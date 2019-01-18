Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Friday, January 18, and today I take the red-eye flight back to Chicago, arriving at about 5:30 a.m. I haven’t taken a red-eye in ages, but I guess I can try to sleep. (United has some “free entertainment” if you connect your computer (there are no seat-back video screens), but it didn’t work for me last time. And of course there’s no food as it’s an intra-U.S. flight. Cheapskates!

Foodimentary says that it’s National Gourmet Coffee Day, and while I’m a fan of good coffee, I despise the “gourmet” coffee drinks like Caramel Mocha Peppermint Frappucinos, which are not really coffee but liquid candy for adults. To each their own. It’s also the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, but that hasn’t worked in the past and won’t work this time.

On January 18, 1535, the city of Lima, the capital of Peru was founded by Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro. But if you go to this link, you see these statements:

The history of Lima, the capital of Peru, began with its foundation by Francisco Pizarro on January 6, 1535.

and

Gabriel Moreira Romaní thus founded the city of Lima in Peru’s central coast on 18 January 1535.

At least one of these statements, and/or the statement that appears on the January 18 Wikipedia entry, is wrong.

On this day in 1778, James Cook became the first European to discover the Hawaiian islands, then named the “Sandwich Islands.” He was killed in Hawaii in 1779. On January 18, 1884, according to Wikipedia’s bizarre entry, “Dr. William Price attempts to cremate the body of his infant son, Jesus Christ Price, setting a legal precedent for cremation in the United Kingdom.” Price, a Welshman, was an interesting character in many ways. He adopted the Druid “religion” for many years; here he is onstage in 1884 wearing Druidic attire (photo from Wikipedia). At the time he cremated his infant son, cremation was illegal in England, but his action helped change the law.

On January 18, 1943, the first uprising of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto began, though I also find this on Wikipedia: “The uprising started on 19 April when the ghetto refused to surrender to the police commander SS-Brigadeführer Jürgen Stroop, who then ordered the burning of the ghetto, block by block, ending on 16 May. A total of 13,000 Jews died, about half of them burnt alive or suffocated. German casualties were probably less than 150, with Stroop reporting only 16 killed. Nevertheless, it was the largest single revolt by Jews during World War II.” Apparently the armed resistance started in January.

Here’s a Wikipedia photo of Stroop with the caption “Jürgen Stroop (center, in a field cap) with his men in the burning of Warsaw Ghetto, 1943. Showing no remorse, Stroop was hanged in Warsaw in 1952.

On this day in 1977, after Legionnaire’s disease killed 29 people attending a convention in Philadelphia, the causal agent was identified: the bacterium Legionella pneumophilia. Finally, on January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s Olympic medals, giving them to his family. (Thorpe won the pentathalon and decathalon medals in the 1912 Olympics, but was then disqualified when it was found that he’d played semi-professional baseball.)

Notables born on this day include Daniel Webster (1782), Paul Ehrenfest (1880), A. A. Milne (1882), Oliver Hardy (1892), Cary Grant (1904, real name Archibald Leach), Danny Kaye (1911, real name David Daniel Kaminsky), Bobby Goldsboro and David Ruffin (both 1941),

Those who died on this day include John Tyler (1862), Rudyard Kipling (1936), Curly Howard (1952), Cecil Beaton (1980), Bruce Chatwin (1989), and Glenn Frey (2016).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has a question.

Hili: I have some doubts.

A: What about?

Hili: Whether there is a place in the world that is still normal.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam wątpliwości.

Ja: Na jaki temat?

Hili: Czy gdzieś świat jest jeszcze normalny?

Leon is about ready to go hiking in the snow.

Leon: To go or not to go?

And Pi and I talk story for the last time. I’ll miss this grumpy-looking but really sweet cat, who has taken to sleeping on my daypack and in my duffel bag:

Jerry: Pi, what are you doing in my duffel?

Pi: Take me to Chicago with you, bruddah!

A tweet from reader Gravelinspector. Owl vs. cat; guess who wins?

"An owl claiming the couch as its territory." pic.twitter.com/GqNxKSqfEP — Fluff Society (@FluffSociety) January 16, 2019

A tweet from Grania: woman accuses radio announcer of “white privilege,” but he’s not white:

SWIIIIIIING AND A MISS… Watching this CNN Legal Analyst's Accusation blow up in her face was quite the experience. pic.twitter.com/WiRs2cFZu8 — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) January 17, 2019

Working as an expert witness for the defense some years ago convinced me that much of forensic science isn’t really “science,” as they don’t do blind tests on matching samples. This supports my conclusion:

Gee whiz, more routinely accepted forensics turns out to be baseless junk science. It's almost as if they'll come up with any malarkey to get a conviction, and judges will let it come in. https://t.co/vkWz5v0vha — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) January 17, 2019

The delightful Shappi Khorsandi (ex-president of the British Humanists) is judged by her cat:

‘You went back to bed after the school run. Shame on you woman, SHAME!’ She woke me up with her judging. pic.twitter.com/jf1oxAsHI1 — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) January 17, 2019

Grania says this is a “bad cat,” but I don’t know why:

tap tap tap 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zIVVfeBsPu — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 16, 2019

The Catholic Church can sometimes be gruesome with its reliquary obsessions:

Reliquary of the jaw and tongue of Saint Anthony, 1349

Basilica di Sant'Antonio, Italy pic.twitter.com/emH5IWGRMT — 41 Strange (@41Strange) January 16, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. I’m not sure what this first one is about (readers?), but Matthew says it’s “Post-Brexit entertainment.”

The unique Mr Tony McCabe.

From Nationwide – 1974. pic.twitter.com/kg81QoQc8f — Vintage Wullie (@YoorWullie) July 22, 2018

There’s a phoretic mite on this ant. Can you spot it?

Socially-parasitic ant (Lasius claviger) out for a winter walk. She also has a passenger … can you find it? https://t.co/WYcbmSX15Z pic.twitter.com/QIjVp9cPcP — Colin Purrington (@colinpurrington) January 16, 2019

Have a look at the link if you want to get worried about the effects of global warming, largely cryptic in this case:

The scariest scientific paper I’ve read in yrs. Huge declines of insects & verts in a rainforest largely unaffected by human activity. It’s been in the media, but here’s the original paper https://t.co/RWha53fQAg @iNatureUK — Richard Fox (@RichardFoxBC) January 16, 2019

After ten years, a rare bachelor frog, thought to be the last of his kind, has found a potential mate. Sadly, this didn’t work with George, a Hawaiian tree snail who expired in captivity this week, terminating his species.

A frog, nicknamed Romeo, believed to be the last of his kind in the world, has spent 10 years in isolation in a Bolivia aquarium. Scientists have found him a Juliet in an expedition to one of the country’s remote forests: https://t.co/NqYvor0oUR — Graham Farmelo (@grahamfarmelo) January 15, 2019