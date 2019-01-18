Goodbye for real, Hawaii

I had one more feed on the way to the airport before I left Oahu: a bowl of chicken and pork soba noodles at the Japanese food court at the Ala Moana shopping mall. It’s a good place to dine, and if you spend $10 you get a free beer.
The court (beer stand in the middle):
The meal, an excellent bowl of noodles.
More good news: there was no traffic at the airport TSA, I didn’t have to take my shoes off or take out my computer or liquids, and I wasn’t groped. The TSA were in fact actually cordial. Maybe it’s the aloha.
And here’s the aloha on the restroom signs:
TSA? Cordial? What sorcery is this?!
-Ryan
If the TSA is still working without pay when I go New Zealand in March I’m going to hand out copious amounts of cash to every agent I encounter.
Good for you. When in doubt, duke ’em all, is my motto.
I came up as a kid working in service jobs. Like Paulie the waiter in The Pope of Greenwich Village, I’ve been known to tip tollbooth attendants. 🙂