Saturday: Hili & Leon edition

Today is the birthday of Edgar Allen Poe(1809-1849), Dolly Parton (1946) and Janis Joplin (1943-1970).

Here’s Janis singing Mercedes Benz.

And Dolly is still performing and has participated in a couple of collaborations in recent years.

Over in Poland there are amateur dramatics and an unappreciative audience, alas poor Hili.

Hili: Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.

A: Do not Hamletize.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie jest dobrze w państwie duńskim.

Ja: Nie hamletyzuj.

And a new Leon:

Leon: Will this be of any use for us?

The southern cassowary has three-toed feet equipped with a lethal dagger-like claw up to 12 cm on the inner toe. PS the "new" Trek isn't terrible. It's not very like Star Trek of yore, but it's perfectly entertaining in its own right.

Let's say you wanted to train a facial recognition algorithm on aging. What would do? Maybe start a meme like #10yearchallenge https://t.co/usFLAtMnAt — Nicholas Thompson (@nxthompson) January 16, 2019

Mercifully, on Twitter most people have tried their best to subvert the trend of people looking to be praised for not aging much in the last decade:

So, here is the 10 year challenge, the way it wasn’t supposed to go.

Someone did the #10YearChallenge for the price of PrEP and it’s staggering. pic.twitter.com/GQzRw7K1qA — Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) January 17, 2019

