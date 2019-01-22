The Palestinian Territories constitute the real “apartheid state”

The New York Times is rapidly becoming an anti-Israel paper. For every Bari Weiss op-ed (and there’s a good one today), there are several anti-Israeli articles, often filled with lies and misconceptions, like the piece below that appeared Friday. As CAMERA wrote after seeing Alexander’s article:

The New York Times‘s disproportionate focus on criticism of Israel, including its very existence, is hardly a new phenomenon, despite Alexander’s assertion to the contrary. In her op-ed, she argues: “Not so long ago, it was fairly rare to hear this perspective,” i.e., that Israel is committing “horrific human rights abuses” and “legalized discrimination.” (Her position seems to contradict Levy’s [Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy], who argued that “it’s getting more difficult” to publish such views.) In fact, CAMERA’s comprehensive study (“Indicting Israel: New York Times Coverage of the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict“) found that in the period from July 2011 through March 2012, six of seven editorials, five of six columns ,and four of seven op-eds about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict predominantly criticized Israel. None predominantly criticized the Palestinians. Indeed, particularly at The New York Times, the suggestion that Michelle Alexander is breaking a “silence” regarding bad Israeli behavior is laughable. One only has to recall the stunning 2014 admission of then-New York Times op-ed editor Matt Seaton after a series of op-eds charging Israelis, but not Palestinians, with racism. He acknowledged that the paper holds a lower standard for Palestinian wrongdoings, exempting them from scrutiny due to their stateless existence.

I’ve intended to dispel some of Alexander’s misconceptions, but while reading her piece, and listening to Bari Weiss’s eloquent but not uncritical defense of Israel on the Joe Rogan show, I decided to take on another issue: is Israel an apartheid state? This is an oft-heard charge of the benighted Israel-haters.

The answer is “no”, but that the Palestinian Territories surely comprise far more of an apartheid state. Below I’ll list some reasons why. This will dispel two of the Left-wing smears directed at Israel: that it’s an apartheid state that treats its Arab citizens unequally, and that gay rights in Israel were enacted only to “pinkwash” the state, making it look more tolerant in an effort to hide its malfeasance.



The “pinkwashing” claim is so ludicrous that it should be lumped with the claims of 9-11 truthers, and I won’t deal with it here. But what about the “apartheid state” charge?

First of all, using the term “apartheid” with respect to Israel implies that the state itself has a group of citizens (presumably Arabs, both Christian and Muslim) that has second-class status, that lack fundamental rights, and are treated abysmally. In other words, that Israel is pretty much like South Africa when the real apartheid system was in place. That’s arrant nonsense. This is combined with another claim: that Israel demonizes Palestinians who aren’t citizens far more than Palestinians demonize Israeli citizens and Jews. That’s not true, either. Here are some facts.

1.) No Jews are allowed to live in the Palestinian Territories (areas A and B of the West Bank and in Gaza). As far as I know, not one Jew lives in these areas. In contrast, there are many Arabs, both Muslims and Christians, living in Israel; they are citizens. No Jew can be a citizen in the Palestinian Territories—and presumably not in any future Palestinian State. (Mahmoud Abbas has officially announced that he will not allow any Jew to live in his future Palestinian state.)

2.) Gays and women are second-class citizens in Palestine and are oppressed. Apostates and infidels, of course, are killed. This is not the case in Israel, where women and gays have full legal equality, and atheists and Muslim citizens have full rights. (I’d venture to guess that a large fraction of non-Orthodox Jews in Israel are really “culturally Jewish” atheists like me.)

3.) The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, has Arab members, both Muslims and Christians. There are of course no Jews in the governing bodies of the Palestinian territories.

4.) It is a capital crime for any person in the Palestinian territories to sell land to Jews, though some Jews want to buy back ancestral homes that were taken over by Jordan and given to Arabs in East Jerusalem. While no Israeli can sell Israeli land to a Palestinian, it is not a capital crime. And, of course, Israeli Jews are completely allowed to sell land to Israeli Arabs.

5.) Muslim citizens of Israel have full legal rights: the right to vote, the right to go to any hospital for treatment, the right to work, to study, and to pray in the mosque. This doesn’t apply to Palestine because no Jews are allowed to live there.

6.) The Palestinian Constitution (presumably the document that will underlie a future Palestinian State) says that Islam is the official religion of the state, that it will be governed by sharia law, and that Arabic will be the official language (see Article 4). In contrast, although Israel has no formal constitution, it is formally a secular democracy with no official religion and is governed by democratically passed laws and not religious sharia laws. According to the British Mandates, Arabic was the second language of the area, but had no official status under Israeli law. Since last year, Israeli law states that the official language of Israel is Hebrew with Arabic having the status of a “special language”; this will not impact the role of the Arabic language in Israel. Regardless, the Palestinian Territories are far more theocratic than is Israel, and I doubt that any readers would prefer to live under that theocracy than an Israeli-style democracy. The theocracy will persist even if the standard of living in a new Palestinian state should rise.

7.) Palestinians are allowed to visit Israel under certain circumstances, like praying in a mosque, working, or studying. In contrast, the rules against Israelis visiting Palestine are much stricter, allowing mostly official delegations and journalists.

8.) While this isn’t completely relevant to the actions of apartheid, it’s well known that official Palestinian state media, like newspapers and television, regularly portray Jews as demons and enemies who, according to concepts of Islamic/Palestinian duty, should be killed. (Martyrdom via killing Jews is of course considered a great good for a Palestinian Muslim and is celebrated by many citizens—even the mothers of suicide bombers.) There is no equivalent to this kind of hatred in Israeli media.

I will update and correct these points as needed, but it’s already clear that Israel is a long way from being an apartheid state, and that the Palestinian Territories conform far more to that characterization than does Israel. This is well known but ignored by the Regressive Left and by the media.

Why the disparity in calling out one group versus another? I’ve talked about the bigotry of low expectations before, but there is also an element of antisemitism involved. The government of Israel is far from perfect, but is infinitely better than the government in charge of Palestine. Yes, Palestine is an apartheid “state”, and, when there is a two-state solution—if there ever is one (and I do favor that solution)—let there be no doubt that the nation of Palestine will be far more repressive, far more “apartheid-ish”, than the State of Israel.