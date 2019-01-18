Refresher on the rules for posting comments

There are a lot of people who are new to this site, and who apparently haven’t read the guidelines for posting: “Da Roolz” on the left side of the site, which are here. (I don’t call attention to them often, which may be why newbies miss them.)

There are people who dominate threads (not a bad thing if the discussion is interesting; not a good thing if it’s trolling or persistent repetition), people who post comments that are too long and, especially, people who are uncivil and rude to other commenters.

If you are new here, or haven’t read the rules in a while, please refresh your memory by looking them over.

There is one that I haven’t paid much attention to myself, but will start enforcing if I see it violated. That’s this rule:

18. If you post a link to your website, referring us or asking us to read something you’ve written on that site, the site cannot be anonymous; there must be a real named person who writes it. You have every right to keep your site anonymous, but I don’t have to link to it, for I believe people should stand behind what they say publicly. That said, I’m not demanding that commenters on my own site reveal their real name. Further, I will not allow “pingbacks” in my site if your site, which has referenced this one or reposted part of one of my posts, cannot be linked to a named and real human.

If you use your website as a link to your handle, your real name must either be your handle or revealed on your site. I would prefer it if everyone gave their real name, regardless of whether they have a website, but I understand that not everyone can do that.

I myself haven’t read the rules in a while, and I see there are some questions in the comments; I’ll try to get to them soon.

And yes, there are a fair number of rules, but I’ve found that they work to keep discussion civil and informative. And I don’t see them as too onerous.