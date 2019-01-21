As I’m now in Chicago, the readers’ wildlife photos will now resume, and I have all that were sent me earlier. But do send me more, as I can always use them.

Today we have contributions from three readers. The first is from Bruce Lyon, who, though a professor of ornithology/evolutionary biology, also photographed last night’s blood moon, which was not only reddish and close to the earth, but underwent a total lunar eclipse in parts of the world, including the UK. Bruce’s photos and comment:

You sometimes post images of interesting moon events. Tonights blood moon was pretty spectacular in Santa Cruz. A couple of trophies are attached.

Stephen Barnard sent photos of his bald eagle Desi (Haliaeetus leucocephalus), who nests yearly on Stephen’s Idaho ranch with his eagle wife Lucy: Desi being harassed by a Red-tailed hawk (Buteo jamaicensis), and another of him taking off. And a lovely hummingbird photographed by reader Ken in East Mesa, Arizona: Southwest sunset: Costa’s hummingbird (Calypte costae):