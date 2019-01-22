Today’s contribution is another batch of beautiful bird photos by reader Colin Franks (website here, Instagram here, and Facebook page here). The IDs are his:

Northern Pygmy Owl (Glaucidium gnoma):

Chestnut-backed Chickadee (Poecile rufescens):

Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):

Downy Woodpecker (Picoides pubescens):

American Goldfinch (Spinus tristis):

Lazuli Bunting (Passerina amoena):

Great Horned Owlets (Bubo virginianus):



Red-winged Blackbird (female) (Agelaius phoeniceus):

Chipping Sparrow (Spizella passerine):