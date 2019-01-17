Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Thursday, January 17, 2019, and tomorrow afternoon I wing my way back to the frozen mainland. It will be strange to go back to a city without poi, shave ice, and ducks, but with very low temperatures. It’s National Hot Buttered Rum Day again (I’m starting to remember food days from a year ago), and the Christian feast day of Our Lady of Pontmain, described by Wikipedia as:
Our Lady of Pontmain, also known as Our Lady of Hope, is the title given to the Virgin Mary on her apparition at Pontmain, France on 17 January 1871. These apparitions were approved by Pope Pius IX.
It’s curious that an apparition was “approved” by a Pope, presumably meaning that he decided it was genuine: “I’m Pope Pius and I approve of this apparition.”
On this day in 1773, Captain Cook’s Resolution, on his second voyage, became the first ship known to sail south of the Antarctic Circle. On January 17, 1904, Anton Chekhov’s famous play The Cherry Orchard premiered at the Moscow Art Theatre. More Antarcticana: on this day in 1912, Robert Falcon Scott and his men reached the South Pole, only to find, to their sorrow, that it had been visited a month before by Roald Amundsen. Scott died with three of his men on the return journey.
On January 17, 1929, exactly ninety years ago, Popeye the Sailor Man, created by E. C. Segar, appeared in the comics for the first time. Here’s the spinach-loving swabbie’s first appearance in the Thimble Theater comic strip, reproduced at the First Versions website (spinach had yet to show up):
On this day in 1945, Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg, who saved thousands of Jews during World War II, was arrested by the Soviet agency SMERSH in Budapest. He was never seen or heard from again, and his fate is a mystery, though presumably he was executed by the Soviets.
On January 17, 1961, during his farewell address as President, Dwight D. Eisenhower issued his famous warning against the “military-industrial complex.”
In 1977, after a ten-year hiatus, capital punishment was resumed in the U.S., this time by the firing-squad execution of Gary Gilmore. Finally, on this day in 1998, Matt Drudge broke the story of the affair between Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. Here’s the big headline on that day:
Notables born on this day include Benjamin Franklin (1706), David Lloyd George (1863), Al Capone and Robert Maynard Hutchins (both 1899), Betty White (1922, still with us at 96), Eartha Kitt (1927), James Earl Jones (1931), Shari Lewis (1933), Muhammad Ali (1942), Andy Kaufman (1949), Susanna Hoffs (1959), and Jim Carrey (1962).
Those who died on January 17 include Rutherford B. Hayes (1893), Francis Galton (1911), Louis Comfort Tiffany (1933), Dougal Haston (1977, participated in the first ascent of the south face of Annapurna and of the southwest face of Everest, died in an avalanche while skiing in Switzerland), Barbara Jordan (1996), and Art Buchwald (2007).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is back to Philosophy.
Hili: So the food was good in the hospital? Were there any mice?
Andrzej: Of course not. It was a very clean hospital.
Hili: Nothing’s perfect.
In Polish:
Hili: Czy jedzenie w tym szpitalu było dobre i czy były tam myszy?
Ja: Oczywiśnie, że nie. To bardzo czysty szpital.
Hili: Nic nie jest doskonałe.
I talk story with Pi:
Jerry: Pi, I am leaving tomorrow to go back home.
Pi: Shoots den. [Hawaiian pidgin; look it up.]
And Leon’s enjoying his hiking trip to southern Poland:
Leon: I’m going to see whether there is much snow on the roof.
A bizarre sign and humanist/comedian Shappi Khorsandi’s response:
Tweets from Matthew. Here’s an adorable wingless fly that lives on bees:
An amazing helicopter rescue (note the synchrony of the blades with the camera). What piloting!
Bouncing starfish:
Two nice sculptures that look very different from different angles. I’ll refrain from commenting on the topic of epigenetics:
A righteously vengeful cat. Matthew’s comment: “From 2013, but still . . . ”
Tweets from Grania. First, a Simon’s cat animation updated for Brexit. Given May’s tremendous defeat in Parliament two days ago, what will happen now? Give your take below:
An internet wag:
Who plays jacks any more? I did when I was a kid, and of course stepped on them often:
This is one of the cleverest stunts ever, but you need to turn up the sound:
Hot Buttered Rum is a good group too – banjo, mandolin, acoustic upright bass, steel string guitar, vocals.
Jacks were a pretty common game when I was a kid. Good game, takes skills. Marbles were also a very serious sport when I was in grade school. The most popular game to play was poison. Marbles were like money, or actually more like gem stones. You had your favorite playing marbles but most were used only for trade and for stakes in games.
Look at the expression of that girl dropping the jacks. She knows what she’s doing.
There does seem to be a hint of evil intent in her expression.
Especially if you consider how these things were originally used. During the age of sail, many common sailors wore no shoes. I’ve heard of various reasons for it from being barefoot makes it easier to climb rigging to the fact that many sailors were poor conscripted men who could not afford shoes. In any event, during battle when boarding a ship, weapons like jacks, only with very sharp ends, were tossed on deck. This strategy only worked well if your guys weren’t barefoot as well.
Didn’t know of that specific use (delivered by cannon before boarding?) but know that caltrops (the weapon toy jacks seem to have been derived from) are ancient and have been used against soldiers, horses and other war animals, and even vehicles.
According to Patrick O’Brian (author of the Jack Aubrey series of sailing books) these were thrown on deck by shoed boarding parties, usually Royal Marines, as they were fighting. If the fighting continued and the boarders were able to clear the deck, they’d pick up the caltrops (they used another name for these, but I can’t recall what it was) so that they didn’t present further danger to their own men. I wonder if that was one of sources of the game?
I wouldn’t be surprised if it was. Probably the lowest and youngest on-board got the job of picking up the jacks. Send in the cabin boy!
You sent me down the rabbit hole. This is what I’ve brought back.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knucklebones
Very interesting! The origin of the game jacks is ancient and involves a particular bone from the ankle of sheep.
Knucklebones! Very cool. Thanks for diving down that rabbit hole. LSNED.
This is an interesting set of posts. I almost never comment on the Hili post, but …
1. A cat jumped my grandmother in a similar way (unprovoked), knocked her down the front stair of her home, and broke both her legs. Not so funny.
2. I stepped on those jacks when I was a kid. I can verify: Jacks are worse that Legos!
3. I watched a helicopter make a similar rescue from the face of Bonanza Peak in the North Cascades (Washington state). To climb Bonanza, one has to take a foot-ferry up Lake Chelan to Holden, then start climbing. This means it takes three days (minimum, usually) to climb it, meaning many do it on Memorial Day, Labor Day, or 4th of July weekends. (I had many years in a row climbing on the 4th of July and being snowed on.)
The morning of our summit attempt followed a night of rain, snow, and freezing rain, leaving the peak coated in ice. We went up; but only one party got above the glacier. And they had an accident: I watched the lead climber fall a full rope length down a gully, bouncing like a pin-ball. Unfortunately, he was not wearing a helmet (nuts!).
Later that day, a helicopter flew up the glacier, balanced one skid on the lip of the bergschrund, and loaded the injured climber.
In the second photo, you can see the bergschrund.
In this photo, you can see a climber assisting the injured climber (who you can’t quite see) and the bottom of the gully.
No helmet! *cringe*
Indeed. He fractured his skull. He only survived because his skull was fractured BOTH side to side AND front to back, allowing a bit of expansion of the brain case.
He had some minor debility following the event; but life went on.
I witnessed a helicopter rescue not far from there once too, though it was not at altitude. Still, the chopper pilot had nowhere to land (the injured hiker was in a creek) and had to hover a couple feet off the ground then sidle over to the creek *under* the tree canopy. They got the injured man on board then he sidled back out and off he went. It was an Air National Guard helicopter. Very impressive. I have no idea what happened to the injured hiker – he was not with us.
I was pulled off Mt. Shuksan (don’t ask!) in a US Army helicopter (broken fibula).
I love those soldiers and pilots! 🙂
Mt. Shuksan, earlier that day. I’m fairly certain I am one of those climbers in the central gully, probably heading down.
(I slid in the gully and my crampon caught. Ugh.)
“I’m Pope Plus and I approve this apparition because in this age of printed press and that telegraph thingy, we must fight fake news with fake news🙏” .
You can only see this optical illusion if you shake your head.
I don’t see any illusion. When it says “shake” maybe it means as with a paint can shaker. 😟
I do the ‘floss’ dance and I see nothing.
I’d have a herniated disc.
I had trouble seeing it too. Finally I shook my head side to side violently, which was quite unpleasant, and I could faintly make out the empyrean apparition “behind” the lines.
Some illusions are simply not worth the effort.
Oddly, I saw it just by looking at it. Maybe it’s the way my monitor is set up.
I couldn’t see it until I took off my readers, then it was quite apparent.
I can see the illusion without shaking my head if I take enough distance, or if I remove my glasses. I guess the illusion depends on blurred viewing.
Right now, she is talking to other parties to try to get enough votes to get her deal through. She’ll probably fail at that, which means there are three options open to her:
1. No deal Brexit
2. Cancel Brexit (at least for now)
3. Ask the EU for an extension to the Article 50 period.
As far as I can see, the only point in doing option 3 is to give us time to organise a new referendum and May has ruled that out.
I think May will therefore attempt option 2, but that is probably career ending for her and therefore, option 1 is the most likely outcome at this point.
I don’t entirely understand the politics of the situation. Is it feasible that the EU would accept option 2? Do the laws, agreements, treaties that govern the EU provide a means of canceling at this point?
The European Court of Justice ruled in December that Britain could unilaterally revoke the Article 50 notification at any point up to March 29.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/dec/10/uk-can-unilaterally-stop-brexit-process-eu-court-rules
Thank you.
The EU have no say in the cancelling of Article 50, but they do in its extension, which means it is easier to cancel Brexit than to postpone Brexit.
The Court ruled that “the withdrawal [of Article 50 notification] had to be based on an “unequivocal and unconditional decision””, whatever that means – https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-cancel-stop-revoke-article-50-explained-remain-stay-eu-latest-parliament-theresa-may-a8690886.html
This leaves the door open to countries triggering Article 50, cancelling, then triggering again. This would irritate the EU, to say the least, but I guess they would have to change the law to prevent this.
Thanks for the info.
I think it means we couldn’t do it just to get an extension without EU agreement.
They can cancel article 5oth at anytime up to it’s due date.
1. No deal brexit – There is a majority in the house against this so most likely will be avoided.
2. Cancel brexit – Without a election or a referendum political suicide
3. Ask the EU for an extension to the Article 50 period – most likely and can be done unilaterally but is complicated by the European elections in May.
If they delay then there would have to be European elections in the UK. In England, Scotland and Wales the d’Hondt system while in Northern Ireland the single transferable vote will be used as Northern Ireland is exactly the same as the rest of the UK except for voting systems, government structure, abortion laws, marriage equality etc.
How they are going to get a wording or form of words that will satisfy the DUP and Brexiters is beyond me, this is a withdrawal arrangement which will superseded by a mutually beneficial but still lesser arrangement than full membership. The backstop is an insurance policy to something all parties agree on no Hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
My only solution would be a bio-security arrangement, food and food products made on the island of Ireland and on the island of Britain will have certain checks observed when being transported between the Islands. Such checks already occur. On services it would be possible to have a electronic system…goods not so much but that isn’t a huge issue. All this would prevent a hard border but would but a bio-security border in the Irish sea. Basically your cattle would be Irish but your people would continue to be British.
4. Blame Ireland for all their problems and that we are the pawns of European bureaucrats bent on stopping the ginger beer, unicorn filled future the brexiters promised. Already happening, the DUP already hate Leo Varadkar, I don’t know what our gay, son of immigrants, medical doctor could’ve done to offend them.
There is no solution that will satisfy DUP demands. The two concepts of being able to control our borders and having an open border with the Republic of Ireland cannot be reconciled. If you want out of the Customs Union, we must have a border with the RoI, either that or a border between NI and the rest of the UK.
I think we’ll probably leave with No Deal unless the PM puts the country ahead of the party. If we do, there will need to be a fully controlled border between the two parts of the island of Ireland. Not only that, but the DUP might find themselves in a fight to stop the reunification of NI and the RoI. I’d find it somewhat hilarious, if by their actions, the DUP precipitated reunion.
I’d put up a statue to Arlene as the great unifier on O’Connell street!
It would funny unless it wasn’t so tragic, DUP are ignoring their own constituency in their actions, chance for the Ulster Unionists to take back a bit of power from them. I don’t want unification that doesn’t include the majority from the unionist community, 51-52% in a border poll would not be enough to change the status quo peacefully.
Unification means we get the head cases like Sammy Wilson and the Caleb institute! Bad enough we’ve got the iona institute at least they accept the age of the earth
It’s not like we didn’t warn them the border would be an issue https://www.thejournal.ie/border-controls-britain-eu-enda-kenny-2795348-May2016/
“The two concepts of being able to control our borders and having an open border with the Republic of Ireland cannot be reconciled.”
Both are British wishes, so called ‘Red Lines’.
The only option available to satify those two concepts is a customs union, what the UK does not wish either.
The EU has had an extraordinate amount of patience wtth all the British unreconcilable ideas and tantrums. After all, that ‘back stop’ some are complaining about is a British idea.
On the continent there is only surprise at the level of sheer incompetence of all British politicians.
Have you seen signs that May will attempt option 2? I haven’t, quite the opposite. Even after her deal was voted down by an enormous majority she is sticking to the same red lines that dictated the terms of that deal. She appears to be more interested in keeping the Tory party (and DUP) together than going back on her many assurances that “Brexit means Brexit”.
Given her stubbornness on the red lines I presume she will return with something similar to her deal, but without the backstop and with some more political commitments.
I’ve been predicting a no deal for some time now, on the grounds that leaving has already been agreed by Parliament (the Article 50 vote), and that there could never be agreement on the terms of leaving (because the public have been sold a square circle). If Parliament can’t agree what to do next (and they can’t), then we will leave on March 29th. I think that is why ultra-Brexiteers are pretty relaxed.
My assertion that she will attempt option 2 is based on the fact that most of Parliament (including her) does not want a No Deal Brexit. I think, having failed to get enough support for her deal, the ground will start to be softened for options 2 or 3. As the deadline approaches, everybody in Parliament who does not want a No Deal will start screaming for options 2 or 3. At some point it will become politically possible for May to put option 2 or 3 forward and it will get through.
There’s still plenty of opportunity for that sequence of events to go wrong (e.g. if May tries to save her career), so option 1 is highly likely.
Thanks Jeremy, I hope you’re right about option 2. Certainly things will get more febrile as March 29th approaches, so anything could happen!
With May determined to get her own deal, instead of compromising with the opposition parties the whole thing is up in the air.
Unless Parliament moves to take control May is going to run down the clock until the choice becomes her deal or No Deal. The EU is not going to allow an extension unless something changes. If the U.K. offered significant changes to the deal or maybe if May’s deal is accepted but the U.K. needs more time to sort out the changes to the law.
If Parliament rules out No Deal, May loses her strongest threat, and I don’t know what she would do then.
Gilmore was the subject of Norman Mailer’s Pulitzer-prize winning “nonfiction novel,” The Executioner’s Song. It may be Mailer’s best book; it is certainly his least Mailer-like — told in relatively simple, straightforward language, with an effaced authorial presence.
I tend to think of it in tandem with that other celebrated “nonfiction novel,” Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood, the story of a Kansas farm family and the two men who murdered them, as the closest any American writers have come to producing a counterpart to Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment.
Thanks Ken, I will have to try The Executioner’s Song. I tried The Naked and the Dead and couldn’t read it.
This:
“told in relatively simple, straightforward language, with an effaced authorial presence”
Is what I seek in books, almost always.
Give me content, tell me the story and forget the style.
Yeah, give it a try, jblilie; it might be the Mailer for you.
The Naked and the Dead isn’t for everyone. Still, it’s a hell of a novel for a 24-year-old to have written. And, with a couple exceptions, Mailer’s fiction gets even more difficult from there. Many readers find his journalism and nonfiction writing a much more inviting read.
Hili sees nothing wrong with a few mice in the hospital. Should be a safe place to operate.
Thanks to Speaker Pelosi for eliminating one on screen appearance by Mr. Nauseating. Many already know the state of the union, sad that it is and it could always be submitted in writing as it was in the days before video delivery. Better yet he could just send it to Russia and it would be all over Face book in minutes.
I think (but could be wrong) that the tradition of giving the speech personally to congress began with Woodrow Wilson. Before him, most presidents sent it in writing. I think that is much better. It’s nothing but theater now. Hasn’t been anything else for ages.
Yes, the one part of the thing I did not know until Pelosi did this was the procedure. Apparently the Speaker of the house must invite the president so sending this letter to him was telling him he was not invited. Kind of a stick it to him letter.
Apropos “Jacks”, those things were called caltrops in medieval times. They were an early anti-personnel device.
They still are!
It strikes me as funny that with the dramatic helicopter rescue they leave the cameraman stranded on the mountain.
Ever since the initial Brexit referendum, I’ve predicted that it will never happen but I must admit that I am nervous about it now. They really need that second referendum.
Have a good flight home! Don’t forget to get to the airport early due to TSA understaffing.