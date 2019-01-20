Sunday: Hili and Leon

by Grania

Jerry is still jet-lagged and taking it easy this morning. He will join us later. Welcome to Sunday, have a good one.

In Poland Andrzej is living dangerously.

A: You look like a cat with a Rubenesque figure.

Hili: I’m afraid I will become a feminist with her claws out.

In Polish:

Ja: Wyglądasz jak kot o rubensowskich kształtach.

Hili: Obawiam się, że zostanę drapiącą feministką.

The other famous Polish cat is pining for warmer days.

Leon: Is it much longer until spring?

Random bits and bobs from Twitter:

The force is with this one.

Click on the arrow to watch it in action.

Shoebill Storks are living Dinosaurs pic.twitter.com/dtNZZ4J3eU — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 19, 2019

Cats are dignified.

If I fits I sits 😊 💛 📹: maruhanamogu pic.twitter.com/Ud4FW9X2NS — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) January 19, 2019

How a pangolin climbs.

The African tree pangolin (Phataginus tricuspis) walks – not climbs – up the branches of a tree, using its prehensile tail for balance. It can even climb trees with no branches https://t.co/ZUTMziXoAv pic.twitter.com/6qWNBvDb1l — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973b) January 19, 2019

Modelling the movement of prehistoric animals.

How did the earliest land animals move? Scientists have used a nearly 300-million-year old fossil skeleton and preserved ancient footprints to create a moving robot model of prehistoric life https://t.co/zVwvSa93p1 pic.twitter.com/UTlmP0svUG — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 16, 2019

An amazing fossil.

Around 50 million years ago, two turtles died during sex. Quite a way to go. (Image Naturmuseum Senckenberg) #FossilFriday pic.twitter.com/WJUO6WO7ct — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) January 18, 2019

Another outstanding find.

Amazing: A gecko trapped in amber, almost perfectly preserved after 54 million years. https://t.co/aO4wkrA4zY pic.twitter.com/BYZ1tRIMXa — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) January 16, 2019

I’m not sure what sort of crab this is. Can anyone identify it?

Puppy pile because it is Sunday.

rt to make someones day better pic.twitter.com/jECjCRHhJJ — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 19, 2019

Let sleeping cats lie.

hey… can you NOT disturb me 😹 📹: kotetuchan pic.twitter.com/2uGhIHOS1H — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) January 19, 2019

A touching letter from Germany to Britain.

The most remarkable & significant letter to the Times of my lifetime pic.twitter.com/obRlFbJVkt — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) January 18, 2019

Teasing Philistines.

People can be so cruel, beautifully cruel! pic.twitter.com/Ns3xEROULb — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) January 17, 2019