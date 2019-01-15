Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Tuesday, January 15, 2019, and National Popcorn Day. In North Korea it’s Korean Alphabet Day, celebrating the invention of the modern Korean alphabet, Hangul, in the fifteenth century. In South Korea, though, Alphabet Day falls September 9.
Today’s Google Doodle (below) celebrates Sake Dean Mahomed (1759-1851), Anglo-Indian author (he was the first Indian to publish a book in English, The Travels of Dean Mahomed, published on this day in 1794) and opened the first Indian restaurant in England, which Wikipedia describes like this:
Dean Mahomet opened the first Indian restaurant in England: the Hindoostane Coffee House in George Street, near Portman Square, Central London. The restaurant offered such delights as the Hookha “with real chilm tobacco, and Indian dishes, … allowed by the greatest epicures to be unequalled to any curries ever made in England.” This venture was ended due to financial difficulties.
It’s a big day in history today, as a number of significant events happened on January 15. First, Elizabeth I was crowned Queen of England in Westminster Abbey in 1559. She ruled until her death in 1603. Exactly two centuries after that day, the British Museum opened to the public.
On January 15, 1870, a cartoon appeared that forever associated the Democratic Party with a donkey (it wasn’t the first cartoon to do this, however). The famous one below was drawn by Thomas Nast for Harper’s Weekly, and here it is:
The explanation from Smithsonian.com:
On January 15, 1870, Nast published the cartoon that would forever link the donkey to the Democrat. A few ideas should be clear for the cartoon to make sense: First, “republican” and “democrat” meant very different things in the 19th century than they do today (but that’s another article entirely); “jackass” pretty much meant the exact same thing then that it does today; and Nast was a vocal opponent of a group of Northern Democrats known as “Copperheads.”
In his cartoon, the donkey, standing in for the Copperhead press, is kicking a dead lion, representing President Lincoln’s recently deceased press secretary (E.M. Stanton). With this simple but artfully rendered statement, Nast succinctly articulated his belief that the Copperheads, a group opposed the Civil War, were dishonoring the legacy of Lincoln’s administration. The choice of a donkey –that is to say, a jackass– would be clearly understood as commentary intended to disparage the Democrats. Nast continue to use the donkey as a stand-in for Democratic organizations, and the popularity of his cartoons through 1880s ensured that the party remained inextricably tied to jackasses.
On January 15, 1889, the Coca-Cola Company was incorporated in Atlanta, Georgia. I still think their advertising slogan, “The taste you never get tired of,” is one of the most succinct and accurate in the history of advertising. Exactly three years later, James Naismith published the rules of basketball.
On this day in 1919, the Great Molasses Flood occurred in Boston when an exploding molasses tank sent an eight-foot tsunami of the good through the streets of Boston, killing 21 and injuring 150. Here’s a photo of the aftermath with a caption from Wikipedia:
On January 15, 1962, Europe’s oldest surviving manuscript, the Derveni papyrus, (ca. 340 BC, with the orignal text dating back 150+ years earlier), was found in northern Greece. It’s part of a philosophical treatise, and here are some fragments as shown on Ancient Origins:
On this day in 1967, the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in the first Super Bowl, played in Los Angeles. Eighteen years ago today, Wikipedia went online. Finally, exactly ten years ago, US Airways Flight 1549, with pilots pilots Chesley Sullenberger and Jeffrey Skiles at the controls, went down, landing in New York’s Hudson River after the engines were stopped by collision with a flock of Canada Geese. Thanks to extremely skillful piloting and the calm heads of the crew, all 155 people on board survived, with very few injuries.
Notables born on this day include Molière (1622), Josef Breuer (1822), Osip Mandelstam (1891), Edward Teller (1908), Gene Krupa (1909), Lloyd Bridges (1913), Maurice Herzog (1919), and Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929).
Those who died on January 15 include Matthew Brady (1896), Rosa Luxemburg (1919), Jack Teagarden (1964), and Harry Nilsson (1994).
Nilsson hung around a lot of musical big names like Bob Dylan, but to my mind never sang much that was good—with one exception. And that is the song below, written by Fred Neil, with Nilsson’s Grammy-winning version featured in the movie “Midnight Cowboy.” This offsets any number of execrable songs like “Put the Lime in the Coconut”
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej has had a heart attack and is in the hospital for a few days more. He doesn’t usually let readers know when he’s ailing, but made an exception in today’s dialogue. I’m sure readers join me in wishing Andrzej all the best and a speedy recovery.
Hili: What are we going to do if Andrzej doesn’t return from the hospital tomorrow?Malgorzata: Well, he will probably come back the day after tomorrow and everything will get back to normal.
Hili: Co zrobimy, jeśli Andrzej jutro nie wróci ze szpitala?Malgorzata: To pewnie wróci pojutrze i wszystko wróci do normy.
Leon: Is anyone out there?
In Polish: Ktoś tu w ogóle przyjdzie?
A tweet by Bari Weiss, and yes, Walker’s antisemitism should become common knowledge so the Outrage Brigade can decide whether to continue to laud an antisemite or, if they follow their own pattern and principles, demonize her permanently.
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. The first shows a raccoon with musical ambitions:
Yet another ninja cat, this one sent to Heather by Ann German:
This tweet, unearthed by reader Barry, shows the remarkable similarity of bones in a human foot (right) and an elephant’s foot (left). It seems that the elephant is just a human with fleshy high heels:
Tweets from Grania. What is this wolf cat? A Maine Coon, or another breed?
Well, I’m culturally illiterate and so don’t know what Knight Rider is, but Grania assures me this is funny:
A remarkable time-lapse video of a volcano erupting taken from the ISS:
Tweets from Matthew. I’m sure scientists have a number of hypotheses relevant to this question, but have they been tested?
Some very important history of science:
This is just cool beyond words:
Wicked fast popcorn recipe:
Kernels
Oil (canola, olive, whatever )
Optional spices? Testing this now.
Toss to coat
Put in a brown paper lunch bag! Key insight!
Put on a plate
Microwave until popping slows down
This takes s lot of words to write but it’s really easy and fast and fun
Never need the garbage from the store again!
Obvs. oil could be butter,… lard,.. suet,… coconut… hmmmm….
You already said it but just to be more specific, try using crisco.
That would probably taste really good.
I suspect that this is obvious, however: is the variety of corn used for popping specifically bred or will all types behave this way?
I don’t know
I’m currently using a cheap-O brand from a bulk shelf at Your Average Grocery Store.
I have seen ‘popping kernels’ in a few places in the UK and have always wondered. The only ones that I have seen close up look rather darker than the usual corn kernels, though this could be a result of them being dried out until they are rock hard (I couldn’t resist biting one, definitely less than optimal 😀 ).
I have generally always been somewhat indifferent to popcorn over the years, mainly because it is popped and packed, hence it resembles flavoured packing peanuts. Freshly popped is something else entirely, particuarly the odour.
I am suddenly overcome with a desire to find purple kernels.
Sadly I bet the inside is white.
Palm oil too … I mean there’s lots of oils. The mind reels.
They are white inside. I think popcorn are from special varieties, and that other varieties just don’t really work that way.
I am not an expert but my grandfather grew some popcorn almost every year. I do not know the names of the varieties but he usually had a large yellow and a small white. The small white popped with crisco was the best I ever had.
The whole key to good popping corn is the moisture of the corn or kernels. I think it needs to be around 8 or 10 percent. If too much moisture it does not pop well. Believe it or not, Hamburg, Iowa use to be the popcorn capital. That is where we had to take the corn to sell it.
Ok but I’m now wondering how purple corn chips made purple?
AHHHH it must be all about the varieties then. This should be interesting. For instance there’s no purple masa harina or corn meal readily available…
Popcorn is a different variety from the usual kernel corn. I believe it has extra moisture inside, which when it gets hot enough expands and causes the kernel to pop open. The popcorn kernels are much smaller and rounder that those of sweet corn.
Randall Schenck said this too – the moisture- it’s a small difference that makes a big difference. I’ve heard something like this before but now I’m interested to try some different kernels.
Thanks. I kind of assumed this must be the case and couldn’t just be a result of drying them out.
Yes, popcorn is a variety just like sweet corn or field corn. Specifically for popping into corn. The kernels are smaller and very hard.
By the way, if you leave sweet corn to grow way past normal until it dries on the cob. Then shell it you can make parched corn. Just throw it in a pan with oil and see what happens. It sounds like you are popping corn but it simply swells up. Take it out of the pan and dry it on some paper towel. Throw a little salt on and you have it.
Had a friend who would swear that Parmesan cheese sprinkled on popcorn was essential. I am sure many other equally addictive options also exist.
I can clearly remember an article from Scientific American back in the 1970s that covered the exotic patterning of finch gapes… if I remember correctly, the theory was that it was related to the effects of cuckoos and selection was leading to increasingly elaborate patterns in both host and parasitic chicks.
Isn’t science fascinating?
I hope we’ll be hearing good news about Andrzej tomorrow, that he’s back home with Hili and Malgorzata and on the mend!
That quote by Mencken, has to be the most prescient ever.!
The most convincing evidence for evolution that I’ve ever seen laid out before me was in The Greatest Show On Earth, in the section where Dawkins writes about the way that evolution simply changes the shape of ancestral bones rather than evolving entirely new blueprints. And even then, if it had just been written down it wouldn’t have been as head-slappingly vivid and obvious as it was in the book, where there were a number of pictures of the basic, undeniable structural similarity of animal parts as seemingly different as bat-wings, human hands, bear paws, mouse feet, etc.
You only have to look at the side-by-side pictures to see that the same number of bones are in a bat wing as in a human hand, etc., and that they’re all in the same sequence.
It’s the most amazingly convincing piece of evidence for the commonality of all animals that I’ve ever seen, which is not to say that it’s the best piece of evidence, just that it’s the most vividly expressed and…affecting piece of evidence for evolution I’ve seen.
I’d be interested in knowing what other people have found to be the most convincing evidence for evolution; the evidence that most made them see the truth of it…
A more detailed comparison of tetrapod limbs reveals that the correspondances do not stop there. The joints between the bones are also a good match. For the front limb the shoulder joint is always a ball and socket joint, and the elbown joint is always a hinge joint. One could as well ‘design’ a limb with any combination of hinges and/or ball and socket joints, but all tetrapod forelimbs have this design. Further, the little bony details match. Any student of human anatomy learns well the complex bony bits at our elbow: The ‘olecranon process’, the ‘trochlea’, and the ‘capitulum’ to name but a few. But if they look at the elbow of a rat or a cat they will immediately see exactly the same bony details. It goes on. And on.
‘olecranon process’
Everything has to be named 🙂
Back in the 80’s I used to see someone each year at a summer school. Ultiimately, she became a medical student and one year she brought her study skull on holiday so it was sitting on the piano, ‘grinning’. The one thing I learned was that there are a couple of structures in the skull that are called ‘styloid processes’… I suppose anatomists aren’t allowed to call things ‘pointy bits’.
Did she show you her mastoid processes? [That’s Greek for “breast-shaped thingies”]
That’s amazing. I’d heard of the similarities before, I’d probably read descriptions before, but seeing those similarities communicated in visual form was striking. In the same part of the book there’s a side-by-side comparison of various mammalian paws/hands/feet in which they’re laid out on graph paper, and just by extending the axes at certain points all those various body parts can be smoothly transformed into one another.
It should be shown to every high-school biology student as early on as possible – I’ve only ever seen it demonstrated visually once, and it’s so simple and elegant that even slow-witted laypeople like myself can immediately grasp its significance. It made a big impression on me.
Alice Roberts presented the 2018 xmas lectures and covered this pretty well. She certainly knows how to enage with an auience: the opening show featured a live horse which had its skeleton drawn on one side being contrasted with a man wearing a printed body suit.
It was an effective demonstration that added a wow factor to the subsequent mounted skeleton comparisons that included bat and armadillo. I suspect the armadillo was so they could bring in a live animal that looked cute – magnificent as it was, the horse could not be said to be cute 🙂
engage with an audience
As my piano teacher was fond of saying, “more haste, less speed”.
To which I would add ‘Prooofreeed, proffredd, proafroid’ 😕
Better check the Mencken quote on Wikiquote
I think it’s “downright”…
Very sorry to hear about Andrzej. I hope to hear of a quick recovery. I’m sure Hili will help.
I checked Snopes.com on the Mencken quote and it is not really as shown here. The actual quote has this sentence:
“On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
Nothing about fool or narcissistic.
“As democracy is perfected, the office represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
Of course there isn’t any mention of “fool” or “narcissistic moron”. Whomever doctored the quote did so specifically to make it seem more relevant with our current president. Guess Mencken wasn’t that prescient after all.
Sounds like he thought plain folks were morons. People who believe in democracy disagree with that. He probably would have restricted the ballot to people of elevated intelligence or unplain folks, however those are defined.
I remember this quote surfacing when George W Bush was first elected. At the time I couldn’t imagine anyone less qualified to be president. Those were the days…
Generally speaking, I agree that Harry Nilsson came up with some horribly schlocky stuff, but, on the other hand, “Son of Schmilsson” is one of my favorite albums. One of the funniest and most irreverent bunches of songs of its era, with a few serious pieces tossed in just to show that he could write those as well.
Absolutely! He was quite the genre-crosser, our Harry.
Andrzej, Get well SOON! ALL of us need you back ASAP, and up and running. SALUD!
Agreed that the best of Nilsson was Everybody’s Talkin’. His other major songs are so very repetitive, and yet I somehow like those too.
H.L. Mencken could see the future. The moron has landed. Good news about Steve King up there in Iowa and maybe they will send him back to the farm. Today they get to look at the moron’s next idea for Attorney General.
Morons of the world are offended.
Today, the senate judiciary committee commences confirmation hearings on the once and future Attorney General of the United States, William Barr — our American democracy in action.
The big issue in the hearings, of course, will be whether Barr (who previously submitted an unbidden 20-page memo to the Justice Dept. criticizing the Mueller investigation) will commit to not interfering with the special counsel’s investigation, as former US attorney general Elliot Richardson committed to supporting the Watergate independent counsel’s investigation in 1973 (a promise that eventually led to the survival of the Watergate investigation after Richardson’s firing by Richard Nixon in the constitutional crises that came to be known as “the Saturday Night Massacre”).
Meanwhile, reporting continues apace suggesting that Donald Trump is, in fact, an asset of the Russian government, including that he pursued the withdrawal of the US from the NATO agreement, and that he sought to keep secret, even from his own cabinet and advisers, the details of his several unprecedented private meetings with Vladimir Putin, including by confiscating his own translator’s notes and by directing his translator not to discuss the contents of the meeting with other officials from his own administration.
Oh, boy.
Here is my question and it would be for anyone who voted for Trump. How does it feel knowing you have voted for a Russian asset?
“He’s not, that’s fake news, you’re a libtard, he’s been harder on Russia than anyone in the universe, hillary uranium Bill Clinton rapist, Democrats invented slavery, leftists murder babies and Satan wears a pussy hat made of soy…”
“Oh…kay. I suppose that answers the question, in a roundabout way. Now please stop hiding in my hedge or I’ll call the police.”
If any of your statement is to be taken seriously you should at minimum justify the “he’s not” part. But instead to rant on about other nonsense only shows you give the question no real thought. By the way, fake news is an oxymoron. If it is fake, it is not news. You probably would not understand this on Fox.
The answer to that would be dogged refusal to give this and other gross violations of law and protocol any weight whatsoever. They are simply dug in for the long haul.
Famously hung out drinking with John Lennon, too, during his “lost years” in California with May Pang.
I always kinda liked the lyrics to “Taxi” — “She was gonna be an actress, I was gonna learn to fly. She took off to find the footlights, I took off for the sky.”
Harry, keep the change.
Wait, never mind; I just remembered that’s Harry CHAPIN. For some dumb reason, I always got those names confused, stupid me.
My two cents on Nilsson :
His song “one” or is it “one is the loneliest number “? Employs the line cliché named “passus durusculus” meaning “harsh passage”, which can be heard in songs such as My Funny Valentine, Stairway To Heaven, all the way back to Dido’s Lament in Dido and Aeneas by Henry Purcell.
That song is also in The LEGO Batman Movie. Don’t ask me how I know that.
Don’t ask me how I know that.
Well I am guessing that you drew the short straw and accompanied someone who really, really likes Lego and Batman… if not, well, we each have our guilty pleasures 😕
I’ll watch anything with Will Arnett in it. He’s just a fundamentally ridiculous guy. Gob in Arrested Development is a creation of comic genius.
Will Arnett is the voice of Batman in The LEGO Batman Movie.
Again- don’t ask me how I know this.
To Andrzej: I hope you are doing better and will be home with Hili and Malgorzata soon. The photos and dialogues enrich my day. I’m sure Hili misses you very much. When you get home, she’ll probably be complaining that she wasn’t properly taken care of in your absence.
He was watching Fast and the furious http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTMJrSccI60
Border crossing
The author of the Smithsonian article cited, Jimmy Stamp, made an egregious error that I find startling that the editors of the magazine did not catch. Any person with an actual knowledge of the Civil War would not have made this error. Stanton was Lincoln’s Secretary of War, NOT his press secretary. He was a staunch supporter and planner of the war effort. I wonder how an architect was chosen to write this article. During the Lincoln administration there was no formal position as press secretary, although John G. Nicolay came closest to performing that function.
Thomas Nast was probably the most influential political cartoonist of his era and perhaps of all time, at least in the United States. Undoubtedly, such cartoonists were more influential than those today since news back then was conveyed primarily by print media. Nast is most known for his cartoons that helped bring down “Boss” Tweed, who head the Democratic club known as Tammany Hall in New York City.
The cartoon depicted in today’s post was probably effective political propaganda for the Republican Party. It was part of the effort to paint the Democratic Party as the party of treason and the Republicans as the people who would preserve the legacy of the war. This effort came to be known by its detractors as “waving the bloody shirt.” It was akin to the Republican Party in the 1950s attempting to associate the Democratic Party as being soft on communism. But, in contrast to the 1950s, there was at least some merit in the Republican accusations. During the Civil War a faction of the Democratic Party were “peace” Democrats, who urged ending the war on terms the South could accept. A few in this group arguably flirted with treason. Nast’s goal was to paint the entire Democratic Party as treasonous, which was decidedly untrue. Apparently, Nast thought this tactic effective five years after the war was over.
THANK YOU! Came here to say that Stanton was Secretary of War. Seriously, WTF Smithsonian!? As for the other, it was well-known that the Democratic Party was the party of Rum, Romanism, and Rebellion.
re Nilsson, I agree that Everybody’s Talkin’ eclipses his own work, but he did write a love song to his desk. I admire the chutzpah.
Thirty-five miles per hour? I guess molasses in January is a little faster than people think.
