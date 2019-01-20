Sunday: Hili and Leon

by Grania
History:
- 649 – King Chindasuinth, at the urging of bishop Braulio of Zaragoza, crowns his son Recceswinth as co-ruler of the Visigothic Kingdom.
- 1649 – Charles I of England goes on trial for treason and other “high crimes”.
- 1887 – The United States Senate allows the Navy to lease Pearl Harbor as a naval base.
- 1961 – John F. Kennedy is inaugurated the 35th President of the United States of America, becoming the second youngest man to take the office, and the first Catholic.
- 1986 – In the United States, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is celebrated as a federal holiday for the first time.
Birthdays:
- 1926 – Patricia Neal, American actress (d. 2010)
- 1931 – David Lee, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate
- 1934 – Tom Baker, English actor
- 1939 – Chandra Wickramasinghe, Sri Lankan-English mathematician, astronomer, and biologist
- 1956 – Bill Maher, American comedian, political commentator, media critic, television host, and producer
- 1967 – Kellyanne Conway, American political strategist and pundit, breathtaking liar.
In Poland Andrzej is living dangerously.
A: You look like a cat with a Rubenesque figure.
Hili: I’m afraid I will become a feminist with her claws out.
In Polish:
Ja: Wyglądasz jak kot o rubensowskich kształtach.
Hili: Obawiam się, że zostanę drapiącą feministką.
The other famous Polish cat is pining for warmer days.
Leon: Is it much longer until spring?
Random bits and bobs from Twitter:
The force is with this one.
Click on the arrow to watch it in action.
Cats are dignified.
How a pangolin climbs.
Modelling the movement of prehistoric animals.
An amazing fossil.
Another outstanding find.
I’m not sure what sort of crab this is. Can anyone identify it?
Puppy pile because it is Sunday.
Let sleeping cats lie.
A touching letter from Germany to Britain.
Teasing Philistines.
“1967 – Kellyanne Conway, American political strategist and pundit, breathtaking liar.”
History books will put it slightly more gently, but this will do nicely for now.
And she works for a hell of a teacher.
+1
Kellyanne’s husband, George Conway, although a conservative, is a harsh critic of Trump, calling him a pathological liar. I wonder what this couple talks about at home.
Hey, how many times does KAC have to explain to you people? It’s not “lying”; it’s “alternative facts.” Got it?
Well, in legal circles alternative facts are a well known consturct; anyone who defines them as falsehoods is wrong, so there!
Mind you, the Guardian was peculiarly incapable of finding it defined online anywhere, so I have to say that I know which definition I subscribe to 😀
Some type of fiddler crab I think.
I rememberd Wickramasinghe from his interest in “red rain”; he had quite an interest in panspermia, in conjunction with Hoyle, and struck me at the time as a bit wedded to gods.
Wiki would appear to confirm this view:
Wickramasinghe attempts to present scientific evidence to support the notion of cosmic ancestry and “the possibility of high intelligence in the Universe and of many increasing levels of intelligence converging toward a God as an ideal limit.”
Chandra Wickramasinghe: he’s become a minor league scammer. To maintain a high profile, so as to get mugs to send grants his way at his private university [Buckingham], he gets a story or two in the press every year about discoveries which he bends to fit his [& Hoyle’s] panspermia model. He still thinks two of the oldest Archaeopteryx fossils are forgeries – the creationists have been using his wrong headed idiocy for 35 years.
I don’t recall him ever, ever backing away from his many false [some of them honest errors] claims. I despise the guy.
JFK was the youngest elected president. I think Teddy Roosevelt was the only younger president when, as the sitting VP, he took office after the assassination of William McKinley.
Kennedy was only the second Catholic ever nominated for the presidency by a major party. Former Democratic NY governor Al Smith was the first, and he lost to Herbert Hoover in 1928, widely believed because he was a Catholic, and there had been a whispering campaign against him about how he’d be beholden to the pope.
IIRC, there’s been only one other Roman Catholic presidential nominee since, another Massachusetts senator with the initials JFK, John F. Kerry. (Michael Dukakis, the 1988 Democratic nominee, also from MA, was, I believe, Eastern Orthodox, which is Catholic of a sort, I suppose, if you’re willing to overlook that little East-West Schism thing back in 1054. 🙂 )
The crab is a male fiddler crab. The outsized claw is used as a display to keep other males away from its burrow, and to attract females to its burrow. They can’t really pinch with it, or do much of anything else but wave it. They must feed themselves with the one tiny claw that they have.
The video of that “dignified” cat recalls the scene in the opening chapter of Ken Kesey’s third and final novel, Sailor Song, wherein a cat gets it’s head stuck in a mayonnaise jar.
I dunno. Looks like that Pangolin is climbing to me.
There’ve been some famous cases where one partner expired during the act of sexual congress — Nelson Rockefeller and Richard Pryor’s daddy, come to mind — but those turtles 50 mya are the first I’ve heard of where both both met their end in flagrante delicto (at least that didn’t involve a jealous spouse and a firearm, anyway).
Does anyone know when the Lunar eclipse starts in places other than the UK? Skywatchers await ‘super blood wolf moon’ states
The entire eclipse will be visible from North and South America, as well as parts of western Europe (including the UK) and north Africa.
and in the UK it starts at 02:37 and ends at 07:48, which is a very long eclipse. Even the totality is from 04:41 to 05:43, so I might stand half a chance of seeing this one, assuming the North Sea doesn’t send cloud and mist down the Humber like last time.
The last solar transit was similarly obscured for me, so I don’t have a good track record with infrequent astronomical phenomena!
A clear view in the UK? Slim odds ~ pointless getting out of a warm bed on a Monday on the off chance. Here’s a chart of American times [each column is the local time for that column NOT UTC, GMT etc] for those interested:
