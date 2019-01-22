Readers’ wildlife photos

Today’s contribution is another batch of beautiful bird photos by reader Colin Franks (website here, Instagram here, and Facebook page here). The IDs are his:

Northern Pygmy Owl (Glaucidium gnoma):

Chestnut-backed Chickadee (Poecile rufescens):

Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):

Downy Woodpecker (Picoides pubescens):

American Goldfinch (Spinus tristis):

Lazuli Bunting (Passerina amoena):

Great Horned Owlets (Bubo virginianus):

Red-winged Blackbird (female) (Agelaius phoeniceus):

Chipping Sparrow (Spizella passerine):

  1. GBJames
    Really nice photos.

  2. Terry Sheldon
    Lovely as always!

  3. Randall Schenck
    In the photography world it would be aristoi.

  4. Mark Jones
    Superb!

  5. ThyroidPlanet
    Taking a moment to say : delightful!

    The hummingbird has such personality and strong colors, really stands out.

  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Absolutely amazing. You must go out all the time to get so many wonderful pictures.

  7. rickflick
    Great shots. The velvety backgrounds make the birds pop!

  8. Liz
    Beautiful.

