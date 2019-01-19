Saturday: Hili & Leon edition

by Grania
Good morning, welcome to the weekend.
In history today:
- 1419 – Hundred Years’ War: Rouen surrenders to Henry V of England, completing his reconquest of Normandy.
- 1764 – The world’s first mail bomb severely injures the Danish Colonel Poulsen, residing at Børglum Abbey.
- 1853 – Giuseppe Verdi‘s opera Il trovatore receives its premiere performance in Rome.
- 1883 – The first electric lighting system employing overhead wires, built by Thomas Edison, begins service at Roselle, New Jersey.
- 1940 – You Nazty Spy!, the very first Hollywood film of any kind to satirize Adolf Hitler and the Nazis premieres, starring The Three Stooges, with Moe Howard as the character “Moe Hailstone” satirizing Hitler.
- 1977 – President Gerald Ford pardons Iva Toguri D’Aquino (a.k.a. “Tokyo Rose“).
- 1993 – Czech Republic and Slovakia join the United Nations.
Today is the birthday of Edgar Allen Poe(1809-1849), Dolly Parton (1946) and Janis Joplin (1943-1970).
Here’s Janis singing Mercedes Benz.
And Dolly is still performing and has participated in a couple of collaborations in recent years.
Over in Poland there are amateur dramatics and an unappreciative audience, alas poor Hili.
Hili: Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.
A: Do not Hamletize.
In Polish:
Hili: Nie jest dobrze w państwie duńskim.
Ja: Nie hamletyzuj.
Leon: Will this be of any use for us?
A cat who is most displeased
Why anyone was trusting enough to buy this gadget in the first place still surprises me.
Did you know?
PS the “new” Trek isn’t terrible. It’s not very like Star Trek of yore, but it’s perfectly entertaining in its own right.
Mud, mud, glorious mud
All the nuts
The answer, my friend
And finally, you may have seen the “ten year challenge” all over social media recently, where people are encouraged to post selfies of themselves from today and ten years ago. In general these things tend to appeal only to the the very confident, and do absolutely nothing for their purported causes – the I-just-got-out-of-bed selfie and the I-am-not-wearing-makeup selfie spring to mind.
The recent challenge doesn’t appear to have a cause attached to it but someone speculated that it might be something like this.
Mercifully, on Twitter most people have tried their best to subvert the trend of people looking to be praised for not aging much in the last decade:
So, here is the 10 year challenge, the way it wasn’t supposed to go.
Finally, a cat in the snow
And a Very Good Dog
The dog is like me when I’m having a blood test, resolutely looking in the other direction. If you can’t see it then there are no needles involved.
Snap!
When I had to have my left index knuckle joint opened to be irrigated, I also had the same opinion when the suregeon said, “do want to take a look before I close up?”
Definitely a case for resolutely looking at the wall and listening to the music 😯
How times change! The immediate response to the 10 year photos includes ‘I bet they are training an AI facial recognition system to spot aging’,
I think people are finally catching on to the ‘if it is free then you are the product’ mantra 😀