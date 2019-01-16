Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the sack

Today’s trenchant Jesus and Mo strip, called “burka”, came with the artist’s comment in the email:

There is no punchline. That’s just the way it is.

It’s not World Burka Day, but World Hijab Day is coming up on February 1.

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    “Modesty”

    Right.

    “Choice”

    Uh-huh.

    The comic is concise. Well done.

  2. Randall Schenck
    So it’s not Islamaphobic having Jesus wear the burka?

    Not exactly the same subject but I see today American soldiers killed in Syria and claimed by ISIS. Good thing Trump eliminated them in Syria.

  3. ThyroidPlanet
    It just occurred to me :

    Is modesty sex-dependent? If not, why don’t men wear burquas or niqabs? All I ever see is the Yasser Arafat party hats.

    • Mark Sturtevant
      Women are not triggered to have sinful thoughts of irreligious lust at the sign of a male face or neck.

  4. Andrew
    For more context, maybe let’s see what Sarah the Haider has to say:

