An animal-and-other-stuff video

It’s Squirrel Appreciation Day, and so I present a video that starts with a squirrel and has several squirrels later on. It is in fact not just a squirrel video, but one person’s compilation of the best videos of 2018 (part 5!). It’s 21.5 minutes long, so Judge for yourself; this one includes Chicago’s hitchhiking woodpecker, a rabbit revived, a skateboarding turtle, a penguin chasing a butterfly, ducklings in a mall, cat versus rhoomba, a parrot magician, a karate maven who lights a match with his foot, and many other treats.

