Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Thursday, January 17, 2019, and tomorrow afternoon I wing my way back to the frozen mainland. It will be strange to go back to a city without poi, shave ice, and ducks, but with very low temperatures. It’s National Hot Buttered Rum Day again (I’m starting to remember food days from a year ago), and the Christian feast day of Our Lady of Pontmain, described by Wikipedia as:

Our Lady of Pontmain, also known as Our Lady of Hope, is the title given to the Virgin Mary on her apparition at Pontmain, France on 17 January 1871. These apparitions were approved by Pope Pius IX.

It’s curious that an apparition was “approved” by a Pope, presumably meaning that he decided it was genuine: “I’m Pope Pius and I approve of this apparition.”

On this day in 1773, Captain Cook’s Resolution, on his second voyage, became the first ship known to sail south of the Antarctic Circle. On January 17, 1904, Anton Chekhov’s famous play The Cherry Orchard premiered at the Moscow Art Theatre. More Antarcticana: on this day in 1912, Robert Falcon Scott and his men reached the South Pole, only to find, to their sorrow, that it had been visited a month before by Roald Amundsen. Scott died with three of his men on the return journey.

On January 17, 1929, exactly ninety years ago, Popeye the Sailor Man, created by E. C. Segar, appeared in the comics for the first time. Here’s the spinach-loving swabbie’s first appearance in the Thimble Theater comic strip, reproduced at the First Versions website (spinach had yet to show up):

On this day in 1945, Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg, who saved thousands of Jews during World War II, was arrested by the Soviet agency SMERSH in Budapest. He was never seen or heard from again, and his fate is a mystery, though presumably he was executed by the Soviets.

On January 17, 1961, during his farewell address as President, Dwight D. Eisenhower issued his famous warning against the “military-industrial complex.”

In 1977, after a ten-year hiatus, capital punishment was resumed in the U.S., this time by the firing-squad execution of Gary Gilmore. Finally, on this day in 1998, Matt Drudge broke the story of the affair between Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. Here’s the big headline on that day:

Notables born on this day include Benjamin Franklin (1706), David Lloyd George (1863), Al Capone and Robert Maynard Hutchins (both 1899), Betty White (1922, still with us at 96), Eartha Kitt (1927), James Earl Jones (1931), Shari Lewis (1933), Muhammad Ali (1942), Andy Kaufman (1949), Susanna Hoffs (1959), and Jim Carrey (1962).

Those who died on January 17 include Rutherford B. Hayes (1893), Francis Galton (1911), Louis Comfort Tiffany (1933), Dougal Haston (1977, participated in the first ascent of the south face of Annapurna and of the southwest face of Everest, died in an avalanche while skiing in Switzerland), Barbara Jordan (1996), and Art Buchwald (2007).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is back to Philosophy.

Hili: So the food was good in the hospital? Were there any mice?

Andrzej: Of course not. It was a very clean hospital.

Hili: Nothing’s perfect.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy jedzenie w tym szpitalu było dobre i czy były tam myszy?

Ja: Oczywiśnie, że nie. To bardzo czysty szpital.

Hili: Nic nie jest doskonałe.

I talk story with Pi:

Jerry: Pi, I am leaving tomorrow to go back home.

Pi: Shoots den. [Hawaiian pidgin; look it up.]

And Leon’s enjoying his hiking trip to southern Poland:

Leon: I’m going to see whether there is much snow on the roof.

A bizarre sign and humanist/comedian Shappi Khorsandi’s response:

A tweet from reader Michael. You don’t have to shake your head to see the great illusion, but it helps. Now, how did they do this?

You can only see this optical illusion if you shake your head (I’m serious) 😂 pic.twitter.com/WhtZ1b0r4t — Dr Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) January 10, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Here’s an adorable wingless fly that lives on bees:

An amazing helicopter rescue (note the synchrony of the blades with the camera). What piloting!

A French police helicopter traveled 7,000 feet up a windy mountainside, getting to inches from the snowy slope, in an effort to rescue an injured skier. Unbelievable flying and skill by the pilot #travel #photography via CoastguardJM pic.twitter.com/K7fxHzGC0W — Britannia PR (@Britanniacomms) January 9, 2019

Bouncing starfish:

oh NEAT! Sea stars BOUNCE to move around! https://t.co/JSID8oCN5c — Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) January 7, 2019

Two nice sculptures that look very different from different angles. I’ll refrain from commenting on the topic of epigenetics:

Sculpture speaks and speaks vibrantly to express itself

These two fascinating sculptures are by artist Matthieu Robert-Ortis. The first is called "Capitalism and The Age of Aquarius" and the second is entitled "Epigenetics."#sculpture #Art #History pic.twitter.com/ghSwU7dwyC — Tahir Mehmood Qureshi (@tahir4tahir) January 7, 2019

A righteously vengeful cat. Matthew’s comment: “From 2013, but still . . . ”

Woman kicking snow on a cat gets some instant karma. pic.twitter.com/S0JNt5CcQ7 — Darwin Award 🔞 (@AwardsDarwin) January 15, 2019

Tweets from Grania. First, a Simon’s cat animation updated for Brexit. Given May’s tremendous defeat in Parliament two days ago, what will happen now? Give your take below:

An internet wag:

I don't understand this Venn Diagram. pic.twitter.com/F34ZZgoUl8 — Adam Roberts (@arrroberts) January 15, 2019

Who plays jacks any more? I did when I was a kid, and of course stepped on them often:

This is one of the cleverest stunts ever, but you need to turn up the sound:

This never gets old 😂pic.twitter.com/eynqJyP45E — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) January 13, 2019