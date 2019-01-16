Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the sack

Today’s trenchant Jesus and Mo strip, called “burka”, came with the artist’s comment in the email:
There is no punchline. That’s just the way it is.
It’s not World Burka Day, but World Hijab Day is coming up on February 1.
Today’s trenchant Jesus and Mo strip, called “burka”, came with the artist’s comment in the email:
There is no punchline. That’s just the way it is.
It’s not World Burka Day, but World Hijab Day is coming up on February 1.
|Mark Sturtevant on Jesus ‘n’ Mo…
|Patricia on Determinism doesn’t mean…
|max blancke on Storm in a jockstrap
|Andrew on Jesus ‘n’ Mo…
|Kevin Henderson on A computer scientist finds the…
“Modesty”
Right.
“Choice”
Uh-huh.
The comic is concise. Well done.
So it’s not Islamaphobic having Jesus wear the burka?
Not exactly the same subject but I see today American soldiers killed in Syria and claimed by ISIS. Good thing Trump eliminated them in Syria.
It just occurred to me :
Is modesty sex-dependent? If not, why don’t men wear burquas or niqabs? All I ever see is the Yasser Arafat party hats.
Women are not triggered to have sinful thoughts of irreligious lust at the sign of a male face or neck.
For more context, maybe let’s see what Sarah the Haider has to say:
s=12