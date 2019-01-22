Today’s contribution is another batch of beautiful bird photos by reader Colin Franks (website here, Instagram here, and Facebook page here). The IDs are his:
Northern Pygmy Owl (Glaucidium gnoma):
Chestnut-backed Chickadee (Poecile rufescens):
Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):
Downy Woodpecker (Picoides pubescens):
American Goldfinch (Spinus tristis):
Lazuli Bunting (Passerina amoena):
Great Horned Owlets (Bubo virginianus):
Red-winged Blackbird (female) (Agelaius phoeniceus):
Chipping Sparrow (Spizella passerine):
Really nice photos.
Lovely as always!
In the photography world it would be aristoi.
Superb!
Taking a moment to say : delightful!
The hummingbird has such personality and strong colors, really stands out.
Absolutely amazing. You must go out all the time to get so many wonderful pictures.
Great shots. The velvety backgrounds make the birds pop!
Beautiful.