1984” is an American television commercial which introduced the Apple Macintosh personal computer for the first time. It was conceived by Steve Hayden, Brent Thomas and Lee Clow at Chiat/Day, Venice, produced by New York production company Fairbanks Films, and directed by Ridley Scott. Anya Major performed as the unnamed heroine and David Graham as Big Brother. Its only U.S. daytime televised broadcast was on January 22, 1984 during and as part of the telecast of the third quarter of Super Bowl XVIII. Chiat/Day also ran the ad one other time on television, in December 1983 right before the 1:00 am sign-off on KMVT in Twin Falls, Idaho, so that the advertisement could be submitted to award ceremonies for that year.
Notables born on this day include Francis Bacon (1561), Captain Kidd (1564; but Wikipedia gives no birth day on that year for Kidd), Lord Byron (1788), August Strindberg (1849), D. W. Griffith (1875), Lev Landau (1908; Nobel Laureate), Ann Sothern and U Thant (both 1909), Irving Kristol (1920), Sam Cooke (1931), Peter Beard (1938), and Linda Blair (1959).
Here’s one of Beard’s many African pictures (from the British Journal of Photography):
Those who died on January 22 include Shah Jahan (1666), Queen Victoria (1901), Duke Kahanamoku (1968), Lyndon Johnson (1973), Telly Savalas (1994), Craig Claiborne (2000), Ann Miller (2004), Heath Ledger (2008), and Ursula Le Guin (last year).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is scrounging between Andrzej’s and Malgorzata’s desks:
A: What did you find there?Hili: Two pens, a tube of glue and some of your notes.
Ja: Co tam znalazłaś?
Hili: Dwa długopisy, klej i jakieś twoje notatki.
A picture contributed by reader Merilee; the artist is a pastor, Cuyler Black:
A tweet from reader Jeremy, who noted that yesterday was Squirrel Appreciation Day and also found a Japanese website that’s dedicated to photos of squirrels eating human food like this.
Tweets from Heather Hastie, the first demonstrating the remarkable camouflage abilities of cuttlefish. In this case one of them disguises itself as a coral!
A hedgehog having a nice stretch:
Tweets from Grania. The first is from Titania McGrath, who—along with Godfrey Elfwick, almost certainly the same person—seems to have fooled a lot of people. Get this, folks: Titania and Godfrey are being SATIRICAL. I am sometimes excoriated for retweeting Titania by those who think her tweets are serious.
Grania says “This is a Star Trek joke; your readers will get it.” Well, I hope so, because I don’t.
An amusing typo:
Tweets from Matthew. Look at this fish jump! We don’t know its size so we can’t tell how high, but it’s certainly pretty high.
This really is a gripping introduction to a science paper. I wish I had written some like this, but it’s hard to spice up Drosophila speciation genetics:
Matthew says, correctly, that this is a flying squirrel. Another tweet in honor of yesterday’s Squirrel Appreciation Day.
A tree leaved with Bramblings!
And, in case you don’t know Bramblings (Fringilla montifringilla), a kind of finch, here’s one:
Evidently the Borg have downsized… good license plate though 😀
For the benefit of Jerry: the Borg were a connected hive of lifeforms who assimilated anyone they encountered.
…and their spacecraft was in the form of a giant cube.
Good point 😀
How, pray tell, does “Rare Bird Alert” comport with “a tiny part of a ‘mega flock’ of 5 million birds” ?
They have to have something to do while waiting for some poor bird to get blown off course and end up in the UK! It’s satisfying that they tweet about them.
‘Course it could be a rare sighting, not rare birds
But we rarely get an alert.
There was one for Hessle at the end of last year; I can’t remember the bird but it caused a great deal of excitement and made the local news… no idea if they tweeted it, I would hope so. Prior to that, last October I think, Hornsea had something that brought in the birders (never call a birder a twitcher, it’s Trekkiegeddon all over again) from all over the UK.
My cousin used to be on an email list and would head off to the wilds to point a telescope at something small, brown and feathery from time to time, this is evidently the latest incarnation.
Say, Mr. Deejay, do we have a tune we can dedicate to Professor Emeritus Jerry Coyne?
Indeed, we do:
You know me, boss, always with the kidding!
Nice!
There is a nice google doodle of Lev Landau. PCC(E)’s tireless work is never done.
“Well, I hope so, because I don’t.”
Resistance is futile.
You will be assimilated!
And,
“We are the Borg. Lower your sheilds and surrender your ship. We will add your biological and technological distinctiveness to our own. Your culture will adapt to service us.”
That particular movie is among the best in the whole series.
I always picture the line for lunch during filming: all those extras with cybernetic implants, larking around and enjoying a sandwich.
“Freedom is irrelevant. Self-determination is irrelevant. You must comply.”
Jet lag, that undesirable effect that takes fun out of flying as if it were fun in the first place. The reference to roe v wade reminds me of the little white boys from catholic school who were harassing the native American in Washington DC the other day. Such a retarded start to life these kids achieve going to Washington to demonstrate against abortion. Doing all the things that makes Donald Trump so proud of them.
The story isn’t that cut and dried:
USA
Today: Covington Catholic furor is a warning to end our dangerous social media mob mentality
I’m pretty sure the fish is a king mackerel (Scomberomorus cavalla). They typically reach about 30lb but can get much bigger.
Point deduction on the landing: 8.5
I gave it 8.8, perhaps a little generous.
from FFRF and me:
Keep your paw off of MY law.
IF men could get pregnant,
THEN abortion ‘ld be
… … a religious* S A C R A M E N T … …
NEVER to be messed with e v e r !
Thus within egalitarianism:
do NOT be a – messin’ with MY law. E V E R.
http://www.twitter.com/FFRF/status/1087696406331248641
Blue
* the word or concept of abortion inside some’s
bibles ? = NOT one time mentioned therein
They’d be offered at the Downtown Athletic Club, right next to the fresh towels and shoeshine concessions.
You’ve made me think, what would happen if Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supremes. I think the majority of women(and men) in the US wouldn’t stand for it. They’d probably go for new legislation or a constitutional amendment.
The introduction to the paper cites some interesting thinking by a statistician: to deduce failure modes by the damage you don’t see in returning aircraft. Brilliant leap of imagination.
More on the “constrained coding regions” paper — with an informative illustrative diagram — can be found at the link. At its core, what the authors have achieved is analogous to what competent adaptationists do when considering fitness features of a creature’s natural history.
http://quinlanlab.org/blog/2018/12/20/constrained-coding-regions.html
I am trying to find a book that I have that details the plane research but, as you can imagine, it is not one of my daily reads and I have a lot of books.
Abraham Wald & the Statistical Research Group [SRG]. You are probably remembering the opening chapter to an OKish book ~ How Not To Be Wrong: The Hidden Maths of Everyday Life by Jordan Ellenberg.
HERE is the relevant part with a fair amount of detail.
That’s the one. Okayish, as you say, which is probably why I can’t find it! Whereas The Simpsons and their mathematical secrets by Simon Singh (Bloomsbury 2014, 9781408842812) falls to hand – that says a lot about either the book or me 😀
From Stanford.edu:- “Making the Macintosh: Technology and Culture in Silicon Valley” Xerox PARC & the Macintosh Mouse
A nerdteresting convoluted story
I’m making no claims of theft etc, especially as the mouse predates both Xerox & Apple, it is just interesting how the long term big successful tech players are very rarely first with innovation. Rather they tend to know how to integrate products at the right price for the marketplace they are about to create.
Um, may I respectfully disagree that the south is the ONLY region to have produced a coherent cuisine?
OK, so NM isn’t a region, it’s a State. But, New Mexico’s cuisine is coherent and wonderful, complete with regional variations.
L
I would comment on my affinity for either or both of those fine cuisines, but since I am from the frozen northeast, that could easily be construed as cultural appropriation.
I was going to mention something along those lines.
There is an interesting paradox here to ponder. Jerry asks for forgiveness from Ceiling Cat, and yet he is (Professor) Ceiling Cat.
Haven’t you ever heard of the Trinity?
OK, so there are only two incarnations of him, not three, but still, it’s the same idea.
L
The cat, the duck, and the squirrel. Amen.
At the risk of being accused of heresy, there is only one Ceiling Cat. Dr PCC(e) is merely Ceiling Cat’s Chief of Staff. Sometimes it goes to his head, I suppose, but always remember that.
It led first to the 1905 Russian Revolution, which caused the Czar to allow some reforms, such as a written constitution and creation of the Duma, and set the stage for the events of February and October 1917.
“The 18th century was the golden age of squirrel ownership”
I suspect that the squirrels remember it differently.
How HIGH do you think this king is?
The height of the jump could, I think, be fairly accurately calculated by noting the time from emergence to reentry. It is, after all, a parabolic trajectory. The problem is it’s shown in slow motion. If it was shot at normal speed we’d need the original, or if shot in slow mo, we’d need the frames per second.
But we don’t know the velocity at T0.