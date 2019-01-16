Trevor the duck is okay

On September 25 of last year, I reported on the plight of Trevor the Duck, a lonely male mallard that had somehow found himself on the small island of Niue, 2800 km from New Zealand. Niue is described by Wikipedia as “a self-governing state in free association with New Zealand.” (The name “Trevor” came from Trevor Mallard, a New Zealand politician.)

Niue is a coral island without free-standing water, and nobody knows how Trevor got there. He found a small puddle, but it had to be continually topped off by the locals as it shrank. The Niue fire department then stepped in, adding water as needed. For a while Trevor was harassed by a rooster, but the antagonism seems to have stopped.

In partnership with the stalwart Heather Hastie, a native Kiwi, I made efforts to get Trevor sent to New Zealand, where there’s plenty of fresh water and also potential mates, but that came to naught because New Zealand has strict regulations about what can be brought into the country—even an errant mallard. The government turned down my offer to help finance Trevor’s move to New Zealand.

Finally, through Heather’s inquiries, we learned that a group of Kiwi veterinarians were going to Niue and would check on Trevor’s health and status. As the office of Winston Peters, New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister wrote Heather:

A voluntary group of Auckland Veterinarians, due on-island in October to deliver services for island pets and wildlife, have been asked by DAFF [Niue’s Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries] to give the duck a health check. These arrangements should secure a safe future for the duck in Niue, allowing the local population, and interested tourists, to enjoy visiting Niue’s celebrity duck.

Of course I wanted to know how things went with the vet, and asked Heather to write Winston Peters around Christmas, asking about the status of the checkup. Today there finally came a reply, indicating that Trevor is well. To wit: