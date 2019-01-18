Goodbye for real, Hawaii

I had one more feed on the way to the airport before I left Oahu: a bowl of chicken and pork soba noodles at the Japanese food court at the Ala Moana shopping mall. It’s a good place to dine, and if you spend $10 you get a free beer.

The court (beer stand in the middle):

The meal, an excellent bowl of noodles.

More good news: there was no traffic at the airport TSA, I didn’t have to take my shoes off or take out my computer or liquids, and I wasn’t groped. The TSA were in fact actually cordial. Maybe it’s the aloha.

And here’s the aloha on the restroom signs:

3 Comments

  1. vampyricon
    Posted January 18, 2019 at 8:04 pm | Permalink

    TSA? Cordial? What sorcery is this?!

    -Ryan

    Reply
  2. Stephen Barnard
    Posted January 18, 2019 at 9:02 pm | Permalink

    If the TSA is still working without pay when I go New Zealand in March I’m going to hand out copious amounts of cash to every agent I encounter.

    Reply

