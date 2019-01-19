Caturday felid trifecta: Cat supposedly says “hello”; Django, the German hardware-store cat; and rescue cat, temporarily blinded by mites, opens his beautiful eyes

This video originally came from Reddit, where the maker says this: “My cat has never meowed, she’s just always been this raspy hisser, but I’m pretty convinced she says Hi to me and it’s pretty adorable.” At first I thought the “Oh, hello” at the end came from the cat, but that’s impossible. I guess these rasps are supposed to be “hi”s, but lots of cats do this. Am I missing something?

***********

Reader Monika sent me this article from the Süddeutsche Zeitung (newspaper of southern Germany), about Django the Hardware Store Cat. You can have it automatically translated into English, as I have in the headline (click on screenshot):

This translation is funny because “Kater” above really means “tomcat,” but “Kater” is also the German word for tomcat.

If you’re in the Bavarian town of Starnberg, visit Django. Here’s the German translation, as I’m in a rush and can’t be arsed to translate it myself:

Sometimes Django sits on the shelf with the work gloves and sleeps. Then one discovers him in the household department, where he flutters on the floor mats, all fours stretched out. A few hours later, he makes himself comfortable in a moving box for a few more or plays rustling in a box of painters’ covers. However, the highest seems to be the summer garden furniture exhibition for the red-tabby cat: Then there is virtually no deck chair in the Hagenbaumarkt on Starnberg, where the cat has not been rehearsing.

Django is one of those cats who has a home and a staff, but likes to roam:

The long corridors of the construction market with the meter-high shelves are his home. Of course, that was never the case. Django chose it for himself. About two years ago, he just marched into the store, says Sylvi Biller, Deputy Market Manager. In the beginning he was escorted out again or called the shelter, which picked him up and contacted his mistress, who lives only a few hundred meters away.

But Django kept coming back, often standing in front of the door of the construction market just hours later. Meanwhile he is according to Biller “the most punctual employee”. In the morning at 7.30 am when the closing service arrives, he is already sitting in front of the market. He does not miss a morning meeting, says the 40-year-old. On Tuesdays and Fridays, when employees meet for a meeting at the box office at five to eight o’clock, he listens attentively. “All employees love him.”

Complaints have not yet existed, even if the cat does not always want to be touched by everyone. Twice, however, Django hid in the evening in the hardware store. Then the motion detectors sounded the alarm and the police had to move in. . . . And the customers are also enthusiastic about the tabby tomcat in the hardware store. “He’s our main attraction,” says Biller. She tells of families whose children only force their parents into the hardware store because of the cat, and of regular customers who occasionally bring him a little bag of food.

Und so weiter. . . there are 15 pages of photos and stories about Django.

***********

From Bored Panda we have the touching story of a rescued cat named Cotton, who was in bad shape, starving, mangy, and ridden with mites. Carmen Weinberg rescued the cat, so mite-ridden that his eyes were closed, and took him to the vet. There are videos and more of the story at the website, but I’ll just show you Carment’s report and the before and after pictures. When Cotton opened his eyes, there was a big surprise:

Before:

After (more pix at the site). Heterochromia! Cotton can see fine now and is fully recovered.

*************

Lagniappe from My Modern Met: The company Cuddle Clones makes cat (and d*g) slippers to match your pet. Slippers will run you about $200. I would think that they’d freak out your cat.

If you have two pets, you can get mismatched slippers:

h/t: Monika, Blue, Michael