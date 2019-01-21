Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Professor Ceiling Cat is BACK! Many thanks to Grania for doing the Hili dialogues (and the Gillette ad post) in my absence. Thanks as well to all the readers who said nice things on my tenth-anniversary post, and to those who sent me Coynezaa presents, which I didn’t expect. One person sent me a passel of Cadbury Crunchie bars from the UK, which are terrific and I don’t know who that is. Please email me so I can thank you properly! Ditto for CM who sent me a lovely cat book, but whose address I don’t have.

It’s wicked cold in Chicago, with the ambient temperature 8º F (-13º C), and -1º F (-18ºC) with the wind. And there was more snow.

Today is Monday, January 21, 2019, and National Clam Chowder Day, which to me means New England style rather than the debased, tomato-based concoction called “Manhattan Clam Chowder”. It’s also National Hugging Day, invented in 1986. If you’ve hugged someone, weigh in below.

It’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the U.S. celebrating the birthday of the civil rights leader. He was actually born on January 15 (1929), but Ronald Reagan proclaimed the holiday to be on the third Monday in January. It’s a federal holiday, meaning that there’s no mail and that banks as well as most Federal offices are closed. Here’s today’s Google Doodle honoring King, who was assassinated in 1968 at the age of only 39.

It was a rather thin day in history. On January 21, 1789, according to Wikipedia, “The first American novel, The Power of Sympathy or the Triumph of Nature Founded in Truth by William Hill Brown, is printed in Boston.” I have never read it; has anyone? Exactly four years later, after being convicted of treason, Louis XVI, King of France, was executed by the guillotine.

On this day in 1908, New York City, via passage of the Sullivan Ordinance, made it illegal for women to smoke in public. One woman was convicted and fined for flouting the misogynistic law, but the mayor vetoed that law two weeks later. Here’s part of the NYT story (full pdf here):

On this day in 1954, the world’s first nuclear powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was launched in Connecticut by Mamie Eisenhower, the First Lady. I have vague recollections of boarding that sub in Greece in 1955 or 1956, but I’m probably wrong. Although I don’t have a video of the launching, here’s President Truman participating in the keel-laying ceremony in 1953:

Speaking of firsts (and lasts) in transportation, there were two more innovations on this day that went bust. In 1976, the first commercial flight on the Concorde began with routes from London to Bahrain and also from Paris to Rio. The plane flies no more. And exactly five years later, production of the Delorean DMC-12 sports car began in Northern Ireland. They stopped making them 2 years later. It was distinctive with its gull-wing doors, and here’s a model from its last year. They’re probably worth a fortune now.

Notables born on this day include John C. Frémont (1813), Stonewall Jackson (1824), Grigori Rasputin (1869), Christian Dior (1905), Telly Savalas and Paul Scofield (both 1922), Wolfman Jack (1938), Jack Nicklaus (1940), Plácido Domingo and Richie Havens (both 1941), Jeff Koons (1955), Cat Power (1972), and Emma Bunton (1976). Rasputin (the Man who Refused to Die) is one of history’s more interesting figures; here’s a very brief video biography:

Those who died on January 21 include Vladimir Lenin (1924), Lytton Strachey (1932), George Orwell (1950), Cecil B. DeMille (1959), James Beard (1985), Susan Strasberg (1999), and Peggy Lee (2002).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Her Roundness demands the impossible:

A: What would you like to get? Hili: A star from the sky.

In Polish:

Ja: Co byś chciała?

Hili: Gwiazdkę z nieba.

Leon’s still hiking with his staff in southern Poland, and sends us the dialogue below. Somehow I think he’s not as happy with the snow as he was in previous years.

Leon: I think I’m more comfortable with the fluff in my pillow.

Pi and Loki on my last day in Hawaii, imploring me not to leave by sleeping on my luggage. I miss these boys.

A tweet sent by reader Barry, featuring a greedy red squirrel:

This is the best thing I've seen all day 🐿️ pic.twitter.com/OXaiduiIay — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 18, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. First up: cat versus hungry turtle:

The remarkable sociality of fire ants:

Fire ants exhibit both solid and liquid properties, because they build structures with their own bodies: pic.twitter.com/MA6mz2xjpu — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 19, 2019

Bob Jones University should get this right; electricity may come from God, but we know its proximate cause, and it’s not the Sun:

Christian fourth grade textbook published by Bob Jones University tackles the ‘mystery’ of electricity https://t.co/Vb76Fz4zde #ExposeChristianSchools pic.twitter.com/T2EW8TWHg1 — Christian Nightmares (@ChristnNitemare) January 18, 2019

Tweets from Grania. I wouldn’t mind a job as Baby Bat Cleaner:

"Just in case you’re having a bad day, heres a baby bat being cleaned" <- Oh damn that binky got me pic.twitter.com/itghIgn1kr — Fluff Society (@FluffSociety) January 20, 2019

I never get tired of looking at murmurations:

If we look after wildlife – things like this can happen.👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/rlOsaO1cBP — The Wildlife Trusts (@WildlifeTrusts) January 17, 2019

Some (but not all) kitties love their brushes:

'Just leave it with me thanks' pic.twitter.com/GHZUnQGT5i — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) January 15, 2019

Proof that seagulls either can’t read or can read but don’t care:

"LOOK AT ME NOT KEEPING OFF YOUR GRASS, FUCKERS" pic.twitter.com/7JfHlGbnos — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 15, 2019

At first I thought this was a burst, but it wasn’t:

Hitting water balloons or throwing them into obstacles or faces, usually doesn't result in a burst https://t.co/xIaJRTDtgc pic.twitter.com/J81fSXAZ9u — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973b) January 14, 2019

What a cat!

Rocket Kitten laughs at your threat models… pic.twitter.com/bGLlJ22Tva — Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) January 13, 2019