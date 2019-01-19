I have landed!

Oy, what a difference between the beginning and the end of my 7.5-hour red-eye flight back home! Leaving Honolulu, the weather was gorgeous, sunny, and warm, and I had a belly full of soba noodles. Arriving in a heavy snowstorm at 4:30 a.m., I found the departures board at O’Hare looking like this:

And I looked like this:

And the view from my crib looked like this:

Now I am going to have either a long nap or a short sleep.  The Caturday felid has been prepared and scheduled, and I will drift off to dream of the humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa swimming lazily in Hanauma Bay.

    Wow, I bet the contrast in conditions was a shock to the system. Enjoy your rest.

