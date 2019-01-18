Refresher on the rules for posting comments

There are a lot of people who are new to this site, and who apparently haven’t read the guidelines for posting: “Da Roolz” on the left side of the site, which are here. (I don’t call attention to them often, which may be why newbies miss them.)
There are people who dominate threads (not a bad thing if the discussion is interesting; not a good thing if it’s trolling or persistent repetition), people who post comments that are too long and, especially, people who are uncivil and rude to other commenters.
If you are new here, or haven’t read the rules in a while, please refresh your memory by looking them over.
There is one that I haven’t paid much attention to myself, but will start enforcing if I see it violated. That’s this rule:
18. If you post a link to your website, referring us or asking us to read something you’ve written on that site, the site cannot be anonymous; there must be a real named person who writes it. You have every right to keep your site anonymous, but I don’t have to link to it, for I believe people should stand behind what they say publicly. That said, I’m not demanding that commenters on my own site reveal their real name. Further, I will not allow “pingbacks” in my site if your site, which has referenced this one or reposted part of one of my posts, cannot be linked to a named and real human.
If you use your website as a link to your handle, your real name must either be your handle or revealed on your site. I would prefer it if everyone gave their real name, regardless of whether they have a website, but I understand that not everyone can do that.
I myself haven’t read the rules in a while, and I see there are some questions in the comments; I’ll try to get to them soon.
And yes, there are a fair number of rules, but I’ve found that they work to keep discussion civil and informative. And I don’t see them as too onerous.
May I propose another rule?
If the Website (or words made of letters or numbers therein, in any language, known or unknown, in unpredictable permutations or rearrangements – e.g. from Sophisticated Theologians) insults, offends, or otherwise maligns yours or your loved ones’ Sincerely Held Beliefs, the new Rule will be :
do not read the Website.
Funny! Good point.
Heh. While I get a chuckle from that proposal, the folk you refer to might benefit the most from reading it!
Donald Rumsfeld himself couldn’t have put the pre-dash portion of your parenthetical any better. 🙂
I used to be ‘nicky’, but I found your modest request reasonable, hence the change.
That being said, I think Da Roolz is one of the main reasons this website is such a pleasure to visit regularly. No rude insults, flaming, trolling, deliberately false info, etc., etc. Compare that to say the comment section on say ‘The Hill’, ‘Politico’ or even ‘The Friendly atheist’ (not to mention ‘Pharyngula’).
If I sometimes post ‘borderline’ -which I try to avoid- I’m open to stand corrected. I think most of us are.
Always wondered whatever became of “nicky.”
Now you know the rest of the story, as Paul Harvey used to say. 🙂
As one who posts here without using my legal name, maybe I should say that I use only this one pseudonym, here or anywhere else on the internet. I write under this name on my blog, which has my private email address listed under ‘about’. (Just for the record, I have, over the years, sent Jerry emails with my legal name as well as my pseudonym.)
The main reason for remaining anonymous is that I work in the field of social work and don’t want my clients to stumble onto my private opinions about their religion.
If I had any financial or professional interests in matters I comment about, I would use my legal name.