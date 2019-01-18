Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Friday, January 18, and today I take the red-eye flight back to Chicago, arriving at about 5:30 a.m. I haven’t taken a red-eye in ages, but I guess I can try to sleep. (United has some “free entertainment” if you connect your computer (there are no seat-back video screens), but it didn’t work for me last time. And of course there’s no food as it’s an intra-U.S. flight. Cheapskates!
On January 18, 1535, the city of Lima, the capital of Peru was founded by Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro.
The history of Lima, the capital of Peru, began with its foundation by Francisco Pizarro on January 6, 1535.
and
Gabriel Moreira Romaní thus founded the city of Lima in Peru’s central coast on 18 January 1535.
At least one of these statements, and/or the statement that appears on the January 18 Wikipedia entry, is wrong.
On this day in 1778, James Cook became the first European to discover the Hawaiian islands, then named the "Sandwich Islands." He was killed in Hawaii in 1779. On January 18, 1884, according to Wikipedia's bizarre entry, "Dr. William Price attempts to cremate the body of his infant son, Jesus Christ Price, setting a legal precedent for cremation in the United Kingdom." Price, a Welshman, was an interesting character in many ways. He adopted the Druid "religion" for many years; here he is onstage in 1884 wearing Druidic attire (photo from Wikipedia). At the time he cremated his infant son, cremation was illegal in England, but his action helped change the law.
On January 18, 1943, the first uprising of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto began, though I also find this on Wikipedia: "The uprising started on 19 April when the ghetto refused to surrender to the police commander SS-Brigadeführer Jürgen Stroop, who then ordered the burning of the ghetto, block by block, ending on 16 May. A total of 13,000 Jews died, about half of them burnt alive or suffocated. German casualties were probably less than 150, with Stroop reporting only 16 killed. Nevertheless, it was the largest single revolt by Jews during World War II." Apparently the armed resistance started in January.
Here’s a Wikipedia photo of Stroop with the caption “Jürgen Stroop (center, in a field cap) with his men in the burning of Warsaw Ghetto, 1943. Showing no remorse, Stroop was hanged in Warsaw in 1952.
On this day in 1977, after Legionnaire’s disease killed 29 people attending a convention in Philadelphia, the causal agent was identified: the bacterium Legionella pneumophilia. Finally, on January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s Olympic medals, giving them to his family. (Thorpe won the pentathalon and decathalon medals in the 1912 Olympics, but was then disqualified when it was found that he’d played semi-professional baseball.)
Notables born on this day include Daniel Webster (1782), Paul Ehrenfest (1880), A. A. Milne (1882), Oliver Hardy (1892), Cary Grant (1904, real name Archibald Leach), Danny Kaye (1911, real name David Daniel Kaminsky), Bobby Goldsboro and David Ruffin (both 1941),
Those who died on this day include John Tyler (1862), Rudyard Kipling (1936), Curly Howard (1952), Cecil Beaton (1980), Bruce Chatwin (1989), and Glenn Frey (2016).
Working as an expert witness for the defense some years ago convinced me that much of forensic science isn't really "science," as they don't do blind tests on matching samples.
More recent history teaches us more of the past. Evidence of the Holocaust was presented to Roosevelt in 1942. By June of 1944 the Germans had removed more than half of Hungary’s 750,000 Jews and some Jewish leaders were asking the Allies to bomb railways and Auschwitz. At the Pentagon, Stimson consulted John McCloy who later insisted, for decades he never talked to Roosevelt about the option of bombing the railroads and the death camps. In 1986 McCoy admitted he had raised the issue with Roosevelt. Roosevelt became irate and said that bombing Auschwitz wouldn’t have done any good. He thought we would be accused of participating in the horrible business.
Thank you, Randall, for this bit o’history.
Mr McCloy was the Assistant War Secretary,
to Mr Stimson, then Secretary of War. And
it was Mr Stimson and Ms Mabel Wellington
White, his spouse, who later, some claim
as of http://www.japantimes.co.jp/opinion/2015/10/28/commentary/japan-commentary/saved-kyoto-atomic-hellfire/#.XEH3W1VKgdw, saved Kyoto, Japan,
from, onto it, a third atomic bomb – drop.
Blue
There is some difference between bombing and destroying railroads and bombing a camp full of deportees, I’d think.
The German war effort was -I read somewhere, can’t remember where-, hampered by the priority given to the deportation of jews, given priority over direly needed military transport. Anybody with more on that?
For those interested in what happened in the Warsaw Ghetto, an indispensable resource is “The Destruction of the Warsaw Ghetto” by Emmanuel Ringleblum, published by Schocken. Google Books says: “Through anecdotes, stories and notations, which Emanuel Ringelblum intended to expand after the liberation of Warsaw, there emerges the agonising, eyewitness accounts of human beings caught in senseless, unrelenting brutality. It is a terrifying account, bitter, compelling and often unbelievable.”
Ringleblum, historian and social worker, wasn’t just an eyewitness, he lived through it. How he managed to collect and conceal his notes, documents, and artifacts is a story in itself. Many things never recovered.
According to >a href=”https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/jasonleopold/trump-russia-cohen-moscow-tower-mueller-investigation?ref=hpsplash”>a report in Buzzfeed, Donald Trump directed his personal attorney/fixer Michael Cohen to lie in his testimony to congress regarding the proposed Trump Tower in Moscow.
In my line, that’s whatcha call “subornation of perjury” — a “high crime” in anybody’s book (especially if that book contains the “Impeachment Clause” of Article 2, Section 4 of the United States constitution).
Whoa if true!
Buzzfeed report here.
Can’t wait for his testimony next month in congress. Should be a real barn burner. This lying to congress on this specific issue is very likely also on tap for Trump Jr. and other family members. I guess it is okay to pardon for perjury to congress? Especially if you are the one who told them to lie.
MN senator Amy Klobuchar pretty much nailed down Attorney General nominee William Barr during his judiciary committee hearing testimony that that would constitute “an obstruction of justice” (which is to say, an impeachable offense).
I understand she may be throwing her hat into the ring as well. She is so much smarter than the guy she is questioning it is ridiculous. I would say she covered it every way you could
I watched some of the testimony the other day and have to say, this guy is pure politics and very outdated. He could probably do Nixon some good.
He’s going to need a whole lot more than just his say-so. Unless he has independent proof of his allegations, his testimony should be taken with a yooge grain of salt. Cohen, like the guy he’s trying to bury now, is a snake (apologies to my fellow Squamata Americans). No one should expect that any Trump intimate, especially one who once claimed he’d take a bullet for Trump, would be bear any stain of personal or professional ethics.
Buzz Feed has much more than just Cohen on this report. There are documents and other things that are also in the hands of Mueller. These journalist are not stupid. They do not put out stories such as this just on one person’s info. In other words, this is real journalism.
I hope so because, if I am not mistaken, this is pure obstruction and is as plain an impeachable offense as one can get. The path forward would be clear.
But it can’t rely on Cohen.
“I did not have commercial relations with that Tower, Trump Moscow.
“And I never told anybody to lie, not a single time. Never.”
Although little remembered today, John Tyler was a consequential president regarding territorial issues that led up to the Civil War. He was the vice president of William Henry Harrison and assumed the presidency in 1841 when Harrison died after just about a month in office.
There are at least two interesting factoids after Tyler. The first is that although being born in 1790, as of February 2017, Tyler had two living grandsons! This article explains:
https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2017-02-20/president-john-tyler-born-in-1790-still-has-2-living-grandsons
The second is that I refer to Tyler as the “traitor president.” From Virginia, he supported secession and actually served in the Confederate congress to his death. Apparently, treason did not disqualify him from the U.S. government issuing a stamp in his honor in 1938. Only in America! This Wikipedia article has an image of the stamp.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Tyler
To be fair, most Confederates were not considered traitors. The entire Confederate army was declared to be veterans after the war (I forget exactly when, but as I recall it wasn’t long after). The Union simply couldn’t hang all the folks who took up arms for or served in the government of the Confederacy. First, it would have nearly depopulated the South, and second, there would have been a second war and the nation was already sick of the whole business.
Rarely is the exhortation heard “bring back the Whig Party!” 🙂
Tyler may soon be supplanted as “the traitor president” — as may the name “Benedict Arnold” as synecdoche for American treason.
There’s a new contender in town.
The “new contender” may turn out to be worse than Tyler. At least the latter was out of office when he committed treason.
Trump makes Arnold look like a toad. All he was going to do is give the British the keys to West Point. Trump is working to give Putin the keys to Europe and anything else he wants.
The first is that although being born in 1790, as of February 2017, Tyler had two living grandsons!
That is an astonishing fact! Thank you so much for posting it, I am going off now to read the link you provided.
It isn’t just PCCe who provides education to the commentariat. 😀
Fascinating, and it shows how close to history we are sometimes. The article also contains a link to this article that confirms a ‘QI fact‘ concerning a civil war pension still being paid – looks like they were right about this one, I shall now go and read the article to see how right 😀
