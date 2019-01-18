Michael Egnor gives a religionist’s view of free will and its implications for criminal justice

I really don’t like linking to Michael Egnor’s posts—or anybody’s posts—on Evolution News, the flaccid organ of the Discovery Institute. This is because, in the absence of evidence for intelligent design, the site has taken to ad hominem argumentation, ignoring evolution and simply attacking the evolutionary messengers. Egnor in particular has it in for me, and misses no opportunity to show that my non-evolutionary views are reprehensible, especially to believers. (He’s a Catholic.)

Further, I hate giving publicity to the Discovery Institute, for they lie about evolution for Jesus or Yahweh, and they do crave the views they get from this site, so I’ve archived Egnor’s lucubrations and you can see them by clicking on the headline below:

But the main reason I’m responding to Egnor is to remind readers of the importance for religionists of contracausal free will (that’s the kind of free will which claims, that at any moment of your life, you could have made a choice different from the one you did); and to show that, contrary to some readers’ claims, a belief in free will does have an influence on people they think justice should be dispensed and how the courts should be run.

Since surveys show that most people conceive of free will as contracausal free will, I suspect that most folks would go along with Egnor, even if they aren’t religious. In the following discussion, I’ve indented stuff I’ve posted previously and excerpts from Egnor’s new post; my take on Egnor is flush left.

First, Egnor quotes from a recent post I wrote on free will (this, of course, has nothing to do with “Evolution News”). In that post I said this.

There are ramifications for the justice system. I firmly believe that if we grasped that nobody, including criminals, has a “choice” in whether or not to do something, like mugging someone, we would structure the justice system differently, concentrating less on retribution and more on keeping baddies out of society, trying to reform them, and using punishment as a deterrent to improve society.

Egnor’s response:

He’s [i.e., me] right — the consequences of free will denial for our justice system are profound. But he needs to consider the ramifications on a deeper level. Our current justice system is dependent on the acknowledgement that man can choose good or evil, in a real sense.

JAC: note Egnor’s strong claim that our justice system is based on contracausal free will. That’s largely true, for when some factors are supposed to derail our ability to choose “freely”, such as mental illness or childhood abuse, punishments are altered or mitigated. That’s a tacit judicial admission that punishment is based on the assumption that people can freely choose whether to commit a crime.

Egnor continues:

We may be influenced by our neurotransmitters, genes, etc., but in most situations we have the genuine ability to choose good or evil. The law then is not merely or even primarily a deterrent. It is first and foremost retribution. Retribution in law is not bad. In fact, it is the cornerstone of a legal system that respects the full humanity — the genuine freedom — of citizens. If we freely choose evil, in the sense that we could have chosen otherwise, we deserve retributive punishment. A murderer deserves to be incarcerated, because he has chosen to do evil. We can choose good and evil, and are held responsible for the choice. Retributive justice is a system fit for free and responsible people.

Note here the flat assertion that we do have contracausal free will, a key belief of Abrahamic religions. Note further that, according to Egnor, this justifies retributive justice, presumably including the death penalty, which most people see as retributive. Now Coyneian justice may coincide with some mandates or retribution, such as keeping malefactors out of society, but the former is based on what works to keep criminals from hurting other people, while the latter depends not on consequences but on “deontological” adherence to rules. More from Egnor:

If we deny free will, there is no justice in retribution. There is no justice in punishing a man for an act he could not elide. There is no justice in sanctioning a meat robot for being a meat robot, any more than we apply “justice” in the eradication of mosquitoes or rats.

Here Egnor comes close to saying that we shouldn’t punish anyone if determinism be true. If that’s not what he means, what does he mean?

I believe Egnor’s view of “justice” is one of “divine justice,” but it doesn’t matter. I see punishment as consequentialist: it’s meted out for the good of society and its members. As I’ve written so often, the functions of punishment should be threefold: sequestering a malefactor from society so he doesn’t offend again; allowing society to try to reform the criminal in prison (something that the U.S. is really bad at); and deterrence of others who, tempted to commit a crime, might refrain when they see that there’s possible punishment. When these sanctions are dispensed in a rational and effective way, that’s what I consider “justice”. (Of course, it’s an empirical question exactly how to punish people to achieve the ends of sequestration, reformation, and deterrence).

And if these three things be our goals, we don’t have to worry about any other notion of “justice”, especially those based on God’s rules.

But wait! Egnor has more!

The Danger to Humanity In a justice system that denies free will, the only justification for punishment is deterrence, as Coyne appropriately notes. But he seems not to understand the danger a justice system based wholly on deterrence poses to humanity. Such a system is no longer a “justice” system at all; there is nothing just about punishing men for doing what they could not choose or avoid.The sole purpose of a criminal justice system in a society that denies free will is management of behavior. And management need not be merely reactive. In fact, efficient management is proactive. Management of deterministic behavior is most effective if it is preemptive.

In Coyne’s deterministic justice system, identification and interdiction of miscreants is the most effective, and if fact, the most sensible approach. Incarceration for “pre-crimes” is not unjust in a system without justice. Interdiction is efficient, in fact. Why wait for a murderer to murder before you lock him up? And a free will denier like Coyne can’t plausibly argue that such preemptive incarceration would be “unjust,” if there is no such thing as guilt or innocence anyway.

Egnor makes two errors here. First, deterrence is not the only justification for punishment that I’ve given, and he’d know that if he’d ever read what I wrote about free will.

Second, Egnor is signing on to the Minority Report View of Justice, in which we should punish, reform, or intercede beforehand if we know someone is predisposed to commit a crime.

I won’t go into the complicated issues of how we “know” somebody is going to do that, except to say that we’re nowhere near that point and, for some crimes like pedophilia, you know someone is “{predisposed” only after they’ve committed a type of crime with a high rate of recurrence. That doesn’t mean you should punish them for future crimes, but they should be monitored after release since crimes like pedophilia have a very high rate of recidivism. That’s why these kinds of sex offenders have to register and be monitored, which I consider justifiable.

Further, what kind of society would we have if we incarcerated those likely to commit crimes, but who haven’t yet done anything? It would be a draconian society in which people’s brains and personalities are constantly monitored by the state to test their “criminal propensity.” People would walk around in a state of terror, worried that their dark thoughts—and yes, we all have them—could lead to their incarceration. We don’t have “precogs” who can predict the future without any intercession by the state, and we never will. So, for the good of society, we don’t lock people up simply because they’re “predisposed” to be criminals.

Finally, Egnor says this

Without free will, there is no guilt and there is no innocence. There are merely animals to be managed, behavior to be modified. A society without free will is a society without responsibility or human dignity. A society without recognition of free will is a totalitarian hell predicated on behavioral interdiction. Where there is no guilt, there can be no innocence.

He’s wrong again. “Guilt” or “innocence”, as I’ve written before, simply means, “You did the crime” or “You didn’t do the crime” according to the standards of justice. You are responsible for the crime and for that you are responsible (but in my view not morally responsible, since you couldn’t choose), and so you must suffer the consequences.

If you think that belief or disbelief in free will has no ramifications for the justice system, just consider Egnor’s view that contracausal free will justifies retributive punishment.

h/t: Blue