Farewell, Hawaii

I’m off this evening for a red-eye flight to Chicago—that is, if the predicted heavy snowfall doesn’t delay or cancel my flight. Posting will be lighter than usual until I get on my feet around Sunday.

And so I bid farewell to this blessed isle, having had a great time here over the past three weeks. Yesterday was a trip to the Honolulu Zoo. In general I avoid zoos because I don’t like to see animals confined when they should be roaming free (especially true for wide-ranging creatures like birds, primates, and cetaceans), but I did want to see a nene before I left Hawaii, and the only place on Oahu to reliably see them is at the zoo.

While wandering around, my friend Nilou and I took photo (photos that are mine are identified; the rest are hers). Here’s a familiar but beautiful creature. Although people have identified up to seven “species” of giraffe, in my view these are just geographically isolated populations with no evidence of evolved genetic barriers between them, and so should be called subspecies rather than species (see here and here).

A beautiful mandarin duck (Aix galericulata), like the one inhabiting the lagoon in New York’s Central Park. They are native to East Asia but have been introduced to Europe. This is a Picasso duck!

Like peacocks and many other birds, mandarins have extreme sexual dimorphism due to sexual selection. Here’s a male and a female from Wikipedia:

Below is a gharial (Gavialis gangeticus), a very rare crocodilian native to India. Estimates of the wild population are less than 250 individuals. The protuberance on the snout shows that this is a male; as Wikipedia notes,

Male gharials develop a hollow bulbous nasal protuberance at the tip of the snout upon sexual maturity. This nasal growth starts growing over the nostrils at an age of 11.5 years and measures about 5 cm × 6 cm × 3.5 cm (2.0 in × 2.4 in × 1.4 in) at an age of 15.5 years, and enables the males to emit a hissing sound that can be heard at a distance of 75 m (246 ft). It resembles an earthen pot known locally as “ghara”. The nasal growth is apparently used to indicate sexual maturity, as sound resonator when bubbling under water or other sexual behaviours. The gharial is the only living crocodilian with such visible sexual dimorphism.

A superb starling from Africa (Lamprotornis superbus, my photo, and thanks to Bruce Lyon for IDing this and the pochard below.) It sang us a lovely song in the aviary.

A rosy-billed pochard (Netta peposca), a diving duck from South America:

Laysan teals (Anas laysanensis), which look like smaller, light-headed mallards with a greenish speculum. They are critically endangered, having once been reduced to 12 individuals. They are now being bred for release on Midway Atoll and their native island of Laysan. There are now over 500 individuals.

And the object of my visit, the nene (Branta sandvicensis), the world’s rarest goose, and a relative of the familiar Canada goose. It is considered “vulnerable”, and is native to five of the Hawaiian islands, though sightings on Oahu are rare except in the zoo. Once numerous, it was reduced by hunting, predation, and habitat loss to 30 birds in 1952.

They are almost impossible to sex visually; the sign at the zoo said that males were banded with a metal band on their right leg; females on their left. This, then, is a female.

Breeding in captivity and release has brought the species back from the brink of extinction. There are now about 2500 birds in existence. (Photo by me.)

The Nene is the State Bird of Hawaii. Here’s another female (my photo).

These herbivorous birds feed from a special trough that prevents other birds from getting to the food but allows the long-necked goose access to the noms. This is a male (standing) and female (feeding). And this is almost certainly a pair: nenes mate for life, or until their mate dies.

A lovely nene (picture by me):

A putative relative whose lineage was probably the nene’s ancestor: a male Canada goose (Branta canadensis) from Wikipedia. You can see the resemblance, but the plumage pattern differs from that of the nene.

Nene foot, showing reduced webbing (Canada goose foot right below my photo). Nenes live in open habitat and on lava-heavy habitat, and almost never swim. Why have webbed feet if you don’t need them? (I am not being Lamarckian here!):

Canada goose foot from Fine Art America, note the larger webbing for this aquatic goose.

Most of the rest of the photos are mine. I will miss my animal friends here, including the grumpy-looking but very sweet Pi, my Persian friend.

And farewell to Loki, the mini-lion who loved to roll on my daypack:

Goodbye to all the Hawaiian ducks I’ve known and loved, including this female who started with ten babies and is now down to two. Life for ducks in the wild, especially when they’re not being coddled by professors, is tough!

The last feeding of the ducks (photo by Nilou):

Goodbye to Puppy, the beloved, friendly, and ponderous muscovy duck who loved food and water, and wagged his tail vigorously.

And goodbye to the plate lunch (and poi): my last plate lunch was fried saimin with teriyaki beef at the Rainbow Drive-In in Honolulu. Rice and macaroni salad were on the side, as usual.