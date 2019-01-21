Bari Weiss interviewed by Joe Rogan

Bari Weiss is live right now on Joe Rogan’s show, and at the moment she’s talking about Israel, Palestine, and the press coverage of the issue. Now she’s on to identity politics. The link is below:

h/t: Grania

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 21, 2019 at 3:35 pm and filed under Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. Liv Miles
    Posted January 21, 2019 at 3:42 pm | Permalink

    This is some good shit! Thanks!

    Reply
    • Jenny Haniver
      Posted January 21, 2019 at 4:18 pm | Permalink

      +1

      Reply
  2. Mike Deschane
    Posted January 21, 2019 at 5:37 pm | Permalink

    Just caught the tail end of it, I will have to go back and find the rest of it.

    One Weiss gem I loved; Instagram (ie social media) “Hurtling pixels at each other.”

    Reply
  3. Smokedpaprika
    Posted January 21, 2019 at 5:51 pm | Permalink

    Great discussion.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: