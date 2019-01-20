Women’s March leaders continue their evasion and antisemitism

The fact that I’ve posted so often on the Women’s March, Inc. (“WM”, the group headed by Perez, Bland, Mallory, and Sarsour) may make some readers think that I’m opposed to it or to its principles. But that is far from the truth, as I agree with nearly all the goals of the Women’s March, which to me boil down to providing all women with equal opportunities. And although the March has fractured along lines of the antisemitism of its leaders and the opposition of its leaders to anti-abortion views and groups, I still think there are unifying principles that all women (and I) should support: choice of abortion, access to birth control, an end to any discrimination based on gender (judged not by inequities in representation but by evidence of bias or barriers to entry), provisions for daycare and so on. (Yes, some religious women oppose abortion and birth control, but at least they should be able to march with other women for women’s equality.)

Why I post about this is because it seems to me a watershed moment in Authoritarian Leftism. In recent years, antisemitism not only disappeared as a sin in that ideology, but has become almost a virtue. True, the antisemitism is disguised in various ways, including approbation for the Nation of Islam and its leader, support of the BDS movement (which I consider antisemitic from its origins and its “right of return” stipulation), and criticism of Zionism, which really means criticism of the right of Israel to exist as a Jewish state. (Seriously? What about all those explicitly “Islamic States”, some of which, like Iran, were established in our lifetime as avowed theocracies?)

No, I post about this because, for once, the cognitive dissonance of the Left produced by clashing principles (e.g., the support of anti-semitic blacks and of a Palestine that demonizes gays, infidels, and oppresses women) is starting to show—and cause problems. And, in my view, it’s resolving itself in a felicitous way: yes, women and oppressed minorities deserve a hearing and the same rights as everyone, but not by demonizing the historic minority of Jews. As the Authoritarian Left in both the US and UK toe ever closer the line of anti-Semitism, women are pulling away from this hatred of Jews, often disguised as criticism of Israel and approbation of Palestine. (Of course, not all criticism of Israel is antisemitic, but more than most people think!) The WM, Inc. is falling apart, and even Leftists like the Democratic National Committee are breaking ties with the March. Perhaps this heralds the Left’s realization that antisemitism is not in our interests or part of our principles.

On the television show The View last week, co-heads of the March Tamika Mallory and Bob Bland were grilled about their views by both Whoopi Goldberg and Megan McCain. Mallory, while paying her new lip service against antisemitism, refused to denounce the antisemitism of Louis Farrakhan, the bigoted loon who heads the Nation of Islam. The WM leaders people are masters of evasion, though they’d condemn racism in an instant. As ABC News reports on The View conversation:

“Why call him [Farrakhan] the greatest of all time?” Sunny Hostin asked. “I didn’t call him the greatest of all time because of his rhetoric,” Mallory responded. “I called him the greatest of all time because of what he’s done in black communities.” [JAC: Great backpedaling. She didn’t say this on the Instagram post, where she just referred to Farrakhan as “definitely the GOAT” (“greatest of all time”).] “You’re talking about women, you should be talking about all women, including Jewish women and conservative women,” co-host Meghan McCain said. “Do you condemn Farrakhan’s remarks about Jewish people?” “We didn’t make those remarks,” Mallory responded. “I don’t agree with many of Minister Farrakhan’s statements.” McCain asked, “Do you condemn them?” (My transcription): McCain: But you’re associating with a man who does, publicly. Mallory: What I will say to you is that I don’t agree with many of Minister Farrakhan’s statements. McCain: Specifically about Jewish people? Mallory: As I said, I don’t agree with many of Minister Farrakhan’s statement statements. (End of my transcription) “I don’t agree with these statements,” Mallory responded. “It’s not my language, it’s not the way that I speak, it’s not how I organize … I should never be judged through the lens of a man.”

Right. She’d condemn Islamophobia or anti-black racism in a heartbeat. To echo Margaret Hoover (see below), you’d think that the best way to defuse criticisms of antisemitism would simply be to condemn antisemitism. Mallory can’t do that because she is too deeply wedded to Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam.

Note that Mallory also affirms that she won’t step down as head of the Women’s March because some people still want her to serve (yes, and some people still want Theresa May to serve, but a future vote of no confidence, such as Mallory and her co-Presidents have in effect received, would cause May to step down.)

Now, the Daily Beast and other venues report on Mallory’s further evasions, this time as she refuses to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist. Click on screenshot to read the piece, but also listen to Mallory’s comments below. This is a gem of doubletalk:

Watch for yourself: the clip is Margaret Hoover interviewing Tamia Mallory on “Firing Line” on PBS. An eel couldn’t get more slippery than this.

In response to Hoover’s question about whether she thinks Israel has a right to exist, Mallory responds, “I feel everyone has a right to exist.” WHAT? Think about that. If asked about the “All lives matter” response to the statement “Black lives matter,” Mallory would (with justification) say that “all lives matter” is “whataboutery” that deflects from the question of police violence against blacks. But Mallory uses exactly the “whataboutery” tactic in her response. Then she says “I’m done talking about this.”

The co-president of the @womensmarch refuses to affirm Israel’s right to exist— saying “everyone has a right to exist…I just don’t feel that everyone has a right to exist at the disposal of another group." pic.twitter.com/6BEwkAYVKT — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) January 18, 2019

Here’s Hoover’s response to Jake Tapper tweeting about Mallory’s views on Israel (Tapper is a critic of the WM leaders’ osculation of Farrakhan)

If you are vigorously defending allegations of anti-semitism, seems like affirming Israel’s right to exist would be a no-brainer. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened. — MargaretHoover (@MargaretHoover) January 18, 2019

Why is Mallory so intransigent? As I’ve said, she’s wedded to power and the limelight, and, along with Bland, Perez, and Sarsour, considers the WM to be her personal project. Also, according to Mercy Morganfield, a black feminist activist (no conservative, she!) who also ran the Women’s March D.C. but wants the WM leaders to resign, there are also financial considerations. Referring to Mallory on her Facebook page (I was supplied the screenshot, which I think was public but can’t find easily), she said this (please excuse the duplicated bits):

And Morganfeld (who by the way is the daughter of blues legend Muddy Waters) posted this on her Facebook page five hours ago. She says that Linda Sarsour posted this yesterday, but I can’t find it on Sarsour’s facebook page (she doesn’t post there often), and the quote is from an article on Rewire.News by Jodi Jacobson defending the WM organizers. If anybody can find where, exactly, Sarsour posted this, let me know. At any rate, at least Jacobson is saying that Jews are “warring” against blacks, which simply isn’t true.

I found Sarsour’s post on her FB page, which approves of the shameful Rewire News article but doesn’t single out the quote given by Morganfield. It does, however, give the title of the piece, which calls out both white Jews and progressives. (Most Jews are considered “white”, and I’d suggest that, as a group, they are less racist than Americans as a whole.)

Finally, I want to point out that many of the new “progressive” Congresswomen heralded as bringing a revitalized activism to the Left are also BDS supporters. This includes Muslims Rashida Tlaib (who endorsed BDS only after she was elected) and Ilhan Omar. BDS is an antisemitic movement, as I said above: its aims are to obliterate the state of Israel while pretending that they’re simply pressuring Israel to treat Palestinians better. The “right of return” favored by BDS (and embodied in their cry “from the River to the sea, Palestine will be free”) is a guarantee of not just the elimination of Israel, but of a bloody Arab vendetta against Jews.

Although I can’t find an explicit endorsement of BDS by the Progressive Left’s new hero Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (whose views I often agree with, including the “green new deal” and a raise in the marginal tax rate for the rich), she is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, which does support BDS. And in the short video below Ocasio-Cortez joins the evasion brigade when asked what she thinks about the antisemitism of the WM:

WATCH: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses question about those with concerns about anti-Semitism within the Women's March groups. https://t.co/qxhHH5CLXR pic.twitter.com/0B90LAZ186 — The Hill (@thehill) January 19, 2019

I suspect that Ocasio-Cortez, while ducking the question, is indeed a BDS supporter, and some reporter needs to ask her, now that she’s in office, whether she supports BDS and Israel’s right to exist. She’s progressive, but she’s also an authoritarian Leftist, and the truth will out.

